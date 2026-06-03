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Borage oil by-product emerges as novel plant protein for food and feed
Key takeaways
- POS Biosciences’ research shows borage pressed cake has strong potential as a plant-based protein for food, feed, and aquaculture.
- The proteins are heat-stable, have good water- and oil-holding capacity, and a balanced amino acid profile for ingredient development.
- The study supports sustainable practices by using an underutilized by-product and promoting whole-crop utilization.
Global ingredient and process technology firm POS Biosciences Corp has published new peer-reviewed research on the protein composition and functional properties of borage pressed cake, a by-product of borage oil extraction. The study positions the ingredient — which contains nearly 32% protein on a dry-weight basis — as a novel plant-based protein source for food, feed, and aquaculture applications.
The findings come amid the F&B industry’s broader efforts to convert plant by-products, such as those from marigold, rapeseed, and wheat bran, into functional ingredients in foods.
The study was conducted under the Saskatchewan, Canada-based company’s Borage360 initiative, and describes borage pressed cake as an underutilized co-product with potential to support whole-crop utilization and sustainable ingredient innovation.
Borage (Borago officinalis L.) is a herb mainly cultivated for its seed oil, which is valued as a rich plant source of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). GLA supports healthy inflammatory response, skin health, and metabolic function.
However, POS Biosciences emphasizes that awareness of borage and its potential remains “relatively untapped,” highlighting an opportunity to educate consumers and drive future demand for borage-derived ingredients.
Tapping borage residue potential in food and feed
POS Biosciences says borage pressed cake’s protein content is comparable to other oilseed meals, such as canola and flax, opening up opportunities to explore the material as a potential protein source for multiple sectors.
The findings, published in Sustainable Food Proteins, help build “foundational scientific understanding around the protein properties of borage pressed cake,” says Dr. Thushan Withana-Gamage, principal research scientist at POS Biosciences and co-author of the study.
The team assessed key functional properties of borage pressed cake, including protein solubility (low), water-holding capacity (moderate), oil-holding capacity (moderate to slightly high), and thermal stability (high). These properties are important because they influence how a protein ingredient may perform during processing and in finished formulations.
Whole-crop utilization and sustainability
The study advances a broader whole-crop utilization strategy by identifying potential value in a by-product of borage oil production.
Internal data from Canadian borage oil manufacturer Bioriginal Food & Science Corp indicates that between 2020 and early 2025, around 559 metric tons of borage seeds were processed, producing roughly 388 metric tons of pressed cake. This highlights the volume of material that could potentially be redirected into value-added applications.
“Our multi-decade investment into borage breeding and development has built a strong foundation of growth, backed by deep technical and innovation capabilities from POS,” says Randy Fournier, president and CEO of the Bioriginal Group of Companies.”
He adds that the recognized health and wellness benefits of GLA continue to drive interest in borage oil, while also expanding awareness of the “broader value potential of borage-derived ingredients.”
Advancing plant-based protein innovation
The research points to possible future development of protein concentrates, isolates, and hydrolysates from borage pressed cake.
POS Biosciences says additional work under the Borage360 initiative is ongoing to better understand borage seed proteins at the molecular level and support the development of safe, high-value uses.
While the authors claim this is the “first scientific study focused on borage seed proteins,” they acknowledge that further investigations are needed to develop borage as a novel and sustainable protein source for plant-based protein applications.
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