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MycoTechnology and Adorvia combine sweet protein and Reb M stevia for sugar reduction
Key takeaways
- MycoTechnology and Adorvia Biotechnology are combining sweet protein and Reb M stevia to improve reduced-sugar taste and mouthfeel.
- The blend reduces stevia off-notes, more closely matches sugar’s sweetness profile, and may lower formulation costs.
- Commercial product launches could begin by mid-2027, while MycoTechnology awaits FDA clearance for Zukora sweet protein.
MycoTechnology has partnered with stevia ingredient company Adorvia Biotechnology to advance reduced-sugar innovations as consumer demands for healthier F&B continue to proliferate. With this move, the companies aim to improve low-calorie and no-calorie sweetener systems while addressing common taste problems associated with high-intensity sweeteners.
MycoTechnology will combine its experience in fungal fermentation and taste modulation through its Zukora Honey Truffle Sweet Protein, while China-based Adorvia will offer its stevia technology expertise through its proprietary Reb M stevia.
These ingredients aim to address manufacturers’ concerns while using alternative sweeteners, since they struggle to fully reproduce sugar’s balanced sweetness, mouthfeel, and clean finish,
Ranjan Patnaik, CTO at MycoTechnology, tells Food Ingredients First that there is a specific advantage when using multiple sweeteners — it is an effective way to help “maximize the benefit of each sweetener” to achieve a taste result where the sum is greater than the parts.
“In the case of Zukora Honey Truffle Sweet Protein and stevia Reb M, this combination can limit the off-notes often associated with stevia, such as metallic licorice or bitterness. In addition, there can be cost savings associated with using a lesser amount of each sweetener.”
“Plus, this type of combination avoids the dilemma of diminishing returns associated with simply increasing the usage levels of Reb M. The result is achieving an optimized percent of sweetness.”
MycoTechnology has also appointed Adorvia Biotechnology as its exclusive Chinese distributor for ClearIQ Natural Flavor — MycoTechnology’s multifunctional flavor modifier produced through mushroom mycelial fermentation for improved taste in better-for-you F&B.
Improving sweetness quality in F&B
The combination of Zukora Honey Truffle Sweet Protein and stevia Reb M increases the “sweetness quality score,” which Patnaik explains is a more precise multi-variable methodology to assess sweetness, including aroma, taste, and other factors. Its value increases to more than what could be achieved by using only Reb M when using this sweetener blend.
“Third-party trained sensory panel analysis has confirmed that this sweetener blend provides a temporal profile much closer to sugar.”
“The Reb M provides upfront sweetness, and the Zukora Honey Truffle Sweet Protein provides a slightly delayed clean sweet taste (the slight delay is common to all sweet proteins) and a well-rounded mouthfeel. The outcome is a closer match to sugar at a better cost-in-use price point,” he adds.
However, Patnaik emphasizes that simply targeting sweetness intensity may not provide the necessary taste profile results. “There are other important variables and factors in the taste equation.”
Sugar is the number one ingredient consumers globally say they are conscious of limiting, ranking ahead of fat and sodium, according to Innova Market Insights. In the US, two-thirds of consumers pay attention to sugar in their diets, with most actively consuming less of it, says the market researcher.
Rising sugar reduction demands
Rising sugar reduction demands are leading to a series of sugar-free innovations, showcased at the ongoing IFT FIRST 2026 in Chicago, US (Jul 12-15). HealthTech Bio Actives is highlighting its citrus-derived sweetener, while Manus is unveiling its fermentation-based monk fruit sweetener at the show.
MycoTechnology is also at the event, which Food Ingredients First is covering live this week. The company is showcasing products highlighting the taste and sweetness performance of Zukora Honey Truffle Sweet Protein and Adorvia Reb M stevia.
These include a 50% reduced sugar Lemon Lime Slushie and a low sugar chocolate cookie dough protein bar. The slushie prototypes aim to help manufacturers maintain high sweetness quality while delivering a “fresher lemon-lime taste, ” the US-based company notes.
Meanwhile, the protein bar concept offers a way to “enhance chocolate notes, mitigate protein off-notes, and round out the sweetness profile.”
Zukora is commercially available at scale in the US for use in food and beverages and has Self-Affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status.
“On-shelf consumer product adoption could come as early as the middle of next year,” Patnaik tells us.
What’s next?
Earlier this year, MycoTechnology announced that Zukora Honey Truffle Sweet Protein had achieved Self-Affirmed GRAS status in the US and that the company had submitted its dossier to the FDA, says Patnaik.
“The FDA has assigned GRN number 1330, and we anticipate receiving a ‘no questions’ letter soon. We have already worked closely with Adorvia to create sweetener blends that help food and beverage makers dial in optimal sweetness levels across a range of application matrices, and have provided the industry with samples.”