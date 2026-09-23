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EFSA urges stronger biosecurity as bird flu risks challenge poultry supply resilience
Key takeaways
- EFSA and the European Commission are urging stronger farm-level biosecurity measures to reduce avian influenza risks during the autumn migration season.
- Bird flu outbreaks can affect poultry and egg supply chains, creating concerns for manufacturers relying on egg-derived functional ingredients.
- Food manufacturers are exploring egg replacement solutions, including plant-based alternatives, to improve supply resilience.
Europe is preparing for renewed avian influenza risks as the autumn migration season approaches. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Commission’s (EC) latest #NoBirdFlu campaign focus on farm-level prevention to avoid outbreaks, which can have wider implications on the availability and stability of poultry- and egg-derived ingredients.
Previous bird flu outbreaks have disrupted poultry production and contributed to supply pressures. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on supplier resilience and strategies to manage potential volatility in animal-derived ingredients.
In the EU, egg products have a significant impact on food manufacturing, as they are widely used as functional ingredients across bakery, sauces, and confectionery applications. Over 350 million laying hens produce around 6.7 million metric tons of eggs annually in the region.
Alessandro Broglia, senior scientific officer at the EFSA’s Biological Hazards & Animal Health and Welfare Unit (BIOHAW), speaks to Food Ingredients First regarding avian influenza’s supply chain risks and what ingredient suppliers should monitor as bird flu risks evolve.
A key focus for the EFSA and Commission’s #NoBirdFlu initiative is preventing the H5N1 virus from entering poultry farms and spreading between holdings or bird-keeping premises.
“Bird flu prevention starts long before a virus reaches a farm. Scientific evidence consistently shows that strong biosecurity remains the most effective tool for reducing outbreaks,” he stresses.
Although farms of all sizes can be affected by bird flu, Broglia tells us the 2026 campaign focuses especially on small farmers and backyard poultry keepers.
“This is based on research suggesting that this group may be less aware of the risks posed by bird flu and the measures that can help prevent its spread. They may also face more challenges in implementing them consistently.”
EFSA bird flu toolkit
The joint #NoBirdFlu campaign promotes five biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of bird flu.
They are — “preventing contact between poultry and wild birds; controlling access to farms; maintaining cleaning and disinfection routines; keeping poultry species separate; and ensuring the early detection of disease signs,” Broglia tells us.
The toolkit provides practical resources to help farmers and small flock holders reduce the spread of bird flu.
According to the EFSA, Farmers and small flock holders can use the toolkit to reduce the spread of bird flu. The resource is available in all EU languages, and includes infographics, posters, videos, and social media content highlighting key biosecurity measures.
Bird flu threatens egg supply
Europe’s heightened focus on bird flu prevention follows intensifying disease concerns in the US, where the government allocated US$1 billion to combat H5N1 last year. The cost per dozen for eggs in the US rose by 65% in December 2024 compared to December 2023.
In Europe, migratory birds travel across the region during winter, leading to a surge in bird flu cases, the EFSA states. Almost 8,000 outbreaks were detected in Europe between October 2025 and June 2026.
“This underscores the importance of applying strong biosecurity measures to limit introduction of the disease from wildlife and farm-to-farm spread,” according to the EFSA.
Some 110 HPAI A(H5N1) detections in domestic (7) and wild (103) birds were reported in European birds between June 5 and August 28, 2026, by the EFSA.
For poultry producers, avian influenza outbreaks can have “significant consequences,” as control measures may require the culling of affected flocks and restrictions on animal movements, Broglia explains.
“As a result, outbreaks can disrupt poultry populations and supply chains.”
However, EFSA does not assess commercial supply chains or market availability of specific ingredients, he adds.
Reducing egg supply risks
Broglia suggests that food manufacturers and ingredient suppliers should monitor developments from veterinary authorities, the European Commission, EFSA, and national animal health authorities regarding the epidemiological situation.
He urges manufacturers operating their own farms or working closely with poultry producers to also “encourage robust biosecurity practices throughout the supply chain.”
Manufacturers are also exploring formulation strategies to reduce exposure to egg supply volatility beyond farm-level prevention. Egg replacement technologies are drawing industry attention as suppliers develop plant-based, fermentation-derived, and protein-based ingredients designed to replicate eggs’ key functional properties, including emulsification and foaming across bakery, sauces, and other applications.
“Ultimately, the best way to minimize the impact of avian influenza is to prevent outbreaks from occurring in the first place. Strong biosecurity remains the cornerstone of that effort,” Broglia notes.
Avian influenza and food safety
Since avian influenza can be transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals, manufacturers shall also keep in mind that humans are exposed to potentially infected birds, Broglia stresses. This includes workers during culling operations, who must be adequately protected and actively monitored after exposure.
However, he notes that current evidence does not indicate foodborne transmission of avian influenza to humans.
“To date, there is no convincing evidence that avian influenza can be transmitted to humans through the consumption of contaminated food. Safe handling of raw meat and other raw food ingredients, thorough cooking, and good kitchen hygiene can prevent or reduce the risks posed by contaminated food,” Broglia concludes.
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