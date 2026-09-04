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Novonesis and Innova flag affordability and manufacturing efficiency as Fi Asia 2026 priorities
Key takeaways
- Fi Asia 2026 exhibitors are targeting affordability through better yields and efficiency.
- Urbanization is increasing the demand for convenience, variety, and longer shelf life.
- Biosolutions can help manufacturers reduce costs while maintaining product quality.
At Fi Asia Indonesia 2026 (Sep 16–18), affordability will not be discussed simply as a retail pricing challenge. Ingredient companies are preparing to demonstrate how better yields, consistent processing, longer shelf life, and faster product development can help manufacturers absorb cost pressure while continuing to innovate.
Recent Innova Market Insights research shows how firmly value considerations are shaping the region. Its 2026 Asia-Pacific consumer analysis finds that 56% of consumers buy only what they need, while one in three actively seeks better value and affordability.
In Indonesia, consumers assess value through price, portion size, and perceived quality, according to Innova’s latest country-level analysis. Brands must therefore make healthier and more convenient products financially accessible without neglecting flavor or familiarity.
Turning cost pressure into yield
Novonesis will place production economics at the center of its Fi Asia presentation. The company is showcasing solutions for coffee, plant-based beverages, and bakery under the theme “Powering Flexibility and Affordability in Food & Beverage with Biosolutions.”
“Our key message is that biosolutions can help manufacturers become smarter and more agile, turning cost pressures into opportunities for stronger margins and sustainable growth,” Adam B. V. Diggle, head of food and beverage biosolutions in Southeast Asia at Novonesis, tells Food Ingredients First.
“By helping producers optimize raw material utilization, reduce production costs, and enhance product consistency, our biosolutions enable greater affordability and operational flexibility,” says Diggle. “These factors are increasingly important for F&B manufacturers across Southeast Asia.”
This focus reflects a wider divide emerging in the ingredient sector. Our analysis of companies’ first-half 2026 results found stronger momentum around value-added nutritional, sensory, and functional solutions. Meanwhile, manufacturers face increasing pressure to improve affordability without compromising product quality.
For Diggle, the commercial value of biosolutions lies in allowing producers to obtain more from the capacity and raw materials they already have.
“Affordability remains a critical consideration,” he says. “Manufacturers must strike the right balance between serving consumers in rural markets and meeting the aspirations of urban consumers who are looking to upgrade their lifestyles.”
Serving an uneven market
Southeast Asia’s rapid urbanization adds complexity. Manufacturers must supply price-sensitive consumers while developing more premium, convenient, and functional products for expanding urban markets.
UN-Habitat projects that Asia’s urban population will increase by 50% by 2050, adding approximately 1.2 billion people. Diggle says this movement is already changing where consumers shop and what manufacturers need to produce.
“As consumers continue to move into larger cities, we are seeing a gradual shift in grocery spending from traditional retail channels to modern trade formats,” he explains. “This trend is driven by consumers’ desire for greater convenience, wider product selection, and improved shopping experiences.”
However, a greater variety creates pressure on production lines, formulation teams, inventory, and distribution. Producers must handle broader portfolios without allowing complexity to inflate costs or weaken consistency.
Tate & Lyle sees sensory tools as one way to accelerate this work. The company’s Tate & Lyle Sensation tool converts consumer texture preferences into formulation insights, initially made for yogurt.
“The companies that successfully combine health, great sensory experiences, and agile innovation will be best positioned to capture growth in the region over the coming years,” Valentina Yeo, Tate & Lyle’s technical sales director for ASEANI and ANZ, tells us.
Shelf life supports market reach
The expansion of modern retail also increases the importance of shelf stability, particularly when products must travel farther or remain in distribution for longer.
“F&B manufacturers are increasingly required to offer a broader portfolio of products that cater to diverse consumer preferences while maintaining longer shelf life,” says Diggle.
“Ensuring product freshness and shelf stability will be essential to building a more sustainable food value chain and reducing food waste across the region.”
Our recent analysis similarly found that next-generation processing is moving toward multiple objectives, combining resource efficiency with transparency, shelf life, food safety, and sustainability.
Prosur also views cost pressure as inseparable from changing consumer and regulatory demands. The company will present natural ingredient systems for processed meats, fermentation, and sugar reduction at Fi Asia.
Simon Claessens, Prosur’s global director of sales and business development, says manufacturers are adapting to changing consumer expectations and stricter regulation while “battling to control costs amid persistent inflation.”
“There are real opportunities to get ahead of the game by future-proofing products with innovative, natural, and cost-effective ingredients that eliminate chemical dependency,” he adds.
For suppliers at Fi Asia, the emerging brief is to create value throughout production by using raw materials more efficiently, improving consistency, extending market reach, and giving manufacturers enough flexibility to serve a diverse and rapidly changing region.
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