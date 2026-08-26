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Ingredion wins EU Novel Food approval for upcycled carrot fiber ingredient
Key takeaways
- Ingredion earns EU Novel Food approval for upcycled carrot fiber ingredient Benicaros SF Pure P.
- The RG-I-enriched fiber targets gut health applications with low-dose functionality and minimal sensory impact.
- The approval expands Ingredion’s fiber portfolio amid rising microbiome and upcycling trends.
The European Commission has authorized Ingredion’s Benicaros SF Pure P, an upcycled, rhamnogalacturonan-I (RG-I)-enriched soluble carrot fiber, for use in foods, beverages, and dietary supplements.
The authorization, which enables commercialization throughout the EU beginning July 2, 2026, follows a positive scientific safety assessment by the European Food Safety Authority and extends Ingredion’s functional fiber portfolio into a new category of upcycled, plant-based ingredients.
Benicaros entered Ingredion’s portfolio through the company’s June 2026 acquisition of NutriLeads. The deal strengthened Ingredion’s offering of science-backed solutions targeting gut health and nutrition applications.
Upcycled carrot fiber for gut health applications
Benicaros SF Pure P is produced from carrot pomace, a byproduct of carrot processing, and is enriched with RG-I, a naturally occurring component of pectin associated with microbiome-related functionality.
According to Ingredion, human studies have shown that fibers, such as Benicaros, can stimulate the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and support the production of short-chain fatty acids. These metabolites are linked to a range of potential health benefits, including interactions with innate immune cells.
The company says Benicaros is water-soluble, heat-stable, and pH-stable, while having little to no impact on the taste, texture, or odor of finished products. The ingredient can deliver its intended functionality at a low dosage of 300 mg per day, helping formulators add fiber benefits without significantly affecting product attributes.
“This approval represents a significant milestone, unlocking the European market for a highly differentiated carrot fiber that addresses the limitations of traditional fiber ingredients,” says Sebastian Smith, director of fiber fortification and healthful solutions at Ingredion.
“With Benicaros, we’re enabling our customers to deliver unique fiber benefits without compromising taste, texture, or added benefits to the label,” he adds.
Fiber fortification and upcycling trends converge
The approval comes as F&B manufacturers continue to explore fiber ingredients that align with growing consumer interest in digestive health, microbiome support, and functional nutrition.
Ingredion has previously expanded its fiber portfolio with solutions designed to help manufacturers increase fiber content while maintaining sensory quality and product performance.
For formulators, one of the ongoing challenges with fiber fortification is balancing nutritional benefits with taste, texture, and consumer tolerance. Traditional fiber ingredients can require higher inclusion rates, which may affect formulation characteristics or limit application opportunities.
Benicaros is positioned by Ingredion as a solution to these challenges, offering a soluble fiber option that provides functionality at a low dosage while maintaining a clean sensory profile.
The ingredient also reflects the growing interest in upcycled nutrition, as companies seek to extract additional value from agricultural byproducts and develop more sustainable ingredient solutions.
EU market opens for new functional ingredients
Benicaros joins a growing number of functional ingredients receiving EU Novel Food authorization, as companies seek regulatory clearance for innovative sources of nutrition and health-focused ingredients.
Recent EU Novel Food approvals for health-focused ingredients, such as Kemin’s algae-derived beta-glucan ingredient BetaVia Pure, reflect growing industry interest in microbiome, gut health, and immune support solutions.
With Benicaros now cleared for EU commercialization, Ingredion will target applications across functional beverages, foods, and supplements, further expanding opportunities for manufacturers seeking differentiated fiber ingredients.
The company says the approval reinforces its strategy of developing plant-based ingredients with science-backed health benefits, while supporting customer demand for solutions that combine nutrition, functionality, and sustainability.
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