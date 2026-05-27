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Global food leaders accelerate regenerative agriculture in ingredient supply chains
Key takeaways
- Forty major companies, coordinated by SAI Platform, sign a joint declaration to scale regenerative practices across ingredient supply chains.
- Aldi South Group also joins SAI Platform, highlighting the growing influence of buyers in shaping environmentally responsible sourcing.
- Innova Market Insights research shows planetary health now tops consumer concern, with nearly 9 in 10 considering environmental factors when choosing F&B products
A coalition of 40 global food and agriculture companies has endorsed a landmark declaration to scale regenerative agriculture across ingredient supply chains, signaling a shift toward collective sustainability action in the food sector.
Coordinated by the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform (SAI Platform), the declaration unites major players, including Carlsberg, Nestlé, FrieslandCampina, ADM, and Mondelēz. The initiative focuses on regenerative practices that improve soil health, biodiversity, water stewardship, and climate resilience, aligning supplier networks with the rising demand for sustainable ingredients.
“Securing this level of support is a pivotal moment in moving regenerative agriculture from ambition to action,” says Dionys Forster, director general of SAI Platform. “The breadth and caliber of signatories is a clear signal that the industry is ready to leave fragmented approaches behind and work together toward meaningful change.”
The initiative, known as the Regenerating Together Programme (RTP), provides a common framework of shared impact areas, outcomes, and indicators, enabling food and beverage companies to measure and scale regenerative practices across complex supply chains.
Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, VP global head of Sustainability & ESG at Carlsberg Group, adds: “Collaboration across the value chain is critical. Isolated efforts won’t achieve the scale of impact required for regenerative agriculture to become mainstream.”
The declaration will be formally launched at SAI Platform’s Annual Event in Saskatoon, Canada, next month, providing a platform for suppliers, manufacturers, and brand owners to align on actionable regenerative strategies for key commodities, from dairy to grains to fruits.
Aldi South Group joins SAI Platform
Aldi South Group has become SAI Platform’s latest member, reinforcing the influence of retailers on sustainable ingredient sourcing.
“Joining SAI Platform is an important step in strengthening how we work to scale regenerative agriculture across global supply chains,” says Anke Ehlers, international sustainability officer at Aldi South Group. “Real progress depends on collaboration, shared learning, and practical action.”
Aldi intends to leverage SAI Platform tools, including the Farm Sustainability Assessment and RTP, to help implement measurable outcomes for its sourced commodities, ranging from dairy and meat to fresh produce.
Industry perspectives and critiques
While the SAI Platform is widely recognized for advancing regenerative agriculture, some sustainability experts have raised concerns about definition clarity and measurement consistency. Before the launch of RTP, critics noted that the lack of a universally accepted definition of regenerative agriculture could make corporate claims harder to verify, increasing the risk of greenwashing.
Analysts also highlight that outcomes should consider not only environmental impact but also socio-economic and cultural factors to capture the benefits of regenerative practices fully.
Despite these debates, SAI Platform’s efforts to harmonize frameworks and metrics are generally seen as a step toward greater transparency and credibility, helping the F&B sector translate sustainability ambitions into measurable supply chain outcomes.
Implications for ingredient suppliers
For ingredient suppliers and processors, this momentum represents a significant opportunity to align with standardized regenerative practices and meet growing retailer and consumer demand for sustainably sourced raw materials.
Collective frameworks like RTP are increasingly replacing fragmented sustainability efforts, offering suppliers and manufacturers clear guidance on how to implement regenerative practices across complex supply chains.
Retailers are playing a growing role in shaping upstream agricultural practices, particularly through private label sourcing, which allows them to drive measurable improvements in soil health, biodiversity, and climate resilience.
Meanwhile, outcome-based metrics are emerging as a critical component of regenerative agriculture, providing a tangible way for companies to demonstrate progress in ESG reporting and increase transparency across ingredient sourcing networks.
Ingredient suppliers to sign the declaration also include Barry Callebaut, Döhler, Fonterra, and Kalsec. Agricultural co-operatives and crop suppliers in the coalition include ofi, Tirlán, and Arla Foods.
Consumer concerns for planetary health
Innova Market Insights’ Sustainability Trends 2025 report highlights that consumers are increasingly aware of the impact of climate change on food prices and supply chains. Environmental considerations are now influencing how shoppers perceive product quality and sourcing.
The report also notes a rise in new product launches that emphasize sustainability and quality claims, often linked to certified sustainable ingredients, such as cocoa.
This trend suggests that environmentally responsible attributes are becoming ever more important in driving innovation across the food and beverage sector.
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