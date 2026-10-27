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Roquette launches hydrocolloid to improve gluten-free bread volume and softness
Key takeaways
- Roquette launches Wellence GF 1229 to improve gluten-free bread texture and processing.
- Company trials showed 23% greater bread volume and approximately 50% lower hardness after 21 days.
- Low inclusion levels aim to reduce formulation costs within existing baking processes.
ROQUETTE has launched Wellence GF 1229, a cellulosic hydrocolloid designed to improve gluten-free bread volume, crumb structure, and softness while helping manufacturers control formulation costs.
The ingredient targets applications including loaves, bread rolls, bagels, and pizza dough. According to the company, it addresses persistent challenges in gluten-free baking, including poor dough handling, uneven crumb structure, and loss of softness during storage.
Roquette points to research involving more than 7,000 gluten-free consumers across 13 European countries, which identified quality and availability as important considerations. The company sees opportunities for manufacturers to improve product performance while keeping formulations commercially competitive.
In Roquette’s application trials, the ingredient increased bread volume by 23% compared with a market benchmark. The company also reports approximately 50% lower instrumental hardness after 21 days, indicating a softer texture under the tested conditions.
Alongside increased volume, Roquette says the ingredient delivers greater slice height and a finer, more consistent, and brighter crumb. It is designed to support processing flexibility across different gluten-free bakery formulations.
Early external trials across different gluten-free bread recipes have shown encouraging results, Roquette says. Customer evaluations have highlighted improvements in proofing, loaf expansion, texture, crumb structure, and mixing performance.
“Wellence GF 1229 shows what is possible when we put the consumer experience at the heart of formulation,” says Matthieu Ramette, innovation project leader at Roquette.
“By expanding our gluten-free portfolio, we are giving bakers new tools to solve some of the category’s toughest challenges and to create breads that people want to come back to.”
Lower inclusion and process compatibility
Roquette says the ingredient’s low recommended usage level delivered better cost-in-use than a benchmark ingredient in trials. However, the announcement does not specify inclusion rates or quantify the savings.
The solution can be integrated into established baking processes. For manufacturers already using cellulosic hydrocolloids, like-for-like substitutions require no label change, according to the company.
The launch expands Roquette’s Wellence hydrocolloid portfolio, offering bakers additional options for different gluten-free formulation requirements.
It adds to industry efforts to balance texture, nutrition, and cost in bakery formulation. We have also explored gluten-free ingredient innovation with Raisio Food Solutions, including the role of oats in texture and water binding.
Roquette will present Wellence GF 1229 at Fi Europe in Frankfurt, Germany, November 17–19. The company says the ingredient has been shortlisted in the Plant-Based Innovation category of the Fi Europe 2026 Innovation Awards.
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