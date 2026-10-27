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Palsgaard launches powder-based cake gel alternative to cut waste and simplify production
Key takeaways
- Palsgaard’s PowderGel 6800 replaces traditional cake gels without reformulation or process changes, according to the company.
- The emulsifier targets consistent aeration, easier dosing, and less production waste.
- Palsgaard says the concentrated powder format reduces storage and transport volumes and uses recyclable cartons.
Palsgaard has launched PowderGel 6800, a powder-based whipping emulsifier designed to help industrial cake manufacturers improve production consistency, simplify dosing, and reduce waste associated with traditional cake gels.
The ingredient can be added directly as a powder or mixed with tap water to form a gel. Palsgaard says both formats can replace conventional cake gels while maintaining cake volume, fine crumb, and structure without requiring reformulation or process changes.
Cake gels are ready-to-use emulsifier systems that support aeration, volume, texture, and consistency in industrial and semi-industrial baking. However, Palsgaard says traditional formats can result in variable aeration, product waste, and frequent manual adjustments during production.
Consistency and easier handling
PowderGel 6800 is designed to deliver consistent aeration, stable batter specific gravity, and uniform crumb structure and mouthfeel. Used in powder form, it also simplifies handling and dosing while reducing waste from gel residue left in containers, according to the supplier.
The launch comes as bakery manufacturers seek more functionality from emulsifier systems. In our September coverage, Cargill highlighted demand for solutions that simplify formulations and improve operational efficiency, alongside specialized systems designed to meet specific texture, aeration, and shelf life requirements.
“Industrial cake production has evolved, but traditional cake gels haven’t,” says Christophe Lequet, senior innovation specialist at Palsgaard.
“Industrial cake manufacturers are under pressure to improve production efficiency, lower production costs, and cut their environmental footprint.”
The company says its innovation teams can provide technical support to help manufacturers adopt the ingredient.
Storage and transport benefits
Palsgaard says the concentrated powder format requires less warehouse space and reduces transportation volumes. It also replaces plastic storage containers with recyclable cartons.
The ingredient is non-GMO, allergen-free, and kosher and halal certified, according to the company. Applications include layer cakes, Swiss rolls, sponge cakes, pound cakes, cupcakes, and high-ratio cakes.
Palsgaard will showcase PowderGel 6800 at Gulfood Manufacturing (Nov 3–5) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
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