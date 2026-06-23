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IFF targets plant-based gummy texture gap with pectin-carrageenan stabilizer launch
Key takeaways
- IFF launches Danisco Grindsted DuoGel in EMEA to improve the texture of plant-based gummies.
- The pectin-carrageenan system helps deliver a juicy, elastic chew closer to traditional gelatin gummies.
- IFF says the solution improves melt resistance, reduces stickiness in warmer climates, and supports halal and vegan-suitable claims.
IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) has launched Danisco Grindsted DuoGel in EMEA, positioning the stabilizer system as a solution to one of plant-based confectionery’s persistent technical challenges: achieving the juicy, chewy bite consumers associate with traditional gelatin-based gummies.
The system has been developed for low-pH, fruit-based, and fruit-flavored gummies, where manufacturers often face formulation hurdles when replacing gelatin. According to IFF, existing gelatin-free recipes can result in a short, brittle bite or an overly dense and sticky chew, limiting the ability of plant-based formats to match conventional gummy textures.
Danisco Grindsted DuoGel combines two hydrocolloids — pectin and carrageenan — in a synergistic system designed to create a more elastic and chewy texture than can typically be achieved with a single ingredient.
“The confectionery market across EMEA is growing quickly and has already shifted toward plant-based, but texture has remained a barrier,” says Elisa Vimercati, vice president of systems and locust bean gum for IFF Food Ingredients.
“With Grindsted DuoGel, we’re introducing a first-of-its-kind solution in the region that enables manufacturers to deliver the indulgent eating experience consumers expect in fruit-based or fruit-flavored gummies.”
Plant-based gummy innovation
The launch comes as confectionery producers continue to explore plant-based and vegan-suitable formats while maintaining indulgence, sensory appeal, and processing reliability. Texture remains a key differentiator in gummies, particularly in fruit applications where acidity, water activity, and gel structure can affect the final eating experience.
IFF says the new stabilizer system is intended to support manufacturers in closing the gap between plant-based and traditional gummies, while offering easier implementation on existing production lines.
“Grindsted DuoGel represents a step change for plant-based confectionery,” says Linda Friis, vice president of applications, EMEA for IFF Food Ingredients. “It delivers consistent texture and allows easier implementation on existing production lines, giving manufacturers the confidence to innovate and scale quickly.”
The company also highlights performance benefits relevant to distribution in warmer markets. Studies conducted by IFF indicate that gummies formulated with Grindsted DuoGel show improved melt resistance and reduced surface stickiness under warmer conditions, which could support more reliable handling and distribution in hot climates.
In addition to its texture and stability functions, the system is halal-certified and supports plant-based and vegan-suitable claims, giving confectionery brands broader flexibility in product positioning across EMEA markets.
IFF says the launch reflects growing demand for plant-based confectionery solutions that can meet technical manufacturing requirements and consumer expectations for indulgent texture. The company is targeting gummy producers seeking to expand fruit-based or fruit-flavored plant-based offerings without compromising chew, elasticity, or eating quality.