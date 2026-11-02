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Fi Europe 2026: FrieslandCampina Ingredients pushes clear protein into soda
Key takeaways
- A new pre-acidified whey isolate targets clear, still, and sparkling protein drinks.
- Compact shots and drinkable yogurt concepts address demand for protein in smaller portions.
- Marshmallow-style cores and protein-enriched caramel layers explore new bar textures.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients will showcase a new pre-acidified whey isolate for clear protein drinks at Fi Europe 2026, alongside concepts that put protein into compact shots, drinkable yogurt, and confectionery-style bars.
The company’s showcase in Frankfurt, Germany, (Nov 17–19), will focus on helping manufacturers develop protein-rich products with different textures and drinking experiences. Applications range from low-sugar soda to a marshmallow-inspired bar, with compact nutrition also addressing the needs of GLP-1 users.
Clear protein moves into soda
Nutri Whey Isolate Clear PA will make its Fi Europe debut as FrieslandCampina Ingredients expands its offering for refreshing protein beverages.
According to the company, the pre-acidified whey isolate combines a complete amino acid profile with high clarity, a light body, and a neutral taste. It also offers heat stability for use in still and sparkling applications, targeting functional hydration, energy, and wellness drinks.
Three new clear protein beverage concepts will also be presented at the stand. One of these is Re-vibe, a low-sugar protein soda that combines Nutri Whey Isolate Clear PA with galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) prebiotic fiber.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients says the concept, shortlisted for the Fi Europe Health Innovation Award, explores how brands can combine protein and gut health positioning in drinks suited to social occasions.
The launch follows the company’s recent focus on protein hydration and “protein plus” formats at SupplySide Global 2026. Speaking to Food Ingredients First ahead of that trade show, the company highlighted demand for lighter alternatives to conventional creamy protein shakes.
Packing protein into smaller portions
Alongside clear drinks, FrieslandCampina Ingredients will present concepts designed to deliver protein in compact formats. The company identifies reduced appetite among GLP-1 users as one factor encouraging manufacturers to reconsider portion size and nutritional density.
Its Nutri Boost shot contains 20 g of protein from fast- and sustained-digesting dairy proteins. Meanwhile, Nutri Balance is a blueberry-vanilla drinkable yogurt concept containing 6% protein.
Both the shot and drinkable yogurt contain Nutri Whey ProHeat, a microparticulated whey protein designed to overcome formulation challenges associated with heat treatment and enable smooth, high-protein drinks.
The Dutch company recently highlighted the importance of matching proteins and protein blends to the functionality, taste, and nutritional requirements of each product when looking at whey protein formulation and capacity.
Building protein into indulgent textures
FrieslandCampina Ingredients will also demonstrate how its ingredients can support protein enrichment within individual bar components.
Visitors can sample concepts made with Nutri Whey ProHeat and Excellion Textpro, including the Melo Bar, a marshmallow-inspired creation with a fluffy core containing 35% protein, and a Sticky Caramel Protein Bar which delivers 20% protein in its caramel layer.
“Protein may have become part of everyday nutrition, but we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible with it,” says Floor van der Horst, global marketing director for Performance and Active Nutrition at FrieslandCampina Ingredients.
“There is still huge potential to explore what happens when the right protein is combined with the right insights, science, and formulation expertise.”
Upcoming webinars
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