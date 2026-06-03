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ADM and TechnoServe scale regenerative soybean farming in India
Key takeaways
- ADM, in partnership with TechnoServe, is scaling its Farm Forward Initiative to reach 15,000 new soybean farmers in Maharashtra, India, focusing on sustainable and regenerative practices.
- The program offers training in soil management, crop rotation, and water-efficient practices, along with digital advisory platforms and Farmer Producer Organisation capacity building.
- The initiative aims to improve farmer livelihoods, climate resilience, and soil health, ensuring a traceable, sustainable supply of soybeans for the global food ingredient sector.
ADM has expanded its Farm Forward Initiative in India, partnering with TechnoServe to support 15,000 new soybean farmers in Maharashtra. The 18-month program, backed by US$500,000 from ADM Cares, focuses on regenerative agriculture, improved soil health, and climate resilience, while helping smallholder farmers increase productivity and income.
Under the partnership, ADM provides strategic oversight, and TechnoServe leads on-the-ground implementation, offering farmer training in soil management, crop rotation, and water-efficient practices.
The initiative also integrates digital advisory tools, Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) capacity building, and demonstration plots showcasing climate-smart farming techniques. Farmers will access technology platforms like the Maha‑Agri Tech project and the Mahavistar app, delivering satellite data, crop analytics, and real-time weather insights.
“Through Farm Forward, we are equipping farmers with sustainable practices that protect natural resources and improve yields,” says John Stull, ADM’s senior vice president of Global Sustainability. “Expanding this initiative in India allows us to reach more smallholder farmers, strengthen supply chain resilience, and support responsible sourcing of soy and other key ingredients.”
TechnoServe India Director, Shilpa Kumar, adds: “We are excited to bring our expertise to empower 15,000 new farmers with knowledge and tools to adopt regenerative practices. By improving soil health and farm efficiency, we help farmers achieve better livelihoods and long-term sustainability.”
The Farm Forward Initiative
The initiative reflects broader trends in the food ingredients sector, where agribusinesses increasingly embed sustainability into sourcing.
Past ADM programs in Maharashtra have demonstrated tangible benefits, including higher yields, healthier soil, and more efficient water use, highlighting the potential of regenerative practices for both farmers and ingredient suppliers.
By combining digital advisory services, regenerative techniques, and FPO support, the Farm Forward Initiative aims to improve the economic resilience of smallholder soybean farmers while ensuring a sustainable, traceable supply of soybeans for global food ingredient markets.
Regenerative agriculture grows
The push to scale regenerative agriculture is gaining broader traction across the global food sector. Last month, a coalition of 40 major food and agriculture companies, coordinated by the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform, signed a landmark declaration to accelerate regenerative practices across ingredient supply chains, reinforcing the need for collective action on soil health, biodiversity, water stewardship, and climate resilience.
The coalition — which includes major players, such as ADM, Carlsberg, Nestlé, and FrieslandCampina — is backing the Regenerating Together Programme, a shared framework designed to help companies measure and expand regenerative outcomes across complex supply networks.
Industry research also shows rising consumer demand for sustainably sourced ingredients, with a growing number of buyers and retailers using standardized tools to drive measurable improvements in environmental and social performance.
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