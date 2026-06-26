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SAI Platform targets regenerative agriculture scale-up with verified supply chain framework
Key takeaways
- SAI Platform launches the Regenerating Together Programme to help scale regenerative agriculture across global crop, beef, and dairy supply chains.
- The framework includes independent verification and benchmarking protocols to improve credibility, consistency, and transparency around regenerative claims.
- Backing from more than 40 major food and agriculture companies signals growing industry alignment around regenerative sourcing and supply chain resilience.
SAI Platform has launched its Regenerating Together Programme (RTP) to move the food and agriculture industry beyond defining regenerative agriculture and toward implementing it at scale. The RTP provides a four-step framework, practical guidance, and, for the first time, protocols for independent third-party verification and benchmarking across global supply chains.
The program was unveiled at the organization’s annual member event in Saskatoon, Canada, during London Climate Action Week. It is designed to help companies implement regenerative agriculture across crop, beef, and dairy production systems, with guidance applicable across geographies and farm scales.
For ingredient buyers and manufacturers, the launch is significant because it offers a common, auditable reference point for regenerative claims. This has been a persistent challenge, as companies work to align sourcing, supplier engagement, and ESG reporting across complex global supply chains.
Building a common language for regenerative sourcing
The RTP is supported by over 40 leading food and agriculture companies, including Nestlé, Louis Dreyfus Company, McCain Foods, and Diageo. These companies recently signed a declaration of intent to scale regenerative agriculture. Environmental organizations, including The Nature Conservancy and Earthworm Foundation, are also backing the initiative.
The launch builds on recent industry momentum around regenerative agriculture in ingredient supply chains. Companies are seeking greater consistency in how regenerative outcomes are defined, measured, and reported.
At the core of the RTP is the Regenerating Together framework, a practical four-step process intended to support implementation across large and small-scale production systems. SAI Platform says newly developed verification and benchmarking protocols will allow regenerative agriculture programs to be independently verified, supporting greater consistency, credibility, and transparency.
“Today represents a landmark moment for regenerative agriculture and is the result of years of collaboration across the sector,” says Dionys Forster, director general at SAI Platform.
“While significant progress has been made in understanding what regenerative agriculture entails, the challenge now is implementation at scale. The RTP offers a pragmatic solution by providing the industry with a practical and credible foundation to transition toward more resilient global supply chains.”
Supply chain resilience moves up the agenda
The program follows over four years of cross-sector collaboration, including pilot initiatives across 23 production systems and 25 countries. SAI Platform says the work has been shaped by businesses operating across agricultural value chains, reflecting growing demand for harmonized approaches that can be applied across commodities and sourcing regions.
The need for scalable regenerative agriculture models is rising, as food companies face greater climate, biodiversity, and supply security pressures. At the same time, regenerative agriculture is gaining traction alongside net-zero and supply chain resilience strategies, particularly for commodities exposed to climate volatility, water stress, and biodiversity loss.
Major manufacturers have already been stepping up regenerative agriculture commitments. Nestlé, one of the companies backing the SAI Platform declaration, has previously outlined plans to accelerate the transition toward a regenerative food system. It is working with its farmer and supplier networks to advance practices that improve soil health, restore water cycles, and increase biodiversity.
For suppliers, the RTP could help reduce fragmentation by giving customers a more consistent structure for assessing progress. For brand owners, the verification element may help strengthen the credibility of sustainability claims at a time when scrutiny of greenwashing and farm-level impact reporting is intensifying.
SAI Platform is a global non-profit membership network with over 190 members worldwide. It aims to bring companies across the agricultural value chain together to advance sustainable agriculture through collaborative action.