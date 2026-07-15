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GoodMills Innovation targets over-elastic wheat doughs with new wheat germ ingredient
Key takeaways
- GoodMills Innovation debuts Good NatureRelax, a clean label wheat germ ingredient targeting over-elastic wheat doughs on industrial and artisan lines.
- The company says its naturally occurring glutathione and protease work synergistically to soften the gluten and increase elasticity.
- The ingredient is said to be a natural alternative to inactive yeast and cysteine amid clean label reformulation.
GoodMills Innovation spotlights wheat dough that snaps back the moment it is stretched as a familiar problem on bakery production lines. According to the company, this slows shaping, throws off piece weights, causes process disruptions, and generates waste. However, it says its latest innovation targets this problem precisely.
The company unveils Good NatureRelax, a dough elasticity solution derived from a 100% stabilized, finely ground wheat germ. The company says it developed the ingredient for mechanical and industrial bakery equipment to support relaxed dough handling and process stabilization.
The elasticity problem
Excessive dough elasticity has several causes. This includes flour quality and added gluten, along with oxidizing agents or oxidative enzymes. Intensive kneading and firm or cold doughs with short resting times can also have follow-on effects.
According to GoodMills Innovation, the consequences are familiar to bakery operators. Dough becomes harder to shape, because it sticks and needs to be reworked. Piece weights variation can cause process disruptions and waste increases.
Glutathione meets protease
GoodMills Innovation says Good NatureRelax uses two components that occur naturally in wheat germ and work in tandem. Glutathione is a tripeptide with antioxidant properties. It breaks down disulfide bonds in the gluten network and is consumed in the process. Protease is an enzyme that breaks down the protein chains of gluten and is not consumed.
According to the company, the two active ingredients soften the dough gently and work synergistically. The use of enzymes as label-friendly dough conditioning tools has been a growing trend across the bakery ingredient category.
The company spotlights that the raw material selection is central to the ingredient’s performance. GoodMills Innovation says it monitors the quality and regional variation of wheat germ across all 24 of its mill sites, stabilizes the most suitable native germ through a complex process, and then micronizes it.
Bakery production line-level gains
GoodMills Innovation says the effect is visible immediately. The company maintains that the dough shapes cleanly and without tearing, and says that weight portioning becomes more precise. Also, the company reveals that the dough pieces hold shape, which it says means machines grip the dough more cleanly and fewer pieces get misshapen or torn.
The company reports the process runs more smoothly, waste drops and handling time drops. Kneading time, according to GoodMills Innovation, can be reduced by up to 15%.
The broader push to improve dough processability, productivity, and waste reduction on bakery lines has been a recurring theme in the sector.
From pretzels to pizzas
GoodMills Innovation says Good NatureRelax is designed for wheat doughs at 0.1% to 1% on top of milled grain products, depending on application. The company reports dosages of 0.3% for pretzels, 0.4% for layered or laminated doughs such as croissants, and 0.5% for rolled wheat pastries.
Baguettes, pizzas, and tray bakes are among the other applications. GoodMills Innovation says the optimum dosage varies by recipe and process parameters and should be adjusted on a case-by-case basis.
The company recommends reducing kneading time by up to 15% to get the full effect of the ingredient. GoodMills Innovation positions Good NatureRelax as a natural alternative to inactive yeast and cysteine and says it should not be combined with either.
Enzymes replacing E-number additives while holding dough handling and volume is a growing pattern across the bakery ingredient category, though scale up remains a question for clean label reformulations more broadly.