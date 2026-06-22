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Döhler acquires Nukoko to expand cocoa-free chocolate amid supply chain pressures
Key takeaways
- Döhler has acquired UK food tech company Nukoko, strengthening its position in the fast-growing cocoa-free chocolate alternatives market.
- Nukoko’s fava bean-based technology replicates around 90% of cocoa’s key flavor compounds while matching cocoa’s particle size, enabling similar taste, mouthfeel, and processing performance.
- The fava bean approach offers a more resilient and cost-stable supply base compared with cocoa, supporting manufacturers seeking alternatives amid price volatility, climate risks, and regulatory pressure.
Global ingredients supplier Döhler has acquired UK food technology company Nukoko, strengthening its position in the rapidly emerging market for cocoa-free chocolate alternatives. The move comes as manufacturers continue to feel the impacts of the “cocoa crisis,” which has led to prolonged supply chain pressures in recent years.
The deal signals how companies are investing in solutions to mitigate one of the most pressing raw material challenges. Although the so-called “cocoa crisis” has been easing throughout 2026 following cocoa beans reaching record prices and prolonged market volatility, sourcing cocoa beans is still viewed as one of the most prominent supply chain challenges.
The German-headquartered company announced the acquisition yesterday, saying the move will combine Nukoko’s fava bean-based chocolate alternative technology with Döhler’s global ingredients, flavor, and research capabilities.
The deal comes at a pivotal moment for the chocolate industry. Cocoa markets have experienced unprecedented volatility over the past two years, driven by poor harvests in some of the key producing regions of West Africa, climate-related challenges, disease outbreaks, and supply shortages.
The resulting price increases have forced manufacturers to explore alternative ingredients and more resilient sourcing strategies.
Cocoa alternatives gaining traction
Interest in cocoa alternatives has grown sharply as manufacturers seek ways to protect margins and ensure long-term supply stability. Alongside rising costs, companies are also facing increasing scrutiny over the environmental impact of cocoa production, including deforestation, biodiversity loss, and greenhouse gas emissions associated with traditional supply chains.
Cocoa is one of the seven core commodities regulated under the EU Deforestation Regulation, requiring companies to prove it was produced legally and on deforestation-free land.
Reducing reliance on cocoa
Nukoko, founded in 2022, has developed what it describes as the world’s first “bean-to-bar” chocolate alternative made from fava beans rather than cocoa. Using a proprietary biotechnology platform combined with traditional chocolate-making techniques, the company aims to replicate the sensory experience of chocolate while reducing reliance on cocoa as a raw material.
The acquisition will accelerate the development and commercialization of cocoa-free ingredients across a range of F&B applications, including confectionery, bakery products, cereals, ice cream, coatings, and fillings.
“Döhler acquired Nukoko at this stage to integrate its differentiated biotransformation platform, combining modern biotechnology with traditional processing expertise, which strategically complements Döhler’s plant-based nutrition portfolio and supports more sustainable, resilient cocoa-free chocolate alternatives with strong sensory performance across chocolate, confectionery, and other relevant applications,” Kerstin Bergander-Kleinert, head of BU CNP at Döhler, tells Food Ingredients First.
“The cocoa supply chain remains under pressure from climate change, geopolitical unrest, and sustainability targets, compounded by steady year-on-year category growth. This will steadily increase demand for cocoa-free alternatives over the next five years as more companies launch products, and customer confidence grows, broadening use across all segments.”
“Interest has been strongest in chocolate initially, but demand spans all cocoa-related segments, including baking, drinks, and desserts/ice cream,” she says.
Nukoko’s fava bean-based approach stands out not only for its ability to replicate cocoa’s flavor profile but also for the strength of its commercial backing and supply chain resilience.
“Döhler’s acquisition supercharges Nukoko’s modern technology with Döhler’s scale, application expertise, and customer support, giving it a distinct advantage in the market and the ability to offer complete solutions for customers.”
“On taste, the technology recreates 90% of cocoa’s key flavor compounds in the fava bean powder while reducing bean-related off-notes. Against cocoa’s supply and price volatility, fava beans are abundant (two million tons grown in the EU each year) and come at a stable commodity price.”
Overcoming the challenges of replacing cocoa
Beyond supply security and scalability, product performance remains a critical test for any cocoa alternative. For manufacturers, success depends not only on taste but also on how closely an ingredient can replicate cocoa’s functionality in existing formulations and production processes.
“The key considerations are flavor and functionality. On functionality, the product must match cocoa as closely as possible. The key focus is particle size, for a smooth mouthfeel, and how the powder mixes with other ingredients when formulating applications such as chocolate,” Bergander-Kleinert says.
“Fortunately, Nukoko matches cocoa’s particle size, so mouthfeel is unaffected, and it works well in traditional chocolate-processing machinery. Flavor and color are similar: chocolate spans a broad profile, so the analog must closely match cocoa and then may require additional modification to exactly match a customer’s needs.”
“Combining Nukoko’s powder — already a 90% overlap to cocoa’s flavor compounds and color shades — with Döhler’s in-house expertise is a strong offering for the market.”
Sourcing EU cultivated fava beans
Nukoko’s approach centers on fava beans, a crop that can be cultivated in Europe and other regions with established agricultural infrastructure. The company argues that the ingredient offers a more secure and geographically diverse supply base than cocoa, which is heavily concentrated in a small number of producing countries.
Döhler and Nukoko first partnered in 2024 to scale production of the cocoa-free ingredient to industrial levels. The acquisition deepens that relationship and provides Nukoko with access to Döhler’s global manufacturing, research, and customer network.
According to the companies, samples for commercial customers are expected to be available from August 2026. The focus will be on helping food manufacturers develop products that combine familiar chocolate-like taste and texture with greater formulation flexibility and supply resilience.
For the wider food industry, the deal signals growing confidence that cocoa alternatives may move beyond niche innovation and toward mainstream commercial adoption. While traditional cocoa is unlikely to disappear from chocolate formulations, the search for complementary ingredients is becoming an increasingly important strategic priority as manufacturers adapt to a changing market landscape.
A wave of cocoa-free innovation
Some of the other cocoa-free alternative innovations seen across the industry recently include Cargill NextCoa, made from roasted grape and sunflower seeds.
Cargill and Voyage Foods recently expanded the cocoa-free confectionery alternative to North America amid sector volatility.
Planet A Foods’ ChoViva uses fermented oats and sunflower seeds. After US$15 million Series A funding, the company partnered with Barry Callebaut in November 2025 for global scaling.
Bunge’s Coberine 206 offers shea-based cocoa butter equivalents for Asian markets, while Barry Callebaut’s NotCo AI partnership integrates artificial intelligence for faster formulation.