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Danone expands APAC dairy and functional beverage presence with twin acquisitions
Key takeaways
- Danone expands its Asia-Pacific footprint with a double acquisition: Australia-based MADE Group and the remaining stake in its Saputo Dairy Australia joint venture.
- The deals strengthen Danone’s push into high-protein and functional nutrition, aligning with its Renew strategy focused on health-driven growth categories.
- MADE Group adds fast-growing “better-for-you” beverage brands and distribution capabilities, supporting Danone’s broader expansion across Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.
Danone plans to acquire Australia-based MADE Group, a fast-growing health and wellness food and beverage company, as part of the French dairy giant’s strategy to expand in high-protein and functional nutrition products, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region. As part of today’s announcement, Danone also reveals the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in its existing fresh dairy joint venture with Saputo Dairy Australia.
Both transactions will create additional opportunities for Danone to enhance its profitable growth prospects across the APAC region in the healthy nutrition space.
MADE Group — best known for brands such as Cocobella coconut water, yogurt and Rokeby protein smoothies, and Impressed, a line of cold-pressed juices, functional wellness shots, and almond milks — has built a strong position in Australia and New Zealand’s “better-for-you” beverage segment.
Based in Melbourne, the company combines product innovation with strong marketing and a robust supply chain. It generated more than €300 million (US$343 million) in annual sales for the year ending June 2026 and has been expanding into Southeast Asia.
Danone expands dairy footprint
In addition to strengthening Danone’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region, the MADE Group acquisition adds momentum to its expansion in functional dairy and plant-based nutrition, notes the company.
Made’s portfolio is expected to complement Danone’s existing offerings in essential dairy and plant-based products, with potential synergies in innovation and distribution.
Danone also confirmed it will acquire the remaining 49% stake in its joint venture with Saputo Dairy Australia, further consolidating its dairy operations in the region. Both transactions are expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.
Danone’s Renew Strategy: The bigger picture
Danone’s Renew strategy, launched in 2022, is a transformation plan focused on accelerating growth and profitability by strengthening its presence in health-focused nutrition categories, driving innovation, improving operational efficiency, and investing in high-growth businesses and core brands.
These two latest transactions closely follow Danone acquiring the British meal replacement company Huel, which signals strong intent to extend its portfolio in functional nutrition.
Huel is an omnichannel business with a strong direct-to-consumer foundation, an expanding international footprint, and a fast scaling retail business, making it an attractive prospect for Danone.
Earlier in July 2025, Danone completed the acquisition of a majority stake in US-based Kate Farms, which offers a wide range of plant-based, organic medical and everyday nutrition products. Danone said at the time that these complementary products will enhance its specialized nutrition offerings.
Speaking about today’s two definitive agreements, Danone CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique says: “Today marks another step in the execution of our Renew Strategy. With its strong portfolio of brands and healthy nutritional products, focusing on gut health and protein, MADE shows an impressive track record of rapid and profitable growth.”
“To further enhance our operational flexibility, we are also acquiring the remaining stake in our Australian fresh dairy joint venture. This is another example of our Renew strategy at work: combining a strong focus on organic growth with targeted investments that further enhance our ability to meet demand for healthy nutrition.”
CEO of MADE Group, Amanda Butler, adds: “Danone shares our commitment to health and a passion for innovation, and we are excited about what comes next. Together we will access new infrastructure, capabilities and R&D expertise to accelerate our growth across the region. We are proud of what the team has built, and excited about what comes next.”