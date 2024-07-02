Bunge bypasses rising cocoa prices with new shea-based cocoa butter alternative
02 Jul 2024 --- The artisanal chocolate market in Asia and Middle Eastern countries is gaining popularity, as younger consumers seek indulgent treats such as soft chocolates with velvety and creamy textures. As alt-cocoa innovations ramp up amid soaring cocoa costs, Bunge has innovated Coberine 206 — a shea-based Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) to help manufacturers maintain consistent quality and texture in soft chocolate products while being cost-effective.
Scientists deem cocoa butter an essential ingredient in premium, soft chocolates, as it is responsible for their gloss, texture and typical melting behavior. Despite being the ideal ingredient, the varying supply and increasing price depending on fluctuating cocoa bean prices are urging manufacturers to seek alternatives.
Food Ingredients First catches up with Imro ‘t Zand, global innovation lead of Confectionery at Bunge, to dive into the importance of CBEs and their potential applications in the F&B industry, especially in the Middle East and Asian countries.
“One of the key elements is the premium soft chocolate taste that Coberine 206 helps impart, with a taste and texture similar to chocolate made with anhydrous milk fat. Sensory-wise, it provides fast meltdown, coolness sensation and flavor release, resulting in an indulgent taste experience with a premium soufflé-like texture that elevates soft chocolate indulgence.”
Shelf life is another industry challenge the ingredient can help formulators tackle.
“Our shelf life studies on confectionery products made with Coberine 206 show no signs of blooming. Coberine 206 extends shelf life of soft chocolate (for example Nama-style chocolate) and ganache products up to 12 months, instead of the regular one to three months - while ensuring a consistent premium taste over time,” he elaborates.
Additionally, Coberine 206 products can be stored at room temperature, eliminating the need for refrigeration and thus simplifying logistics and reducing storage and transportation costs.
Cost-wise, CBEs have always been “more price efficient,” but now that gap is bigger, he underscores.
Capturing the Middle East and Asia
In North East Asia, premium chocolate typically refers to Nama-style chocolates, with velvety, creamy and rich melt-in-the-mouth texture, states ‘t Zand.
“Until now, few chocolate makers have produced large batches of these premium soft chocolates due to their short shelf life and higher prices, which means that consumers usually only buy them during festive seasons or for special occasions.”
“Over the past ten years, small artisanal chocolate makers in Southeast Asia have grown; these chocolate makers offer fine, crafted and premium chocolates in specialty shops, providing an in-road for truffle, ganache and Nama-style chocolates.”
However, he flags that the soft chocolate trend is slow to catch up in the retail space, with shelf life and costs likely the “biggest barriers” to entry. Bunge addresses this challenge with Coberine 206 by targeting a longer-lasting premium soft chocolate taste.
Versatility and enhanced functionality
‘t Zand highlights a few key reasons CBEs are crucial in the food industry, the first being cost efficiency.
“Cocoa butter is expensive and subject to price volatility. CBEs, often derived from other vegetable oils, provide a cost-effective alternative while maintaining similar properties,” he explains.
CBEs also help maintain “consistent quality and texture” in chocolate products. Their versatility allows manufacturers to tailor them to specific needs in various applications, such as confectionery, baked goods and coatings, offering more flexibility in product formulation.
“CBEs can enhance the performance of chocolate in various climates, preventing issues like fat bloom, which is a common problem in chocolates made with pure cocoa butter.”
He also views the ingredient as a healthier alternative to cocoa butter, as some CBEs can be designed to have “better nutritional profiles,” with lower saturated fat content than cocoa butter.
“Overall, CBEs are important for improving the economic viability, quality and versatility of chocolate and other food products in the industry,” ‘t Zand continues.
Expanding CBE applications
In addition, ‘t Zand observes a growing emphasis on sustainability in the production of CBEs.
“This includes using sustainably sourced raw materials, such as certified palm oil and shea butter. Innovations may also include the development of CBEs from alternative and sustainable sources, such as other tropical oils or novel plant-based.”
He also points toward companies’ R&D efforts to enhance the functional properties of CBEs, such as their “melting behavior, texture and stability.”
“This can lead to CBEs that perform better in various applications, including confectionery, bakery products and cosmetics. Improved formulations can help prevent issues like fat bloom in chocolates and provide better texture and mouthfeel.”
Advancements amid stricter regulations
Companies are leveraging advanced processing technologies to create CBEs with more consistent quality and performance and as the regulatory frameworks evolve, there will be efforts to develop CBEs that comply with stricter regulations, asserts ‘t Zand.
“This will open up new markets and increase the acceptance of CBEs globally.”
He also expects a trend toward creating “customized CBEs” tailored for specific applications, such as vegan chocolates, low-calorie snacks or fortified foods, to meet consumers’ diverse needs and provide specific functional benefits like “enhanced flavor release or improved nutritional content.”
Future outlook
The rise in cocoa and cocoa butter substitutes are an important consequence of the ongoing cocoa supply crisis. According to the ICCO February 2024 report, the world faces an 11% shortfall in cocoa supplies by the end of 2024.
“The market for CBEs is poised for growth, driven by cocoa butter price fluctuations, innovation in CBE formulations, regional consumption patterns and broadening application areas,” notes ‘t Zand.
“Overall, the future of CBEs looks promising with advancements aimed at improving health benefits, sustainability, functionality and regulatory compliance, driving broader adoption and innovation in the food and cosmetics industries.”
