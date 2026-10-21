- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
The next citrus wave: Suppliers turn exotic varieties into scalable flavor solutions
Key takeaways
- Exotic citrus flavors such as yuzu, calamansi, and pomelo gain traction beyond beverages, opening opportunities across bakery, confectionery, dairy, and sauces.
- Supply volatility, higher costs, and processing sensitivity remain key barriers to scaling exotic citrus in mainstream formulations.
- Flavor suppliers use encapsulation and stability technologies to protect fresh citrus notes and extend shelf life.
Classic citrus flavors such as lemon and orange are increasingly sharing the spotlight with yuzu, calamansi, and pomelo as F&B formulators explore their potential beyond beverages and into bakery, sauces, and confectionery applications. But industry experts say taking exotic citrus beyond trend-led launches will require more than consumer curiosity.
Cost, raw material availability, and supply consistency remain barriers to scale, while heat and other processing conditions can degrade the volatile compounds responsible for fresh citrus top notes.
Brazilian citrus research association Fundecitrus forecasts the 2026/27 orange crop harvest in São Paulo and Triângulo/Southwest Minas Gerais citrus belt — the world’s leading orange juice-producing region — to drop 12.9% from the previous season and 14.7% below the ten-year average.
In this Food Ingredients First report, flavor experts at Kerry, ADM, JPL Flavours, and Symrise, alongside functional beverage brand Wildwonder, explain how sourcing, processing resilience, and flavor stability technologies are shaping the next wave of exotic citrus innovation.
Exotic citrus: The mainstream potential
Farrah Gilsenan, marketing and insights director for Global Sweet Taste at Kerry, says exotic citrus builds on a category already well established across F&B.
“While orange, lemon, and lime remain familiar favorites, varieties such as yuzu, calamansi, pomelo, and bergamot offer distinctive aromatic characteristics and varying levels of acidity and bitterness that allow manufacturers to introduce new flavor experiences,” she tells us.
In Kerry’s Global Taste Charts 2026 for Europe, pomelo ranked ninth among the fastest-growing refreshing beverage flavors. Yuzu ranked sixth among the fastest-growing alcohol and alcohol-inspired beverage flavors, and bergamot orange was the fastest-growing flavor in tea, coffee, and cocoa.
For Chris Randles, senior flavorist at JPL Flavours, growing exposure to global food cultures and social media is expanding the range of flavors consumers are willing to try.
“Yuzu is already becoming more familiar in Western markets, and we expect others, including calamansi and pomelo, to follow.”
“Citrus is universally familiar, so varieties such as calamansi, with its distinctive sweet-sour character, or pomelo, with its softer, less bitter grapefruit-like profile, offer an accessible way to introduce more adventurous tastes.”
Supply pressures reshape citrus formulation
Amid tightening citrus supplies, ingredient firms are turning toward flavor technology and alternative delivery systems to maintain recognizable citrus profiles while reducing dependence on volatile raw materials.
For exotic citrus varieties, Jennifer Zhou, global product marketing senior director, Flavors & Citrus at ADM, says these challenges can be “particularly pronounced” because some fruits have limited growing regions and supplies.
“For example, yuzu essential oil can have limited availability, creating challenges for manufacturers seeking to incorporate authentic varietal citrus ingredients into large-scale product launches.”
She says ADM’s long-standing procurement partnerships and extensive flavor raw material portfolio help brands navigate supply volatility while maintaining consistent sensory experiences.
“Additionally, flavorists can develop true-to-character citrus profiles by combining targeted amounts of varietal-specific raw materials with complementary natural flavoring ingredients.”
Meanwhile, Randles points to cost and supply consistency as two of the biggest challenges facing the exotic citrus industry.
“Yuzu is a relatively small fruit that produces limited quantities of juice and peel oil, making authentic ingredients considerably more expensive than conventional citrus varieties, such as lemon or lime.”
Yuzu production is concentrated in Japan, while calamansi is widely grown in the Philippines. “Seasonal availability, adverse weather, and the complexities of international transportation can affect supply volumes, reliability, and cost,” Randles says.
Less widely cultivated varieties can add further complexity, according to Richard Hartfall, global platform director, Citrus at Symrise. The company addresses these challenges with a broad citrus toolbox and “smart delivery systems,” he says.
Flavor technology targets the “freshness gap”
Moving exotic citrus flavors into a wider range of applications also introduces technical challenges.
“Heat can cause the loss of delicate, volatile top notes that give these fruits their distinctive fresh character, while oxidation during processing and storage can result in stale or minty off-notes as citrus flavors oxidize,” Randles explains.
Pomelo can present bitterness challenges because heat can accelerate limonin development and increase the extraction of naringin.
