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Workforce report flags retention risks as IFT FIRST 2026 gets underway
Key takeaways
- IFT’s 2026 report finds food science salaries are rising, with US median pay at US$120,000 and entry-level median salaries at US$76,000.
- Scientific misinformation is the top concern for food professionals, while AI is seen more as a skills-development priority than an immediate job threat.
- As IFT FIRST 2026 gets underway, the report highlights growing retention risks, especially among millennials, and the need for stronger career development and leadership support.
Workforce pressures are taking center stage, as IFT FIRST 2026 gets underway this week in Chicago, US (Jul 12–15). A new report from the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) has revealed rising compensation, growing retention risks, and intensifying concern over scientific misinformation.
IFT’s 2026 Compensation and Career Path Report shows a profession at a turning point. The report, based on 5,148 responses from food science professionals worldwide, examines salary trends, job satisfaction, benefits, and workplace challenges across industry, academia, government, and nonprofit roles.
The survey was sent to 56,108 professionals in January 2026, with 64% of respondents based in the US and 36% outside the country.
The findings carry added relevance, as IFT FIRST brings food science professionals, ingredient innovators, and product developers together to discuss the future of the sector. IFT is also using the event to spotlight career pathways, leadership skills, and workforce competencies. This includes sessions on the evolving food science career path and training models for a digitally transformed food system.
Higher salaries, uneven gains
For US-based food science professionals, the median salary reached US$120,000 in 2026 — up 11.8% from US$107,300 in IFT’s 2024 research and 8.3% from US$110,000 in 2022. Among the 69% of respondents who received a salary raise in the previous 12 months, the median increase was 4%.
The report also points to stronger starting pay. Median starting salaries for professionals with less than one year of experience increased to US$76,000 in 2026, compared with US$58,000 in 2019.
“There is clear evidence of opportunity — many food science professionals are advancing in their careers and seeing competitive compensation. At the same time, persistent issues around workforce satisfaction, equity, and shifting role expectations continue to shape the landscape,” says Bill McDowell, IFT vice president of content.
However, compensation progress remains uneven. IFT identified ongoing race and gender salary gaps, with women earning a median salary of US$110,774, compared with US$132,000 for men. The gender pay gap narrowed to 16% in 2026, from 22% in 2024.
Misinformation leads concerns
Scientific misinformation emerged as the top professional concern among respondents, ahead of sustainability and commercial pressures.
Nearly half of the survey participants said they were extremely concerned about misinformation. Other leading issues included the environmental impact of the food system, pressure to control costs, pressure to produce revenue, and consumer concerns about ultra-processed foods.
The finding comes as F&B companies face sustained scrutiny over ingredients, processing methods, labeling, and health claims. For food scientists, the spread of inaccurate or oversimplified information can complicate product development, regulatory communication, and consumer trust.
AI ranked lower as an immediate concern. Just 13% of respondents said they were extremely concerned about the impact of AI on their jobs, although the technology was the most frequently cited area for future skills development.
Retention pressure builds
Despite higher salaries, the report suggests employers may face a more fragile retention environment. More than one-third of respondents said they had considered leaving the food profession, with millennials the most likely generation to report this.
At the same time, the pace of job movement has slowed. About 23% of respondents said they had pursued a job change in the past two years, down from 31% in 2024. IFT links the trend to longer tenure and broader “job hugging,” in which employees avoid transitions because of concerns about job security.
Work-life balance, supportive management, and job security ranked as the most important workplace factors — each rated extremely important by at least half of survey participants. Still, IFT found gaps between what employees value and how satisfied they are with those factors.
Younger workers placed greater emphasis on current compensation, career development, and advancement opportunities than older colleagues, indicating that employers may need more tailored retention strategies for early- and midcareer professionals.
Skills shift toward AI and leadership
Most respondents said they feel prepared for professional success over the next five years, but they also identified areas where new capabilities are needed. AI topped the skills-development list, followed by strategy development and execution, leadership development, specific technical expertise, and project management.
The findings reflect a broader shift in food science roles, where technical expertise is increasingly expected to be paired with business acumen, cross-functional communication, and leadership.
As innovation cycles accelerate and public debate around food technology intensifies, employers may need to support scientists not only with pay but also with training, clearer advancement pathways, and stronger workplace management.
For F&B companies gathering at IFT FIRST 2026 this week, the report underscores that talent strategy is becoming more closely linked to innovation strategy. Rising salaries show the value of food science expertise, but concerns over misinformation, retention, and evolving skills expectations suggest the profession’s future will depend on how effectively employers respond to a changing workforce.