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GNT taps ube and bubble tea trends for Fi Europe 2026 showcase
Key takeaways
- GNT will showcase Exberry plant-based colors at Fi Europe 2026, highlighting trends including ube-inspired products and colorful bubble teas.
- The company will demonstrate how vibrant colors, textures, and visual appeal can help brands create engaging products that resonate with consumers and stand out on social media.
- Foodservice concepts, including burgers, drinks, milkshakes, baked goods, and snacks, will illustrate how plant-based colors can help operators create eye-catching menu items.
Plant-based colors supplier GNT will spotlight emerging food and beverage trends, including ube-inspired products and colorful bubble teas, at Fi Europe 2026, as manufacturers look for ways to combine visual appeal with consumer-led innovation.
Taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, November 17–19, the event will see GNT demonstrate how its Exberry range of plant-based colors, made from non-GMO fruits, vegetables, and plants, can help brands translate trending flavors and formats into eye-catching product concepts.
The company will showcase purple-colored concepts inspired by the growing popularity of ube, alongside bubble teas available to sample at selected times during the exhibition.
The display will also extend into foodservice, with a menu of colorful burgers, soft drinks, milkshakes, baked goods, and snacks designed to demonstrate how color can help products stand out both at the point of sale and on social media.
Color as a driver of consumer engagement
Sabrina Moers, marketing communication coordinator at GNT Group, tells Food Ingredients First how visual impact is more important than ever in the F&B industry.
“In the attention economy, products often succeed by standing out from the crowd, and bold color schemes are one of the best ways to do that. When you also factor in the importance of social media and shareability, color is a key marketing tool for many brands.”
“Ube is a great example because consumers love its purple shade, which feels unusual and exciting while supporting its exotic flavor profile.”
Bubble tea’s vibrant colors, playful textures, and customizable formats are driving innovation beyond the specialist drinks category, creating opportunities for manufacturers to introduce bubble tea-inspired concepts across the wider food and beverage market.
“There’s a clear and growing demand for bold sensory experiences that can deliver joy and escapism. Bubble teas come in many different varieties, but one thing they have in common is that they capture many of the elements that modern consumers love. They’re visually dynamic, feature exciting textures, and create distinctive and adventurous experiences,” says Moers.
“We’re already seeing many hybrid products with tapioca pearls, especially yogurts and ice creams, and you can find bubble tea flavor profiles in everything from candy to protein powders.”
“Brands can also take inspiration from bubble tea’s success by replicating its all-round sensory experience, with products that combine interesting flavors, colors, and textures. For example, freeze-dried cheese snacks filled with vibrant liquid centers in unexpected color and flavor pairings.”
Bubble tea and the power of visual trends
It’s clear that highly visual drinks are more likely to be photographed and shared online, according to Moers, who notes that brands can use high-impact shades such as red, purple, and pink to achieve that effect.
“Dynamic elements such as color changes, layered colors, and boba pearls also help create memorable moments that tap into the desire for fun and novelty,” she says.
“Historically, it was much more challenging to achieve these effects using natural colors. At Fi Europe, we want to show visitors how much is now possible using plant-based colors. Our Exberry concepts feature eye-catching, stable shades that take products to the next level while supporting completely natural ingredient listings,” Moers explains.
She cites several trends in recent years, including Dubai chocolate, matcha-strawberry, and ube, that have all had very distinctive visual elements to help them attract attention and go viral.
The color schemes become a visual shorthand for the flavor experience and the wider trend, so they help ensure products will instantly resonate with the target audience. Bubble tea is slightly different in that it doesn’t have specific color shade associations, but the contrast between the pearls and the drink is highly distinctive and functions in a very similar way,” Moers says.
Bringing color to foodservice
GNT is also showcasing foodservice menu concepts at Fi Europe.
“Foodservice environments are very fast-paced, and there’s no product packaging to do the selling. Consumer decisions happen in seconds, so impact, attraction, and immediacy all matter. Color is an instant communication tool that can help food service operators signal flavor, freshness, and quality while standing out from the crowd. The concepts show how they can get creative with menus that will turn heads and build buzz,” adds Moers.
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