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Blackcurrant carves out premium niche in food and beverage innovation
Key takeaways
- Blackcurrant is gaining traction as a premium ingredient, offering manufacturers differentiation through its bold flavor, vibrant natural color, and clean label appeal.
- Demand is growing across beverages, confectionery, and dairy, with brands using blackcurrant to enhance flavor profiles, and support natural product positioning.
- While formulation and supply present challenges, blackcurrants’ combination of sensory, visual and functional benefits makes it a valuable tool for F&B innovation.
Blackcurrant may not have the global scale of strawberry or raspberry, but its distinctive flavor, intense color, and premium positioning are creating new opportunities for food and beverage manufacturers. As brands and manufacturers seek ingredients that deliver multiple benefits — from flavor and visual appeal to clean label credentials — blackcurrant is gaining traction across beverages, confectionery, dairy and functional foods.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that there was a 6% CAGR for blackcurrant ingredient use in global F&B launches from July 2021 to June 2026. Confectionery had the highest share of launches at 35%, but the fastest growth in blackcurrant ingredient use was in the dairy and snack categories, which both recorded an 11% CAGR over the same period.
Recent product launches illustrate where brands see the greatest opportunity for blackcurrant. Karmon Nutrition has paired apple and blackcurrant in a collagen-based protein water, while UK snack brands Bear and Fruit Bowl are using the berry in fruit-based children’s snacks.
In Australia, Wellibites has incorporated blackcurrant into vitamin-fortified vegan gummies.
Together, these launches demonstrate how blackcurrant is expanding beyond traditional juices and preserves into functional beverages, family snacks, and wellness confectionery, where its bold flavor, natural color, and premium positioning help products stand out.
Demand grows despite niche status
The opportunity for manufacturers, however, is not necessarily about becoming the next mainstream berry flavor. Instead, blackcurrants’ strength lies in differentiation.
“Blackcurrant remains more of a strong niche than a flavor experiencing significant growth, with its share of new product launches declining only modestly over the last ten years,” says Tracy Gorman, insights manager at Treatt.
“It doesn’t have the same scale of momentum as strawberry or raspberry, but there is still clear value in blackcurrant. Its distinctive, bold taste, deep, natural color, vitamin C associations, and more premium image make it appealing when brands want to move away from more familiar fruit profiles.”
SVZ, meanwhile, identifies growing interest from manufacturers. “We’ve seen growing interest in blackcurrant from F&B manufacturers, with consumers enjoying its distinctive tangy flavor and its perceived benefits as a ‘superfood,’” says Johan Cerstiaens, managing director at SVZ.
“Demand has been particularly strong this season, and we predict it will stay strong in the coming years. Although late frosts in Poland affected the regional blackcurrant harvest making supply tighter than usual, we’re continuing to work closely with our partners to ensure we fulfill supply demands for all our customers this year and in the seasons ahead.”
Bold flavor sets blackcurrant apart
Blackcurrants’ ability to stand apart from other berries is one of its strongest assets, offering manufacturers a more complex flavor profile than many traditional fruit ingredients.
“From a flavor perspective, blackcurrant is truly unique,” Jan Petka, head of flavor development at Austria Juice, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Unlike other berries, blackcurrant owes much of its characteristic aroma to sulfur compounds associated with the so-called ‘catty olfactophore,’ whose key chemical requirement is a tertiary mercaptan.”
“Another defining feature is its distinctive leafy, almost minty, and camphoraceous note, which is rarely found in other berry varieties. Blackcurrant also offers flavorists an unusually broad toolbox. In addition to natural fruit essences (FTNFs), an area in which Austria Juice is a recognized specialist, extracts derived from blackcurrant buds provide further opportunities to create authentic and differentiated flavor profiles.”
Treatt also highlights blackcurrants’ role as a flavor enhancer rather than simply a standalone fruit note.
“One of the biggest advantages of blackcurrant is that it has a very different character to the more familiar berry flavors,” says Gorman. “It has a naturally bold, slightly tart taste that can bring more depth to a product, alongside its distinctive purple color, and associations with vitamin C and cassis.”
“It doesn’t always need to be the main flavor either. From a formulation point of view, blackcurrant can be particularly useful for adding depth and rounding out a flavor profile. It works especially well with fruit such as apple and citrus, as well as botanicals and other berries, giving brands more scope to create something distinctive and layered.”
