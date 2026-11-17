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Fi Europe 2026 live: Innova sees fiber and gut health gaining ground alongside protein
Key takeaways
- Innova’s Lu Ann Williams expects fiber, gut health, and foods for people taking GLP-1 medications to share the spotlight with protein.
- Launches carrying both protein and fiber claims rose 15% year over year in the 12 months through June 2026, according to Innova.
- Williams expects rising reformulation pressure, tight consumer budgets, and trust in health claims to shape conversations at the show.
Protein will be hard to miss at Fi Europe 2026, but Lu Ann Williams expects more of the conversation to turn to fiber and gut health. The president and co-founder of Innova Market Insights tells Food Ingredients First that products for people taking GLP-1 medications and the pressure to cut sugar and salt will also draw attention at the trade show in Frankfurt, Germany, which starts today.
“We expect protein to still be everywhere, but the conversation is moving toward fiber and gut health, as well as products built for people on GLP-1s. Cutting sugar and salt without compromising taste will be another big topic, especially as reformulation pressure keeps building across Europe.”
Top 10 Trends for 2027 also point to growing interest in protein quality, nutrient density, and metabolic health.One sign of that shift is on the pack. Innova tracked a 15% year-over-year increase in launches carrying both protein and fiber claims in the 12 months through June 2026. Its
Ingredient suppliers are bringing protein shots and fiber-enriched snacks to Frankfurt. The reformulation challenge will be visible on the show floor, too, with suppliers showcasing reduced-sodium salt and yeast extracts that build umami.
Which health claims do shoppers trust?
For Williams, the question is whether a product’s benefits are clear and credible enough to persuade shoppers who are watching what they spend.
“Most people will be asking how to keep innovating when costs are high, and consumers are watching every euro. Another big question is which health claims consumers actually trust and act on, and which are just noise on the pack. How do you stand out through innovation when choices are more considered, and expectations on brands are so high?”
What Innova is bringing to Frankfurt
Innova will present its 2027 trends at the Innovation Hub and run live demonstrations of its market intelligence platform at its stand.
“Our priority is helping the ingredients industry connect shifting consumer demand with new opportunities for innovation. As a longstanding Fi Europe Knowledge Partner, Innova brings market and consumer intelligence to the forefront, so businesses can spot emerging trends and make better-informed decisions,” says Williams.
“At our booth (Hall 3.1, Stand B32), visitors can explore our market intelligence platform, see live demonstrations, and meet our experts for a hands-on look at the latest consumer, category, product, and ingredient trends.”
“A key highlight is the Fi Europe New Product Zone in Hall 4.1, where we’re showcasing a record-breaking 60 meters of market and consumer insights, alongside real-life product innovations. Ultimately, we want visitors to leave with a clearer view of where the next growth opportunities lie.”
Innova’s Fi Europe presentation schedule
Innovation Hub, Hall 4.1, Stand 41Q22
- Tuesday, Nov. 17, 10:30–10:55 a.m. | Top 10 trends in F&B for 2027. Williams will discuss the consumer priorities shaping food and beverage development, including nutrient density, protein quality, metabolic health, and longevity.
- Wednesday, Nov. 18, 10:30–10:55 a.m. | What’s next for health and wellness ingredients? Innova market insights consultant Alisa Selezneva will use market and consumer data to show how changing health priorities are influencing ingredient choices and product formulation.
Innova’s stand, Hall 3.1, Stand B32
- Tuesday, Nov. 17, and Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 1:30 p.m. | The longevity formula. A look at how healthy aging is shaping food and beverage formulation.
- Tuesday, Nov. 17, and Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 3:30 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 19, at 11:30 a.m. | Better together (synergies). A look at how ingredients can work together in food and beverage formulations.
Elsewhere at the show
- Wednesday, Nov. 18, 11–11:25 a.m. | Regenerative agriculture: From market momentum to measurable value. Innova’s Kendi Shelby and Cargill’s James Ede will discuss how market demand, farming practices, and measurement can help expand regenerative agriculture and track carbon outcomes. Exhibitor Showcase Theatre, 30A1.
- Wednesday, Nov. 18, 12:30–12:55 p.m. | Top trends in pet food. Innova’s Ekaterina Tretyakova will use consumer research and product examples to show how pet owners’ changing priorities are shaping the category. Pet Food & Nutrition Forum, 51A2.
Upcoming webinars
Smarter formulations in EMEA: Where innovation meets local food trends
Azelis