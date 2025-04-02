Clean labels: How consumer perception drives ingredient transparency and innovation
If there were ever a contentious term in the F&B industry, “clean” would be it.
Although many consumers may not be familiar with the term “clean label,” they will undoubtedly be acquainted with phrases like “additive-free” and “free from artificial ingredients.” However, choosing the ingredients that go into these products and understanding how customers perceive them remains complicated for companies trying to cater to this market.
The complexity is partly due to the lack of a formal regulatory definition of clean label, meaning the market is primarily shaped by consumer perceptions of what they find acceptable in ingredients and, crucially, how easy labels are to understand.
These views can differ significantly from one market segment or person to another, while rules and regulations around permitted ingredients vary worldwide. There are hurdles for companies to overcome, but also massive potential.
According to Innova Market Insights data, nearly two in three consumers surveyed said that clean labels had at least some impact on their purchasing decisions. Additionally, 50% of consumers said they would pay more for such products, up slightly from 2022 to 2023. This increased interest also aligns with companies’ developments in this area, with 31% of all new F&B products launched in 2022-2023 carrying a clean label claim.
Clean label origins
The clean label movement began in the late 1990s, driven by consumers’ desire to avoid genetically modified foods. It then evolved into a push for removing additives, E-numbers, and artificial colors in products. The term’s perception is now synonymous with being environmentally-friendly and the booming health and wellness industry.
The clean sector is expected to be worth around US$90 billion by 2033 as people become more health-conscious and seek detailed and recognizable information about what they are putting into their bodies.
For some businesses, clean ingredients often go beyond nutrition and focus on how the products are made, bringing unique challenges.
Ensuring product longevity without adding artificial preservatives can have unwanted consequences. Natural preservatives, while more desirable, can, in some cases, lead to a shorter shelf life and product spoilage, making the balance delicate.
Naturality first
For food flavoring company Sensient Flavors & Extracts, clean means “naturality,” and product extracts are derived directly from their original botanical sources.
Florence Hanot, senior flavorist (savory) at the business, tells Food Ingredients First that customers are seeking short ingredient lists and “kitchen cupboard” ingredients, which avoid certain carriers like maltodextrin or dextrose.
“The food sector has undoubtedly changed since COVID-19. Consumers now demand greater transparency and want to understand the ingredient lists of the food and beverages they purchase,” she says.
“Natural products have always been perceived as healthier, and following this health crisis, it comes as no surprise that consumer demand for naturality and authenticity has grown.”
The team at Sensient uses different ranges of taste modulation and boosting solutions to replace monosodium glutamate, TrueBoost SensaSalt to enhance salt without using potassium chloride, and TrueBoost Sweetness, which aids in reducing sugar while avoiding sweeteners.
Clean ingredients challenges
It has also developed a natural protein extract that enhances umami and salt at low dosages, as the two flavors are popular among consumers. Hanot, however, recognizes that the F&B industry faces some challenges when it comes to clean ingredients.
“Food producers are facing the ban on smoke flavorings, voted by the EU Commission due to health concerns. While there is a transition period, some consumer associations have already raised awareness about this, prompting consumers to seek smoke-free food,” she explains.
This development has led to a Sensient SmokeLess Smoke range, offering alternatives to primary smoke for the meat, sauce, and snack markets, with a “natural flavoring” declaration.
As consumer wants and needs evolve, there has also been a growing opposition to processed and ultra-processed foods (UPFs), an extension of the clean label movement.
Vanessa Bergamini Mendes, global marketing director of food biosciences at IFF, tells us that in France, the “heightened focus” on UPFs due to media coverage and government pressure is prompting consumers to seek guidance on how to discern between “good” and “bad” processing.
“And this isn’t an issue that’s confined to Europe or a single region; it has gained momentum globally. Companies are striving to become benchmarks in their respective fields by continuously innovating and improving their products to align with clean label principles,” she says.
Reducing scope 3 emissions
One of IFF’s latest innovations is Texstar, an enzymatic solution designed to transform the texture of fresh fermented dairy and plant-based products. It enables manufacturers to create a creamy texture without the need for added stabilizers.
According to the company, it also has the potential to reduce carbon footprint by serving as a partial milk protein or fat replacer and significantly lowering texturant-related scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions.
Other products include Holdbac, which aims to improve and extend the freshness of cheese, fresh fermented and plant-based alternative products, and Enovera, an enzyme dough strengthener that aims to match the robustness and functionality of traditional dough strengtheners without trade-offs.
In bakery, the term “label-friendly” is commonly associated with eliminating or reducing E-numbers and including more recognizable ingredient lists, explains Bergamini Mendes.
“Overall, the label-friendly trend is not just a passing fad. It represents a fundamental shift in the food industry, driven by informed and conscientious consumers,” she says.
“As the term ‘clean label’ lacks a universal definition and has no set regulations, companies have an opportunity to tap into this trend in a way that resonates with their consumers’ preferences, formulating food and beverage products that align with their choices.”
Bergamini Mendes shares this could mean either using fewer or more recognizable ingredients or “adding ingredients that support health or sustainability goals.”
Shift in significance
Jaclyn Bowen, executive director of the advocacy group Clean Label Project, agrees that the clean concept has “shifted in its meaning and significance” over the years.
“Most recently, the emerging issue of industrial and environmental contamination of finished food products has brands, retailers, and regulatory bodies scrambling to satisfy new consumer expectations around heavy metals, pesticide residues, and packaging migration issues from BPA/BPS, and phthalates,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“Because of consumer perceived government inaction and corporate apathy, consumers are taking it upon themselves to serve as the arbiters of safety for their households with brands having to anticipate these new consumer needs and expectations.”
Bowen explains that what started as a niche trend has become a consumer expectation, forcing brands to “step up their game or risk being left behind.”
This shows in the way consumers are no longer just reading labels but scanning QR codes and delving into the supply chain details of products to ensure they are as safe, clean, and responsibly sourced as they claim to be.
With continuing industry and government debate about how best to approach labeling, the clean movement is showing no sign of dying down. What’s also apparent is that consumers’ evolving desires will continue to steer innovation in the F&B sector.
“As the saying goes, “You are what you eat.” So, it’s best to choose healthy food with a clear and understandable ingredient list,” Sensient’s Hanot concludes.