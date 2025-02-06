“Volatile” US egg prices more than double in the past year as bird flu and consumer demand drive up cost
The average price for a dozen eggs in the US has risen by more than 60% in the last year, mainly due to the avian flu outbreaks which have impacted the chicken population and reduced supplies, according to government figures.
The price of a dozen eggs rose by 65% in December 2024, with the national average price hitting US$4.15, reveals data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is compared to US$2.51 in December 2023. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) predicts prices will rise again by 50% in 2025.
Bird flu outbreak
A major avian flu outbreak in the US has affected 154 million birds since February 2022, with around 13 million birds dying or slaughtered since December, according to the agriculture department. This, coupled with a surge in consumer demand, has led to a hike in cost, with the USDA calling egg prices “the most volatile category” it tracks.
“Farm-level egg prices are predicted to increase 45.2% in 2025, with a prediction interval of -30.9% to 228.8%. Egg prices are the most volatile category tracked by USDA, ERS [Economic Research Service], leading to a wide prediction interval,” the department revealed in its Food Price Outlook for 2025 last month.
This week, the US diner Waffle House announced a $0.50 surcharge for customers per egg. The chain said it was a “temporary targeted surcharge” due to the unprecedented rise in egg prices. There have also been reports of bare shelves in some stores or shops limiting egg purchases.
Egg and food prices have become a political talking point, with rising US food costs being one of the issues President Donald Trump spoke frequently about during his election campaign, which included fierce criticism of the Biden administration over high prices. Last week, 21 democrats signed a letter to the President, denouncing him for not “immediately” lowering food prices.