UK authorities approve PureCircle Reb M stevia from bioconversion
13 Jun 2024 --- Food safety authorities in the UK have approved the use of PureCircle by Ingredion’s steviol glycosides produced using the bioconversion method. The go-ahead will allow the company to offer its Reb D and Reb M sweeteners in the region, alongside the existing stevia sweeteners and natural flavor modifiers and increase F&B manufacturers’ access to the stevia leaf molecules to enhance their products.
This comes a week after experts in the UK called for an expansion of the soft drinks industry levy, which applies a mandatory sugar levy to a broader range of products contributing to high sugar intake.
"This authorization means that formulations with PureCircle steviol glycosides from bioconversion technology are now approved for sale across the European Union plus the UK, Sue Bancroft, director, Healthful Solutions, EMEA, at Ingredion tells Food Ingredients First.
"This approval also opens up several new stevia ingredients for affordable and deeper sugar reduction with a natural-origin sweetener for companies and formulators operating in the UK."
Steviol glycosides are naturally occurring and are becoming more widely and accepted by consumers according to Ingredion's research, she adds. Consumers are increasingly wanting naturally sourced products and interest in clean label is continuing to rise. "Stevia sweeteners therefore may help meet the demands of consumers who want naturally sourced products that can provide a clean label."
PureCircle by Ingredion’s range of steviol glycosides produced via bioconversion will be authorized in the UK from June 28.
PureCircle’s sweeteners are already approved for use in the EU and the latest permission will allow F&B manufacturers to use the same stevia technologies in both markets.
The company also recently received the plant breeders’ rights from Chinese regulators for its proprietary stevia plant varietal and expanded its regional presence.
Mimicking natural production
PureCircle’s bioconversion method mimics the plant’s natural production process and creates a non-GM stevia sweetener with high sweetness quality, clean taste and zero calories in use, notes the company.
"Bioconversion starts with steviol glycosides extracted from the stevia leaf. These steviol glycosides are then converted to different targeted steviol glycosides, such as Reb M and Reb D with the use of enzymes," explains Bancroft.
"As stevia matures from seedling to full-grown plant, various stevia ingredients are formed. By adding enzymes to purified stevia leaf extract, the maturation of Reb M is completed, just as the leaf does naturally. PureCircle’s bioconversion process mirrors the plant’s natural ingredient production process. This produces a non-GM stevia leaf ingredient with high sweetness quality, clean taste and none of the calories."
The bioconversion process also delivers “superior cost efficiency with minimal processing.”
Ingredion’s life cycle assessment report expands on the importance of new technologies like bioconversion in “sustainably” scaling sweeteners, at a time when brands’ sustainability initiatives are a key factor when it comes to making a purchase decision.
Some 66% of consumers believe brands should be doing more to protect the planet, while 74% of consumers look for carbon footprint initiatives and 72% seek global warming initiatives.
One in two consumers have made changes to their diets in the past two years in order to lead a more sustainable lifestyle, highlights Ingredion’s report.
“Bioconversion technologies help lower the environmental impact of stevia ingredients compared to full caloric sweeteners like sugar cane and beet sugar on a sweetness equivalence basis.”
F&B brands can sustainably scale stevia sweeteners best suited for 100% sugar reduction by converting Reb A leaf extract into Reb M or other important molecules, notes the company.
"PureCircle Clean Taste Solutions, including its stevia sweetener solutions, can provide clean-tasting sweetness across several categories including beverages, dairy, tea, coffee, sports nutrition, confectionery, savory, sauces and dressings. These solutions utilize more of the stevia plant for increased performance and cost in use," highlights Bancroft.
Meeting sugar reduction targets
Consumers are increasingly buying food and drink products with no-added sugar, observes Bancroft.
"This is no doubt down to the fact that consumers of all ages are tapping into a healthier lifestyle and making choices about the food and drink they buy reflects this. As well as reduced sugar, consumers are also increasing looking for cleaner label food and drinks, containing natural-origin ingredients, with more than one in four of us seeking clean label products as a primary route to health."
"When it comes to sugar substitutes, they’re seeking out products that are ‘naturally sweetened’ as well as sugar free, no added sugar and reduced sugar."
PureCircle encourages F&B companies to incorporate its broader portfolio of Clean Taste Solutions now that they have access to steviol glycosides from bioconversion.
"Ingredion continues to optimize our Clean Taste Solutions using the bioconversion technology with specific solutions across several food and beverage applications with sensory validation of preference and liking," she concludes.
Sugar reduction is a major focus of the beverage industry, with nearly 20% of global beverage launches between 2018 and 2023 boasting sugar reduction claims, indicates Innova Market Insights. Juices, dairy alternatives, carbonates, and iced tea are the most active segments in this space.
Brands are seeking better-for-you ingredient options with a lower sugar content that do not compromise on taste, flavor and functionality.
For instance, ADM’s SweetRight stevia solutions line includes ingredients isolated directly from the stevia leaf and not produced via fermentation or bioconversion, while Howtian’s SoPure Andromeda has unique blends of steviol glycosides targeting sugar reduction and replacement in beverages.
By Insha Naureen