GoodMills Innovation unveils plant protein blend for baked goods
Cereal expert GoodMills Innovation, has developed a new balanced protein combination made from environmentally-friendly fava beans, yellow peas, sunflower seeds and wheat targeting the baked goods sector.
The new ingredient, GoWell Tasty Protein, allows manufacturers the simple production of protein-rich baked goods such as burger buns, sandwich rolls or soft breads, bagels, baguettes, pretzels and pancakes.
It contains 60% protein and offers a well-rounded amino acid profile, without compromising on taste or sensory quality, according to the company.
Manufacturers can also position baked goods developed with GoWell Tasty Protein as “high protein” and “vegan,” depending on dosage and recipe formulations.
Optimal sensory characteristics
GoWell Tasty Protein delivers “a delicate bite and harmonious mouthfeel in the final product” and is hailed as an improved formulation compared to other conventional protein blends.
It also has a neutral to slightly nutty flavor and ensures the original character of the baked goods is preserved.
“GoWell Tasty Protein relies on ingredients like fava beans and sunflower seeds, which are environmentally friendly in cultivation and processing,” says a company statement.
“With this new protein blend, GoodMills Innovation provides a comprehensive solution that stands out for its excellent taste and sensory properties, ease of processing and sustainability credentials. It supports the creation of products that meet current market demand for protein-rich, plant-based foods.”
This latest launch from GoodMills Innovations closely follows the company showcasing its fiber and protein concepts at Fi Europe in Frankfurt last month where Food Ingredients First caught up with the company to examine how plant-based ingredients are helping manufacturers achieve advanced textures and nutritional values.