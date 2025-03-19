“Unprecedented” bird flu spillover threat to mammals sparks FAO call for coordinated action
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has flagged there is an “urgent need for strengthened biosecurity” to protect the poultry and food sector from the spread of the H5N1 avian influenza virus, including the threat of an “increased spillover” to mammals.
Monitoring and surveillance, rapid-response protocols, and risk communication are also urgently needed, the UN agency told member countries in a briefing this week in Rome.
FAO deputy director-general Godfrey Magwenzi described the spread of the disease as “unprecedented” and as having a serious impact on food security and food supply in affected countries, including loss of valuable nutrition, rural jobs and income, shocks to local economies, and increasing costs to consumers.
“Among the complex challenges avian influenza poses is how to protect poultry production systems to ensure food security and the nutrition of the millions who rely on poultry for meat and eggs. Additional challenges revolve around safeguarding biodiversity, livelihoods, and safe trade, and preventing social impacts, most often borne by poultry farmers,” he told members.
Volatile egg prices
The H5N1 strain is a subtype of influenza virus that infects birds and mammals, including humans, in rare instances. According to the World Health Organization, the virus first emerged in 1996 and has been causing outbreaks in birds since then.
Millions of wild birds and poultry have died due to the disease in many countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe. In 2021, the virus spread to North America, and in 2022, to Central and South America. The outbreak is cited as one of the main reasons for skyrocketing egg and poultry product prices.
FAO deputy director-general Beth Bechdol emphasized at the session that the bird flu spread was a “transboundary issue” requiring a global and coordinated response.
“FAO has been on the front lines of tackling this virus for over 20 years — supporting governments in detecting, preventing, and responding to outbreaks,” stressed Bechdol.
To strengthen its efforts, FAO and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) have launched a ten-year “Global Strategy for the Prevention and Control of High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza.”
Bechdol also highlighted FAO’s role in combating avian influenza and other potential pandemic threats, underscoring the importance of strong veterinary and animal health system capacity in every country. She warned that “a chain is only as strong as its weakest link.”
“By working together, we can reduce the impact of avian influenza and protect both animal and human health — locally and globally,” Bechdol added.