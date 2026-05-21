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GoodMills Innovation to present clean label masa flours at Snackex 2026
Key takeaways
- GoodMills Innovation will showcase its SnackMaxx Masa Flour range at Snackex 2026, designed for clean label tortilla chips, taco shells, and snacks.
- The proprietary Taste-and-Cook process removes the calcium hydroxide off-note while preserving natural corn flavor, color, and reliable processing performance.
- The flours offer customizable granulations, gluten-free, non-GMO, traceable ingredients, and technical support.
GoodMills Innovation will highlight its SnackMaxx Masa Flour range at the upcoming snack-focused trade show Snackex (Jun 17–18), in Lisbon, Portugal. These clean label flours are specifically developed for tortilla chips, taco shells, and related snack applications.
The company says its proprietary Taste-and-Cook process solves a longstanding challenge for European snack producers by completely eliminating the calcium hydroxide off-note. This compound is used in the masa flour production process to improve its texture, but it can leave an aftertaste that is unwanted in European markets.
The process preserves the flour’s “naturally sweet corn flavor,” and the gold-yellow color that GoodMills Innovation says gives masa-based snacks their distinctive character. Moreover, the flours deliver a reliable processing performance.
Clean label processing
When combined with water, the SnackMaxx Masa Flours form a stable, soft, and non-sticky dough that GoodMills Innovation says is well-suited to machine processing and simplifies production line cleaning.
According to GoodMills Innovation, the flours meet clean label requirements. They are produced from regional, contract-grown corn varieties, which are gluten-free to below 10 ppm. The corn is also non-GMO, free from additives, and has certified traceability from seed to finished product.
To enable multigrain chip variants, whole-grain flours can be incorporated directly into the masa flour.
Granulation ranges
The company explains that a specialized dry milling process enables multiple granulations that can be matched to different applications and textures, such as a “firm, crispy bite with a characteristic shattering quality,” but also a finer, delicate crunch.
Moreover, the company can produce custom granulations for larger customers.
In addition, GoodMills Innovation offers application support, such as recipe and equipment parameter adaptation, technical guidance through harvest changes, and pilot plant trials for recipe and process validation.
Cereal innovations
Earlier this year, GoodMills Innovation unveiled Snow Spelt, a fine wholemeal spelt concentrate that provides a lighter color, milder flavor, and finer texture than traditional wholemeal spelt, but with the same nutritional benefits.
In the alternative protein space, the company developed a texturate from wheat and fava bean proteins for creating meat-like plant-based options, like vegan pulled meat or barbecue skewers.
Moreover, the cereal expert developed a protein combination with fava beans, yellow peas, sunflower seeds, and wheat for the baked goods sector. The GoWell Tasty Protein contains 60% protein and a well-rounded amino acid profile, enabling manufacturers to create protein-rich baked goods like bagels, pretzels, and pancakes without compromising on taste or sensory quality.