Beverages and confectionery applications for blackcurrant
Beverages remain a key opportunity area, with blackcurrants’ flavor intensity, color, and nutritional associations supporting applications from juices to functional drinks.
“Blackcurrant demand is mainly driven by beverages and juices, due to its antioxidant-rich profile and deep, purple color,” says Cerstiaens at SVZ. “These properties make it a valuable addition in dairy-based drinks, and wellness teas, where its bold, tangy flavor stands out — especially when paired with trending botanicals and warming spices.”
Gorman at Treatt sees continued potential in established and emerging categories.
“The biggest presence for blackcurrant is still in sugar and gum confectionery, followed by juice drinks, beverage concentrates, carbonated soft drinks, and sweet spreads,” she says.
“There is also an interesting opportunity in functional drinks, including sports and energy, where blackcurrant can bring a strong flavor profile and natural credentials to products positioned around health and well-being.”
Cerstiaens also points to opportunities beyond beverages. “Blackcurrant is bringing a fresh twist to ice cream, desserts, and jams, introducing new depths to flavor profiles without the need for any unfamiliar or undesirable additions to ingredient lists.”
Color, clean label and consumer appeal
Alongside flavor, blackcurrant’s naturally intense purple color is a major reason for their appeal. The berry’s anthocyanin content gives products a vibrant appearance while supporting natural positioning.
“Blackcurrants’ rich, vibrant purple color is one of the reasons it’s proving so popular in drinks and desserts,” says Cerstiaens. “Color plays an important role in how consumers perceive a product, with naturally vibrant colors often signaling freshness, quality, and nutritional value before they’ve even taken a sip or a bite.”
Gorman believes this aligns strongly with current clean label trends.
“Consumers increasingly want products that look appealing, but also expect the ingredients behind them to feel natural and recognizable. We’re also seeing increasing pressure, particularly in the US, around the use of synthetic colors, alongside continued growth in clean label expectations in Europe.”
“This creates an interesting space for ingredients such as blackcurrant because they can bring both color and flavor from a naturally derived source.”
“Rather than finding one ingredient to solve one problem, they’re [manufacturers] looking for solutions that can do more. Blackcurrant can potentially tick several boxes at once. Flavor, color, premium appeal, and a clean label story, which makes it particularly relevant for today’s product development environment.”
Formulation considerations
While blackcurrant offers multiple benefits, manufacturers need to consider its acidity, color stability, and strong sensory profile when developing products.
“Blackcurrant is naturally high in acidity, which can be a desirable characteristic in some applications, while in others it may require balancing through the use of sugar, or alternative sweetening solutions,” adds Julia Clemens, compound development professional at Austria Juice.
“Its characteristic dark color is derived from anthocyanins, which can be influenced by factors such as pH, processing conditions, and storage stability. In addition, blackcurrant’s distinctive flavor profile can easily dominate more delicate fruit notes, making careful formulation particularly important when developing balanced fruit blends.”
Color stability and supply challenges
Gorman also flags color stability as a key technical obstacle.
“Maintaining blackcurrants’ vivid color through processing and storage remains a major challenge. The fruit’s deep, purple hue comes from anthocyanins — natural pigments that are highly sensitive to pH. As acidity changes, these pigments can shift from red and pink tones to purple and blue, influencing the final appearance of the product.”
For Cerstiaens, supply resilience is another important consideration.
“The biggest challenge is balancing ingredient consistency with availability. Crop yields can vary from season to season depending on growing conditions, which has a knock-on impact on supply,” he says.
A premium opportunity rather than a mainstream flavor
Blackcurrants’ future as an ingredient may lie in helping brands create distinctive products rather than competing directly with more familiar fruit flavors.
“I don’t expect blackcurrant to suddenly become a mainstream hero flavor,” says Gorman. “Its strength is more in offering brands something distinctive and premium, combining bold flavor with natural color, and strong visual appeal.”
For manufacturers seeking ingredients that can deliver multiple benefits in one solution, blackcurrant’s combination of flavor, color, and clean label appeal could make it an increasingly valuable ingredient for innovation.
While launch volumes remain modest compared with mainstream berry flavors, the steady growth in blackcurrant ingredient use suggests manufacturers increasingly value the blackcurrant for what it offers beyond taste alone: differentiation.
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