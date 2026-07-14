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IFT FIRST 2026 live: Foodology by Univar Solutions targets nutrient-dense GLP-1 formulation
Key takeaways
- Foodology by Univar Solutions positions GLP-1, clean label, protein fortification, and plant-based development as interconnected formulation priorities rather than separate innovation tracks.
- GLP-1 use is reshaping product development by shifting focus toward smaller portions with higher nutrient density, especially around protein, fiber, satiety, taste, and texture.
- The company’s IFT FIRST 2026 prototypes show functional nutrition moving into familiar formats, but commercial success will depend on balancing nutrition, sensory quality, and cost.
At IFT FIRST 2026 in Chicago, US (Jul 12–15), Foodology by Univar Solutions is positioning its booth as a showcase for several active formulation priorities. These include GLP-1-aligned product development, clean label reformulation, protein fortification, and plant-based alternatives.
In an interview at the show, Charles Purcell, technical leader at Foodology by Univar Solutions, tells Food Ingredients First that these areas should not be viewed as fully separate innovation tracks.
“There is no doubt that the market demand arising from the use of GLP-1 products is reshaping the food industry and how brands are formulating to meet that demand,” he says. Clean label, he explains, is “overarching,” applying across the industry, from replacing synthetic dyes with natural colors to incorporating protein and fiber into smaller portions.
“Regarding plant-based alternatives, that market is still defining itself,” Purcell adds. “Consumers who are vegan or vegetarian have defined dietary requirements. Then, there are the ‘flexitarian’ consumers who incorporate plant-based products occasionally as an alternative to traditional protein sources.”
“We are even seeing ‘hybrid’ products being developed, incorporating both plant and animal proteins into one finished product.”
GLP-1 shifts the value equation
Foodology has identified GLP-1-driven eating patterns as one of seven trends expected to shape F&B development in 2026, alongside digestive health, clean label, flavor complexity, supply chain disruption, functional foods, and technology-enabled innovation.
expectations for nutrient density. Its ingredient and formulation strategy focuses on satiety and portion optimization, nutrient density, functional benefits, digestibility, taste, and texture.The company’s view is that GLP-1 use is reducing portion sizes while increasing
Purcell says the practical implication is that brands are placing more emphasis on “positive nutrient value” in smaller serving formats. “For GLP-1 users, satiety comes along as a result of the drug itself, so this is why the portion sizes themselves must be smaller,” he notes.
Prototypes emphasize familiar formats
Rather than present functional nutrition through supplement-style formats, Foodology is using familiar applications to show how nutritional attributes can be integrated into everyday systems.
Its IFT FIRST 2026 menu includes the LeanLift Mediterranean Protein Pocket, HerbHarvest Pea Protein Cracker, FlavorFuse Fortified Gelatin Shots, Chocolate Peanut Butter Power Bite, and Functional Fizz Soda Bar.
Purcell says the choice of formats reflects the company’s work with product development teams across categories. The objective, he says, was to show how multiple functional ingredients can perform in food systems “and not lose that familiar eating experience that consumers are accustomed to.”
The LeanLift Mediterranean Protein Pocket illustrates the layered nature of current briefs. It is described as a high-protein, GLP-1-aligned Mediterranean flatbread with a cost-optimized, plant-boosted meatball, tahini-style sauce, and fortified flatbread designed for softness and freshness. Its listed trends include clean and natural formulation, cost optimization, global flavors, GLP-1 friendliness, plant-boosted meat, protein fortification, shelf life, and food waste reduction.
For Purcell, the main hurdle remains product quality. “The challenge in any food or beverage product development project is to make the end result taste good,” he says. “A pleasant eating experience is what drives repeat sales.” Adding nutritional benefits while meeting cost targets can make this more difficult.
Protein, fiber and indulgence
Other prototypes show similar trade-offs. The HerbHarvest Pea Protein Cracker is positioned as a savory cracker using pea protein and soluble corn fiber, with emphasis on dough handling and bake performance.
Meanwhile, the FlavorFuse Fortified Gelatin Shots are presented as high-protein gelled mocktail-style shots in Blueberry Lemon and Spicy Mango, using protein fortification, gelling systems, natural color, and flavor. The Functional Fizz Soda Bar allows visitors to combine sparkling beverages with collagen, fiber, minerals, sweetness, natural colors, and flavor systems.
These prototypes suggest that functional nutrition is moving further into mainstream eating and drinking occasions. However, commercial success will depend on how effectively brands manage cost, labeling, sensory performance, and consumer permission within each category.
Strategic support and supply resilience
Foodology is also using IFT FIRST 2026 to underline its role beyond ingredient distribution.
Purcell says customer needs differ by company size. Larger CPG companies are asking about alternative ingredients that support cleaner-sounding labels. Mid-sized manufacturers are seeking technical confirmation that ingredients will deliver specific functional performance in finished formulas.
For manufacturers walking the show floor, Foodology’s showcase reflects a broader industry reality: innovation briefs are becoming more interconnected. GLP-1, clean label, protein, fiber, plant-based development, and cost control are no longer isolated considerations. The task now is to translate them into products that remain commercially viable, operationally feasible, and acceptable to consumers.