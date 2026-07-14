- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Biospringer taps yeast fermentation to cut plant-based label complexity and close nutrition gaps
Key takeaways
- Biospringer by Lesaffre positions yeast and fermentation-derived ingredients as multifunctional answers to plant-based taste, nutrition, and clean label demands.
- Bastien Pillon argues that one fermentation ingredient can replace a stack of additives, while boosting flavor and reducing sodium and fat.
- Biospringer by Leasaffre touts the supply resilience and sustainability of fermentation and yeast-derived ingredients, along with their versatility in reformulation.
The demand for plant-based products continues to increase. At the same time, consumers want their plant-based alternatives to match the taste, texture, and nutrition they expect from animal-based foods. Not only that, but clean label demands for a short, recognizable ingredient list are also on the rise.
Biospringer by Lesaffre argues that fermentation addresses these trends in full. Food Ingredients First sits down with Bastien Pillon, the company’s global food product marketing manager, who points to yeast-derived ingredients, such as yeast extract and the company’s Springer Proteissimo yeast protein, as multifunctional tools that deliver on umami, mouthfeel, and complete-protein nutrition from a single source.
Pillon says fermentation-derived solutions can trim label complexity while closing the performance gaps that hold plant-based products back.
Moreover, he says that one fermentation ingredient can replace a stack of additives and attests that yeast offers a steadier and more traceable supply story than field crops such as soy and pulses. He also looks to where the next phase of plant-based growth lies, from seafood and cheese analogs to reformulation and nutrition tied to GLP-1 use.
How do you deliver functional and nutritional benefits in plant-based formulations without adding ingredient complexity to the label?
Pillon: We don’t see it as a trade-off, because our ingredients are inherently the answer to both sides. For example, yeast extract is a single, recognizable ingredient produced through the ancient process of fermentation from yeast — it has natural origins and is animal-free, vegan, kosher, and halal.
Depending on the yeast extract type, you can neutralize bitter compounds, introduce targeted taste profiles — umami and richness — enabling meaningful reductions in sodium and fat content. So instead of stacking multiple additives to achieve masking, flavor, nutrition, and mouthfeel, a manufacturer can use one multifunctional fermentation ingredient type that does several jobs at once. That keeps the label short and understandable while still delivering the functional and sensory performance the product needs.
Another example is our yeast protein, Springer Proteissimo, which is highly digestible and has a Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) equal to one, which is the highest possible score. It also has a Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score (DIAAS) greater than one, which is also the highest possible score. It can also mimic the melting texture of cheese.
How does Springer Proteissimo compare with whey and other plant proteins in terms of amino acid profile and formulation versatility?
Pillon: Springer Proteissimo is a key asset in closing plant-based nutrition gaps. It is not only highly digestible, but is low FODMAP (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols) certified. It offers a complete and balanced amino acid profile, which is really close to whey and better than many plant proteins. Our protein is therefore suitable not only for active nutrition but also for many applications where there is a wish to enrich protein content without introducing off-flavors or impacting the color.
Beyond nutrition, we can address some functionality deficits through our fermentation solutions. Therefore, we use the fermentation process to create ingredients that enhance both the nutritional profile and the sensory and technical characteristics, offering a holistic solution.
Plant ingredient sourcing is under increasing scrutiny. How are you addressing sustainability demands?
Pillon: Our raw material story is a little different from a crop-based protein supplier, and we think that’s a strength. Our ingredients come from yeast fermentation rather than a harvested field crop, which means our “feedstock” is a controlled biological process — far less exposed to the weather volatility, land-use pressure, and traceability risks that growers of pulses, soy, or grains are increasingly scrutinized on.
On top of that, we deliberately manufacture close to our customers, with a network of production facilities around the world. This reduces the footprint of shipping ingredients across long distances and can offer local sourcing. Backed by more than 170 years of fermentation expertise within Lesaffre, we’d argue fermentation itself is one of the most resilient and responsible ways to scale food ingredients.
Beyond dairy and meat alternatives, which emerging applications represent the biggest growth opportunity for plant-based ingredients?
Pillon: We see the biggest opportunities in applications where flavor — not protein content or price — is the real limiting factor, like plant-based seafood. We also see significant opportunities in plant-based applications like cheese and eggs, but also in functional and nutrition linked with GLP-1.
Additionally, reduced-fat, reduced-sodium, and reduced-sugar reformulations across plant-based applications can be addressed through yeast-based ingredients. The plant-based movement extends far beyond direct substitutes and overall eating experience. This is where we add the most value.