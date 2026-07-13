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Nexira expands carob footprint with acquisition of Moroccan producer Keragum
Key takeaways
- Nexira acquires Moroccan carob ingredients producer Keragum, strengthening its position in the global locust bean gum market and expanding control over its supply.
- The deal gives Nexira access to Keragum’s production capabilities, local sourcing network, and carob expertise, supporting greater traceability and supply reliability.
- The acquisition comes as food manufacturers increasingly seek natural, plant-based ingredients that deliver texture, stability, and functionality in clean label formulations.
Nexira has acquired Moroccan carob ingredients producer Keragum. The move bolsters its position in the global locust bean gum market while securing access to raw materials closer to their source.
The acquisition forms part of Nexira’s “Ambitions 2030” growth strategy and gives the company direct access to one of the world’s leading carob-producing regions.
The move also reinforces Nexira’s position in the market for natural hydrocolloids — ingredients widely used as thickeners and stabilizers in food and nutrition products.
The French natural ingredients manufacturer is a major player in the locust bean gum (LBG) market, operating in the space for many years. The ingredient is used as a thickener and stabilizer in foods, including plant-based products and ice cream, as well as in dietary supplements.
Carob seeds come from the pods of the carob tree, which thrives across the Mediterranean basin, particularly in Morocco. After harvesting, the pods are separated and mechanically milled to produce the natural, high-performance ingredient LBG.
Keragum, based near Casablanca, recently opened a new production facility certified to Food Safety System Certification 22000, halal, kosher, and organic standards. The company sources carob from local farming cooperatives, providing traceability and a reliable supply of raw materials.
Investing closer to production
Nexira says the acquisition will allow it to integrate sourcing closer to production, improving supply chain security while supporting local agricultural communities.
According to Nexira COO Olivier Houalla, the acquisition combines Keragum’s expertise in Moroccan carob production with Nexira’s international customer base, scientific capabilities, and application expertise.
“Keragum brings to Nexira two main advantages — a recently built, brand-new manufacturing facility ensuring efficient production and the highest product quality standards. Their latest thermo-mechanical technology is 100% natural, offering efficiency that drives competitiveness,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
“The acquisition also gives us a sustainable agricultural value chain with direct access to the harvesting zone in Morocco, which is one of the main LBG producers with strong partnerships with local producers, a secured supply chain, and the highest quality seeds,” he says.
“This acquisition is about much more than expanding our industrial footprint. At Nexira, we have always believed that sustainable growth starts at the origin. Integrating Keragum is a natural extension of our long-standing commitment to responsible sourcing, local value creation, and resilient agricultural supply chains. Together, we will continue investing in the future of the carob sector, creating shared value for our partners, local communities, and customers alike.”
Long-term growth plans
The deal represents precisely the model Nexira wants to scale — building sustainable value chains, creating value at origin, while supporting agroforestry, biodiversity, and local farming communities.
Mathieu Dondain, CEO and vice president at Nexira, also tells us the acquisition is “just one of many steps” Nexira will take to accelerate its diversification.
“We strongly believe in the long-term potential of carob, which reflects Nexira’s positioning as a supplier of high-value natural ingredients that play an essential role in the food and nutraceutical industry thanks to its unique nutritional and functional properties,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
“Nexira has worked on nutritional R&D projects for its appetite control effect, its content in proteins, or its use for cocoa replacement.”
“In recent years, Nexira has developed other product lines with highly sought-after nutritional properties. We are just beginning to market them and will certainly be giving them more visibility in the near future,” Dondain adds.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Nexira at IFT FIRST 2026
Alongside the Keragum acquisition, Nexira is continuing to develop new ingredient solutions across its portfolio. At IFT FIRST 2026 in Chicago, the company is introducing Eficacia Advanced, a new acacia gum emulsifier that it says can help formulators reduce costs by up to 50%, while achieving high-performance emulsions at lower dosage levels.
Nexira will also be presenting three new adaptogenic mushroom extracts (Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Maitake) for the functional beverage market and its renewed fiber portfolio for fiber enrichment, gut health, and GLP-1 support.
Gaining control over raw material supply
The deal reflects a broader trend among ingredient companies to move further upstream, acquiring production assets and strengthening control over key raw materials. Vertical integration has become a way for suppliers to improve traceability and manage supply risks.
Demand for locust bean gum has grown as F&B manufacturers seek natural, plant-based ingredients for clean label products.
The ingredient has benefited from wider innovation in plant-based foods, where manufacturers are looking for alternatives that can improve texture, stability, and mouthfeel, while meeting consumer expectations for simpler ingredient lists and more natural formulations.
LBG is also gaining interest in functional nutrition. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that offer added health benefits, including digestive health and weight management support.