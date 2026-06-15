- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Increased scrutiny over artificial additives accelerates demand for natural color alternatives
Key takeaways
- Replacing Red Dye No. 40 presents significant formulation challenges, requiring natural solutions that can match the stability, consistency, and visual appeal of synthetic dyes.
- Advances in natural color technology are helping brands meet clean label goals while maintaining product performance and consumer appeal.
- Consumer demand for recognizable, plant-based ingredients continues to drive reformulation efforts across the food and beverage industry, increasing interest in natural color solutions.
As food manufacturers move away from Red dye 40, natural color suppliers are facing a growing demand for solutions that replace the ingredient amid increased scrutiny over artificial additives.
The industry’s accelerating move away from synthetic food dyes is creating a new challenge for food manufacturers: finding natural replacements that can match the performance, stability, and visual appeal of Red Dye No. 40, which has long been a staple ingredient in products ranging from beverages and cereals to candies and desserts.
Intensified scrutiny of synthetic color additives
Growing consumer concerns over artificial additives and state-level efforts targeting artificial ingredients are prompting many brands to proactively reformulate products and explore natural alternatives.
Yet removing artificial dyes is often more complicated than consumers realize.
Unlike synthetic colors, natural alternatives can present formulation challenges related to stability, consistency, processing conditions, and shelf life. Manufacturers must also ensure that replacement ingredients maintain the visual appeal consumers associate with specific products and flavors.
“Today’s consumers are looking for minimally processed products with ingredients they recognize. California Natural Color answers the demand for clean label colors, offering high-performance solutions derived from fruits, vegetables, and other natural sources,” says Dana Osborn, marketing manager, California Natural Color.
“These solutions deliver stable, highly concentrated color with vibrant visual appeal across a wide range of different food and beverage applications.”
“We’re driving innovation with advanced technologies such as our proprietary crystal color format that offers effective alternatives to synthetic ingredients like Red Dye No. 40.”
Consumer preference for natural colors
The company cites the NATCOL US Consumer Food and Beverage Colors Attitudes Study conducted in 2025, which found that consumers show a clear preference for natural colors over artificial alternatives.
The study also found that awareness of state and federal efforts to phase out artificial colors is influencing purchasing decisions, while consumer acceptance of natural colors increases when shoppers better understand how they differ from synthetic ingredients.
Natural red shades are among the most sought-after replacements because of their widespread use across multiple product categories. Red colors are commonly associated with flavors such as cherry and strawberry, and are often used to enhance the perceived sweetness and appeal of products.
Industry suppliers have responded by expanding portfolios of plant-based color solutions derived from fruits, vegetables, and other natural sources. California Natural Color, for example, offers color ingredients sourced from red carrot, red radish, and beet. These ingredients can produce shades ranging from bright reds to deep magentas while supporting clean label positioning.
The company also points to advances in ingredient delivery systems as helping close the performance gap between synthetic and natural colors. California Natural Color’s proprietary crystal color format is designed to provide higher color concentration, longer shelf life, and greater storage flexibility than traditional liquid color systems.
Balancing clean labels and performance
According to the company, the crystal format can offer color concentrations several times greater than liquid alternatives, while remaining stable across a variety of applications. Additional benefits cited include shelf life of up to five years, elimination of refrigeration requirements, and carrier-free options that contribute no calories in use.
“Visual appeal is crucial, but rising awareness and concerns associated with synthetic dyes have led consumers to expect colors from natural, sustainable sources. California Natural Color’s Pure Red Carrot, Pure Red Radish, and Red Beet products offer manufacturers versatile, clean label replacement solutions for Red 40, providing shade options ranging from bold reds to deep magentas,” Osborn says.
“Red shades capture consumers’ attention and communicate sweetness, craveability, and excitement. With our natural red color solutions and highly vibrant crystal color format, brands don’t have to sacrifice bold appearance for a clean label. From energizing red beverages to delicious, vibrant desserts, the possibilities to elevate products with natural color are virtually endless.”
Upcoming webinars
New U.S. rules for color: how to win with nature-inspired colors
dsm-firmenich