Zhou similarly notes that limonene and other terpenes in exotic citrus can be sensitive to heat, light, and oxygen. “Heat treatment can affect delicate volatile compounds responsible for fresh citrus top notes, potentially altering the overall sensory experience.”
Where conditions permit, Randles recommends adding flavor after heat treatment or using aseptic dosing to overcome these challenges.
“Encapsulation can help shield sensitive flavor compounds from their environment, while folded or deterpenated citrus oils can offer improved stability in certain formulations,” he adds.
Meanwhile, Hartfall at Symrise says: “The right strategy depends on the product matrix and processing methods.” He points to liquid flavors, encapsulated technologies, and emulsions and compounds to support dispersion, stability, and fuller citrus perception in beverages.
Zhous highlights ADM’s Corefold citrus oil technology, which uses separation and concentration methods to amplify molecules responsible for flavor impact and mouthfeel. These methods help companies “capture top notes that contribute freshness and aroma,” she says.
Kerry describes citrus flavor deterioration during shelf life as a “Freshness Gap.”
“Our NextGens Citrus technology removes unstable components from natural citrus raw materials while preserving the fresh, fruity character, providing sensory-validated flavor stability for up to 12 months in beverage applications,” says Gilsenan.
Citrus moves beyond the bottle
Hartfall calls beverages a “natural growth platform” for exotic citrus flavors spanning soft drinks, hydration products, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages. He also highlights applications across confectionery and bakery, including fruit gums, fillings, and chocolate, as well as dairy and desserts.
Randles specifically points to yuzu as an ingredient working well in confectionery, bakery, and desserts, where its “aromatic sharpness can balance sweetness and richness.”
“Calamansi’s distinctive sweet-sour character makes it particularly well suited to confectionery and bakery, while pomelo’s softer citrus character could work well in dairy products, yogurts, and lighter desserts.”
ADM’s Zhou similarly highlights F&B opportunities beyond drinks.
“Exotic citrus can bring brightness and complexity to sauces, dressings, and other culinary applications. We anticipate greater traction for varietal lemons, including Sicilian, Assam, and Meyer lemon in RTD teas, flavored waters, seltzers, and foodservice beverages,” she says.
Innova Market Insights also identifies the recent rise of yuzu as a sign that consumers are seeking more nuance in the category that “exotic” types of citrus can provide. Growing interest in authentic ethnic flavors could propel citrus profiles such as kalamansi, kumquat, and kaffir lime.
Familiar pairings drive exotic citrus adoption
Although exotic citrus can provide differentiation, Symrise’s Hartfall recommends introducing exotic citrus as an “accent in recognizable combinations.”
“For example, yuzu with lemon or mandarin, calamansi with lime or tropical fruit, and pomelo with grapefruit. This can make discovery more accessible while preserving the freshness, authenticity, and differentiation consumers seek,” he says.
This strategy is already visible in commercial products. In August, US-based sparkling beverage brand Wildwonder paired yuzu with Honeycrisp apple and shiso in its Apple Yuzu functional beverage.
Rosa Li, founder and CEO of Wildwonder, tells Food Ingredients First: “With Apple Yuzu, crisp, juicy apple meets bright, aromatic yuzu for a refreshing, lightly tart sip that feels both familiar and new.”
“Yuzu is wonderfully aromatic and naturally tart, and shiso has a distinct herbal character, so the challenge was letting each one shine without overpowering the others.”
The pairing strategy mirrors a broader consumer tension between discovery and reassurance — Innova data shows 71% of consumers are open to new global cuisines, while 46% remain most inclined toward familiar tastes.
What will define the next citrus wave?
While yuzu, calamansi, and pomelo are gaining recognition in Western markets, Zhou at ADM expects their evolution into established flavor profiles to be gradual.
“Emerging varieties, such as sudachi lime, as well as new combinations with fruit, floral, and indulgent flavors, can offer fresh perspectives on familiar citrus experiences.”
JPL Flavours’ Randles expects innovation to move toward reinterpretations and combinations of established citrus profiles.
“We’re already seeing interest in taking traditionally refreshing citrus flavors into different sensory territories, such as smoked or spiced yuzu for autumn and winter applications, or pairing sharp citrus with softer floral, tropical, or creamy notes.”
Randles describes limequat, tangelo, and other citrus hybrids as “lesser-known varieties” promising considerable scope in flavor NPD.
“For manufacturers, the opportunity isn’t necessarily about finding the next exotic fruit; it’s about using the full diversity of citrus flavors to create combinations that are distinctive, balanced, and genuinely enjoyable.”
Upcoming webinars
Let's reveal the grain potential: Innovate
Meurens Natural
Delivering More from Every Bite
Ingredion