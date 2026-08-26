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Desserts and ice cream reimagined: Balancing indulgence, nutrition and new sensory experiences
Key takeaways
- Desserts and ice cream are evolving with higher protein, reduced sugar, and cleaner-label options.
- Bold flavors, textures, and inclusions are creating more premium experiences.
- Suppliers are helping manufacturers balance nutrition, functionality, and indulgence.
Ice cream and desserts have always been products of pleasure. They are associated with moments of comfort, celebration, and indulgence. However, the category is entering a new phase, as consumers increasingly expect more from their favorite treats.
Today’s dessert and ice cream consumers are looking for products that deliver enjoyment and align with broader health and lifestyle priorities. Higher protein, reduced sugar, lactose-free options, cleaner labels, premium ingredients, and exciting sensory experiences are all influencing innovation across the category.
Innova Market Insights data shows how flavor remains a critical factor in ice cream and dessert choices, with the category continuing to expand. The analysis points to growing creativity around toppings, inclusions, and flavor combinations, while sour flavor profiles are gaining attention as consumers explore more complex taste experiences.
Leading ingredient suppliers speaking with Food Ingredients First agree that the future of desserts and ice cream lies in products that deliver both indulgence and added value.
The rise of permissible indulgence
Health and wellness considerations are increasingly influencing traditionally indulgent categories. Consumers are not moving away from desserts and ice cream but seeking products that provide additional benefits while preserving the emotional appeal of a treat.
Niina Gerritsen, customer development manager at Valio, describes this shift as a “permissible indulgence” trend.
“People still choose ice cream and desserts first and foremost for pleasure and happiness, but health and well-being now play a bigger role in those choices,” she says.
According to Gerritsen, this is driving demand for “more protein, less sugar, and lactose-free options alongside premium quality and cleaner labels.” However, “better nutrition cannot come at the expense of taste or texture,” she stresses.
“This is also influencing the ‘more per bite’ mindset: smaller portions, but more nutritional and experiential value in each,” Gerritsen says. “A high-protein pudding or milkshake can serve as a treat, but it can just as easily be used as a nutritious snack during the day.”
Uelzena Ingredients identifies premiumization, clean label, and balanced nutrition as the three major trends shaping the global ice cream and dessert market.
Anja Brand, brand manager at Uelzena, says consumers continue to seek “indulgent products with authentic taste, rich dairy flavor, and a superior sensory experience,” while increasingly expecting simple ingredient lists and transparency around sourcing and production.
This shift is also changing how consumers view desserts, as products traditionally associated with occasional indulgence are increasingly positioned as functional snacks or everyday nutrition solutions.
Reformulation: Delivering nutrition without compromise
While consumer expectations are evolving, reformulation remains one of the biggest challenges facing manufacturers, as reducing sugar, increasing protein, or modifying fat content can affect the taste, creaminess, mouthfeel, and texture consumers expect.
Kirsten Jacke, senior product manager at Hydrosol, notes that consumer expectations remain particularly high because “ice cream and desserts are practically synonymous with pure indulgence.”
“Taste, creaminess, mouthfeel, and texture” remain critical attributes, even as manufacturers work to improve nutritional profiles.
“The major challenge, therefore, is to adapt the functional systems so that the modified recipe does not affect the sensory properties,” Jacke says.
She explains that ingredient systems must evolve to compensate for formulation changes, while maintaining the overall consumer experience. Successful reformulation requires a holistic approach, as “the individual components cannot be considered in isolation; they influence one another.”
Sugar reduction is particularly complex because sugar plays several technical roles beyond sweetness.
Ana Ghoghoberidze, application scientist for EU sweet flavors and extracts at Sensient, explains that sugar contributes to product structure as well as flavor.
“Reducing sugar also decreases the total solids content of the ice cream mix, which negatively impacts the mouthfeel and perceived creaminess,” she says.
Sugar also affects freezing behavior, helping maintain a soft, scoopable texture while balancing acidity, bitterness, and other flavor characteristics.
Fat reduction presents similar formulation challenges. Sensient notes that manufacturers are looking for solutions that maintain creaminess and mouthfeel, increasing interest in fat replacers, hydrocolloids, and mouthfeel enhancement technologies.
“At Sensient, these challenges can be tackled through multisensory experiences rather than structural changes,” Ghoghoberidze says.
Protein enrichment creates another layer of complexity. While protein is increasingly associated with wellness and satiety, certain protein sources can introduce unwanted sensory characteristics, including bitterness, chalkiness, astringency, or vegetal notes.
