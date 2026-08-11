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JBS taps Danantara in US$2.5B Southeast Asia joint venture push
Key takeaways
- JBS and Danantara Indonesia are forming a protein-focused JV centered on JBS’s Australia and New Zealand operations.
- DIM is committing US$2.5 billion for a 25% stake, with the partnership targeting further investment across Indonesia, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
- The deal is designed to strengthen regional protein supply chains and support acquisitions and greenfield growth.
JBS Group has formed a long-term strategic partnership with Danantara Indonesia, through Danantara Investment Management (DIM), aimed at establishing a protein investment platform across the Asia-Pacific region.
Under the transaction, DIM will commit US$2.5 billion for a 25% stake in a newly formed joint venture overseeing JBS’s Australia and New Zealand businesses, beginning with a US$800 million investment at closing and a further US$1.7 billion over the following three years.
Pandu Patria Sjahrir, chief investment officer at Danantara Indonesia, says: “Beyond providing access to an established business ecosystem in a developed international market, the partnership is expected to leverage JBS’s experience and distribution channels from a distinguished global protein company that may contribute to the long-term development of Indonesia’s protein sector.”
Asia-Pacific investments
Once DIM has invested its US$2.5 billion commitment, the joint venture expects to raise up to US$2.5 billion in external debt financing, which could bring total capital available to the partnership to US$5 billion.
The funding aims to support acquisitions and greenfield investments across Indonesia, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
JBS says it has built a track record of value creation through sustained growth, market share expansion, and resilience across volatile industry cycles.
The planned joint venture aims to provide a platform for further investment across the protein sector in the Asia-Pacific region, with JBS’s Australia and New Zealand operations at its core.
Gilberto Tomazoni, global CEO at JBS, says: “Together with Danantara, we are well-positioned to expand our presence across Indonesia and Southeast Asia, strengthen regional protein supply chains, broaden market access, and accelerate the development of Indonesia’s protein sector.”
Protein push
Protein is moving beyond sports nutrition and plant-based meat into everyday F&B. Recently, Leprino’s dairy protein strategy highlighted applications spanning beverages, bakery, snacks, soups, and sauces, while Danone’s Silk Protein platform expanded to target mainstream consumers.
Diversification and supply resilience were equally prominent themes. Rising whey costs encouraged manufacturers to consider alternative and hybrid protein systems, including Rubisco as a potential whey alternative. Meanwhile, business investment in protein diversification, less resource-intensive plant protein processing, and plant-grown myoglobin pointed toward a more pragmatic protein market focused on cost, functionality, sourcing flexibility, and new production technologies.
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