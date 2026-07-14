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Nichols and THG expand Myprotein partnership with RTD protein water launch
Key takeaways
- Nichols and THG are expanding their Myprotein-Vimto partnership with the launch of a ready-to-drink protein water range in September.
- The launch reflects growing demand for functional beverages as protein continues to move beyond sports nutrition into mainstream soft drinks.
- The agreement strengthens Myprotein’s presence in UK grocery and convenience retail through Nichols’ nationwide manufacturing and distribution network.
Nichols and THG are taking their Myprotein-Vimto partnership into the chilled ready-to-drink market (RTD) aisle with a new protein water range, as protein continues to reshape the functional drinks category.
Launching in September, Myprotein Clear Whey Protein Water will be available in Vimto and Raspberry Lemon flavors. The sugar-free, low-calorie 500 ml drinks contain 15 g of clear whey protein and will retail at £2.99 (US$4.01).
The launch marks the first RTD product to emerge from the companies’ partnership, which began in 2021 when Myprotein licensed the Vimto brand for its Clear Whey Protein powder.
Under a new multi-year licensing agreement, Nichols will manufacture and distribute the drinks through its UK retail network, giving Myprotein a broader presence across grocery and convenience channels.
Functional nutrition in beverages
The move comes as protein continues to gain momentum beyond traditional sports nutrition, with manufacturers increasingly developing products aimed at mainstream consumers looking to boost protein intake throughout the day rather than solely around exercise.
That shift is accelerating innovation in the functional drinks category. While energy drinks remain the dominant segment, suppliers have increasingly focused innovation on products offering additional health benefits, from hydration and gut health to vitamins and protein.
Elsewhere in the functional drinks space, brands including Grenade, UFIT, Barebells, Arla Protein, and Capri Sun, have been expanding their RTD offerings as protein broadens its appeal beyond core fitness consumers. Clear whey formulations, in particular, have emerged as an area of innovation, offering a lighter alternative to traditional milk-based protein shakes.
Earlier this year, Beyond entered the functional beverage space with Beyond Immerse, a plant-based, high-protein, low-calorie RTD drink.
Clear whey products have emerged as one of the fastest-growing areas within sports nutrition, offering an alternative to traditional milk-based protein shakes that can appeal to consumers looking for lighter, more refreshing drinks.
Soft drinks converge
The format has also opened the door to flavor collaborations with established consumer brands, with Myprotein extending its Vimto partnership into products including creatine, collagen, pre-workout supplements, and gummies.
The latest launch also reflects a broader convergence between mainstream soft drinks and specialist nutrition brands. Rather than developing functional products independently, established beverage manufacturers are increasingly partnering with brands that already have credibility in sports nutrition, while digital-first nutrition companies are seeking greater exposure through supermarket and convenience retail.
For Nichols, whose portfolio spans Vimto, Levi Roots, ICEE, and Sunkist, the agreement strengthens its presence in higher-growth health and wellness categories as soft drinks manufacturers seek to diversify beyond traditional carbonates and squash.
For THG, meanwhile, the partnership offers a route to expand Myprotein beyond its direct-to-consumer heritage and into more everyday purchase occasions.
Expanding retail reach
“Functional drinks are currently one of the most exciting growth areas in soft drinks, as consumers increasingly look for products that combine great taste, refreshment and added benefits,” says Andrew Milne, CEO of Nichols.
“Myprotein Clear Whey Protein Water has been developed to meet that demand, offering shoppers a lighter and more refreshing way to add protein into their day. By combining Myprotein’s credibility in sports nutrition with Nichols’ soft drinks expertise and nationwide retail distribution, which we believe gives retailers a strong and differentiated opportunity to tap into the growing demand for health-led drinks.”
Neil Mistry, CEO of THG Nutrition, describes the range as “a natural next step” for the Myprotein and Vimto partnership and said it reflected the brand’s ambitions to expand further into chilled and impulse retail.
The agreement also highlights how online-first nutrition brands are increasingly turning to established FMCG partners to scale their presence in physical retail, while soft drinks manufacturers seek new growth opportunities in higher-value functional beverages.