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Bakery innovation trends: How are social media, sustainability and personalization reshaping NPD?
Key takeaways
- Dawn Foods identifies four key bakery trends shaping the industry, including sweet connections, elevated indulgence, simple pleasures, and empowering choices.
- Global flavors and social media influence how consumers discover, experiment with, and engage with bakery products.
- Consumers increasingly seek personalized, sustainable, and heritage-inspired products that provide comfort and emotional satisfaction.
Bakery innovations are increasingly impacted by consumer expectations, cultural influences, and technological advancements, a new Dawn Foods report on bakery trends highlights. The findings explain how bakery manufacturers can innovate new formats, leverage social media for consumer interaction, and prioritize sustainability and wellness.
The “2026 Trend Report for Europe & AMEAP” is based on insights from over 3000 consumers globally. It emphasizes a focus on local flavors and global trends by bringing global inspiration to local sweet bakery products.
Three out of four consumers like a “new spin on a traditional sweet bakery,” while 80% like sweet baked goods that remind them of childhood, the report highlights.
The trend report unveils four key trends shaping the future of sweet bakery: sweet connections, elevated indulgence, simple pleasures, and empowering choices. It also includes chef-driven recipes to help bakers translate consumer preferences into scalable bakery innovations with creativity and commercial appeal.
“What we’re seeing is a fundamental shift in how consumers discover, experience, and connect with bakery products,” says Sarah Browner, market research and insights manager EU & AMEAP at Dawn Foods.
“From digital-first discovery to more personalized and value-driven choices, these changes are redefining the category. This report brings those insights together, helping our customers stay relevant and create products that resonate in 2026 and beyond.”
Social media and global flavors drive bakery discoveries
As social media clicks increasingly impact how consumers discover products, Dawn Foods’ “sweet connections” trend points toward the importance of a “single engaging post” boosting visibility and driving in-store visits and online orders for bakeries.
“Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook allow bakeries to showcase visually compelling content, tap into influencer reach, and ride viral trends that can quickly expand their audience beyond local markets,” reads the report. Social media influences 57% of consumers to buy a bakery item, it highlights.
Consumers are also being exposed to global flavors through digital media. Dawn Foods’ “Flavour Passport” initiative allows bakers to explore these internationally inspired flavors, while retaining their local food culture.
“People are looking for bolder, more adventurous flavors, and they’re increasingly open to products inspired by international culinary traditions,” says Jacqui Passmore, marketing lead, West Region, Europe & AMEAP at Dawn Foods.
“From Sweden to India, Japan, Mexico, and beyond, Flavour Passport brings global bakery flavors, formats, and traditions to life, and translates them into easy-to-use recipes with Dawn mixes, fillings, and decorations.”
Everyday indulgence: Small treats with big appeal
The “elevated indulgence” trend highlights the rise of “little treat culture,” reflecting the growing consumer appetite for small, everyday indulgences, with 72% considering sweet baked goods as affordable luxuries.
“A pistachio-filled donut in the morning or a decorated cookie after work becomes a simple way to mark the day with comfort, joy, and personal reward,” reads the report. For bakeries, it says the trend creates an opportunity to enhance R&D focus on innovating products that satiate food cravings, while transforming daily routines into memorable experiences.
Marie Frigo, category marketing manager, Dry Ingredients, Europe & AMEAP at Dawn Foods, says that elevated indulgence centers on a simple idea: everyday treats should feel special.
“For our pastry mixes, we’re seeing a growing demand for products that deliver both comfort and a more premium, sensory experience, whether that’s through richer flavors, more indulgent textures, or something that really stands out visually.”
Dawn Foods’ Delicream ingredient combines technical expertise with creativity for advancing “indulgent bakery applications,” says Jolanta Orawska-Zajac, R&D team leader, Bielsko-Biała, Poland.
“During development, our focus was on creating the perfect contrast between Delicream’s smooth, creamy texture and well-rounded taste, and the added crunch that brings excitement and complexity to every bite. It’s this balance of texture, flavor, and craftsmanship that makes the range so exciting for today’s bakery creations.”
Comfort and heritage in modern bakery favorites
Consumers often turn toward foods in times of uncertainty and rapid change, and sweet baked goods can play a key role in offering them comfort and reassurance, highlighting Dawn Foods’ “simple pleasures” trend.
Beyond taste, such foods foster connection through shared moments with loved ones, with the findings highlighting nearly 80% buy sweet baked goods for social gatherings.
The report points to the re-emergence of classic sweet baked goods as they find new audiences. Examples mentioned include concha (Mexico), mochi (South Korea), bolo de rolo (Brazil), semla (Sweden), and melon pan (Japan). “For bakeries, the trend offers opportunities to add heritage and meaning to their range,” it highlights.
Christopher Ries, category marketing manager, Wet Ingredients, Europe & AMEAP at Dawn Foods, explains the “tradition meets innovation” concept in sweet bakery, as traditional staples like almond paste and marzipan evolve.
“What we’re seeing now is that these classic products are finding a new kind of relevance, as consumers rediscover them through more modern, creative applications.”
“There’s a growing appreciation for heritage recipes, but with a fresh twist. Take the Swedish semla bun, for example, it’s a very traditional product, yet it’s gaining popularity across Europe and being reimagined in new formats and flavor combinations.”
Rise of personalized and sustainable bakery demands
The “empowering choices” trend describes how consumers increasingly lean toward products that reflect their individual lifestyles, dietary needs, and personal values. Some 56% shop at bakeries that cater to different dietary needs, the report highlights.
Sustainability is also an important purchase driver, with three out of five consumers showing loyalty toward brands with a commitment to sustainability, the findings reveal.
“Purchasing decisions now go beyond taste and price, with shoppers seeking options that align with how they eat, what they believe in, and how they want to feel after consumption,” reads the report.
Industry experts are also making an effort to reduce sugar in bakery products, where sugar does more than sweeten. Richard Farrington, R&D team leader, based in Evesham, UK, at Dawn Foods, says the company focuses on developing versatile mixes that help manufacturers respond to these lifestyle and dietary preference needs.
“Recently, we introduced two new cookie mixes, plain and chocolate, with 30% less sugar compared to similar products. The idea was to strike the right balance: maintaining the taste and texture people expect, while offering an option that fits a more mindful approach to indulgence.”
The report highlights that concepts like vegan cookies (plant-based indulgence), gluten-free brownies (indulgence), high-protein pancakes (health-conscious consumers), and cake pops (bite-sized treats) can help bakeries meet consumers’ individual needs.
Meanwhile, bakery innovators continue to advance bakery NPD and cost-saving efforts to overcome industry challenges.
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