Dairy ingredients remain at the heart of premium texture
Despite growth in alternative formulations, dairy ingredients continue to play a central role in delivering the creaminess, richness, and indulgence consumers associate with premium desserts and ice cream.
Brand at Uelzena highlights that milk fat contributes characteristic creaminess, richness, and melting behavior, while milk proteins and milk solids provide structure, body, and support for controlling ice crystal formation. These properties help create smooth texture, scoopability, and product stability.
“Dairy ingredients are unique because they deliver both sensory and technical performance simultaneously,” Brand says. “They help create products that are creamy, stable, and indulgent while supporting efficient industrial production.”
Milk powders, cream, milk fat ingredients, and sweetened condensed milk can help create sweetness, creaminess, and authentic dairy flavor while supporting reductions in added sugar or artificial ingredients.
Valio similarly emphasizes the multifunctional role of specialty dairy ingredients.
“Dairy ingredients already bring nutritional benefits, such as high-quality protein and calcium, while the right specialty dairy ingredients can also help overcome challenges with taste and texture,” Gerritsen says.
Clean label and functional claims reshape innovation
Clean label remains a major driver of product development, although suppliers note that the term continues to vary depending on market expectations and consumer priorities.
Hydrosol points out that there is no universal definition of clean label, meaning manufacturers must adapt solutions according to regional requirements and specific target groups. This is increasing demand for flexible, application-specific ingredient systems.
Alongside nutrition claims, consumers are increasingly scrutinizing ingredient lists and seeking greater transparency.
Valio expects high protein to become increasingly common in desserts, with attention shifting from simply increasing protein levels toward improving protein quality.
The company also expects lactose-free and sugar reduction trends to remain important, particularly as consumers seek products supporting digestive wellness and broader health goals.
Uelzena similarly anticipates continued growth in protein-enriched, reduced-sugar, and lactose-free products, as consumers look for healthier lifestyles without abandoning indulgence.
Flavor becomes a key innovation driver
While nutrition is shaping the future of desserts and ice cream, flavor remains the foundation of consumer appeal.
Sensient says flavor continues to be one of the most important purchase drivers in the category. While traditional flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, remain popular, manufacturers are increasingly exploring global and culturally inspired profiles, including matcha, yuzu, ube, and black sesame.
The company also highlights growing interest in combinations, such as sweet and salty, sweet and spicy, and sweet and savory profiles.
This aligns with broader category trends seen in Innova’s data, which highlight growing creativity around toppings, inclusions, and flavor combinations, as manufacturers look to create more distinctive products.
The “familiar with a twist” trend is expected to continue gaining momentum, driven by cultural influences and social media-driven discoveries. Sensient points to the popularity of viral flavor trends, including Dubai chocolate, as an example of how new experiences can quickly influence consumer expectations.
Texture innovation creates new experiences
Beyond flavor, texture is becoming one of the strongest areas of differentiation in desserts and ice cream.
Hydrosol identifies contrast as a major opportunity, including creamy bases paired with crunchy inclusions, sauces, unusual flavor combinations, and botanical ingredients.
The company also sees potential in multifunctional products that blur traditional category boundaries, such as ice cream that functions like a mousse or desserts designed for both chilled and frozen applications.
Sensient expects crunchy inclusions, swirls, and layered textures to continue gaining traction, particularly when combined with claims like “no added sugar,” “high protein,” or “high fiber.”
The supplier also identifies culturally inspired sensory experiences as an emerging opportunity, pointing to concepts, such as chewy mochi inclusions and red bean paste ice creams, which are common in some Asian markets but remain relatively niche in Europe.
The future of desserts and ice cream
As the category evolves, manufacturers will increasingly rely on ingredient suppliers to deliver solutions that combine premium taste, nutritional value, clean label positioning, and memorable sensory experiences.
Uelzena expects clean label innovation, customized dairy ingredients, and sustainability to become increasingly important, with manufacturers seeking solutions tailored to specific processing conditions, nutritional targets, and sensory requirements.
Valio sees opportunities for products that combine multiple benefits, including protein enrichment, lactose-free positioning, and sugar reduction.
“Valio Eila specialty ingredients can help manufacturers ‘benefit-bundle’ several of these attributes, from high protein and lactose-free to sugar reduction, while maintaining the sensory qualities consumers expect,” Gerritsen says.
The next generation of desserts and ice cream will not be defined by removing indulgence. Instead, it will be shaped by a broader understanding of what indulgence can mean: products that provide enjoyment, discovery, nutrition, and premium sensory experiences in every serving.
As Brand at Uelzena concludes: “The future belongs to dairy ingredients that successfully combine indulgence, nutrition, functionality, and sustainability.”
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