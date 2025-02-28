USDA invests US$1B in new measures to combat avian flu as outbreak accelerates and concerns rise
The US government is spending US$1 billion to tackle the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), protect the US poultry industry, and lower egg prices, which have surged in recent months and are predicted to rise by more than 40% in 2025.
The USDA is ramping up its fight to prevent the spread of avian flu, which continues to cause major problems in the country, including skyrocketing egg prices and risks to poultry producers. Meanwhile, avian flu has forced farmers to slaughter millions of chickens.
The bolstered strategy centers on strengthening biosecurity measures for farmers and developing new ways to limit the extent of depopulations in HPAI outbreaks.
It comes as some scientists in the US are concerned that a new strain (D1.1) is spreading via dust from bird droppings and is carried by the wind. New bird flu outbreaks have hit egg-laying operations in Indiana and Georgia.
A teenager was recently hospitalized with a serious infection, and there has been one reported bird flu-related death in Louisiana.
Burdens on the chicken and egg industries
The government is investigating ways to safely expand supply in the commercial market for eggs and offer relief to farmers who harvest homegrown eggs. Agencies will target how to tackle the spread of HPAI best and examine the amount of culling in commercial chicken flocks.
More than 35 million birds have been killed in response to bird flu outbreaks so far this year.
Depopulating chicken flocks has so far been a key response to curbing the spread of avian flu. But many in the poultry sector say it hasn’t really worked to contain the outbreak, and more robust controls are needed.
“USDA will educate consumers and Congress on the need to fix the problem of geographical price differences for eggs, such as in California, where recent regulatory burdens, in addition to avian flu, have resulted in the price of eggs being 60% higher than other regions of the country,” says a USDA statement.
Exploring vaccines
The US$1 billion investment is part of a new comprehensive strategy that includes targeting “new generation vaccines, therapeutics, and other innovative solutions” to minimize depopulation of egg-laying chickens. This strategy also includes increased bio-surveillance and other innovative solutions targeted at egg-laying chickens in and around outbreaks.
Up to a US$100 million investment will be available for innovation in this area.
“USDA will work with trading partners to limit impacts to export trade markets from potential vaccination. Additionally, USDA will work alongside the US Department of Health and Human Services to ensure the public health and safety of any such approaches, including considerations of tradeoffs between public health and infectious disease strategy,” continues the statement.
Import-export options
The agency will also explore options for temporarily increasing egg imports and decreasing exports, if applicable, to supplement the domestic supply. It will evaluate international best practices in egg production and safety to determine any opportunities to increase domestic supply.
National Chicken Council president Harrison Kircher welcomes the investment and new packages of measures.
“We appreciate the measured and science-based approach for the potential use of an effective and applicable vaccine for laying hens and turkeys, and the administration’s commitment to work with our trading partners to minimize any potential negative trade effects should a vaccine ever be used,” he says.
“As the administration works to remove unnecessary burdens to bring down the price of eggs, we will continue to encourage FDA to act on our petition to modify an Obama-era regulation that would release up to 400 million surplus broiler hatching eggs into the egg breaking market. We look forward to working with the administration, states, public health professionals, and veterinarians to be part of the solution.”