- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
dsm-firmenich and Nous to launch Koncentra globally for caffeine-free energy and focus
Key takeaways
- dsm-firmenich is partnering with Nous to globally launch Koncentra, a caffeine-free botanical ingredient designed to enhance energy, focus, and mood.
- The ingredient blends ashwagandha, ginkgo biloba, holy basil, and oats using a sustainable extraction process to maintain performance without jitters or energy crashes.
- dsm-firmenich has invested in Nous and will lead Koncentra’s clinical trials, regulatory compliance, and formulation into food and beverage applications.
Koncentra, a new botanical ingredient targeting energy, focus, and mood enhancement formulas, is launching globally through a partnership between dsm-firmenich and its developer, Nous, an Italian functional food ingredient start-up.
The caffeine-free solution was developed following a selective screening process of various botanicals and includes ashwagandha, ginkgo biloba, holy basil, and oats.
Koncentra’s production relies on a proprietary and sustainable natural extraction technology that preserves the integrity and efficacy of its natural bioactive compounds, while ensuring consistency and scalability, according to its manufacturer.
It is marketed as an alternative energy formulation, which offers sustained performance without unwanted side effects that are often associated by consumers with caffeine, such as jitters, anxiety, and energy crashes.
“The demand for science-backed, balanced energy solutions is growing rapidly, and Koncentra is a highly promising innovation that aligns with the shift toward caffeine-free energy solutions,” says Ingrid Damen, director of Global Business Development and Beverages at dsm-firmenich.
“We believe that effective products must be rooted in strong science and supported by robust validation. Through this partnership, we are combining Nous’ ingredient innovation with our expertise in clinical research, regulatory frameworks, and global market development.”
Advancing development and claims
As a recent investor in Nous through its ventures activities, dsm-firmenich plans to support Koncentra’s further development, claims substantiation, and market validation. This will advance its transition from clinical development to commercialization in the energy category.
More specifically, dsm-firmenich will facilitate the design of clinical trials to substantiate Koncentra’s claims related to energy and overall cognitive and physical performance.
The global ingredient specialist has extensive consumer insights, application expertise, and regulatory knowledge to refine product concepts, validate compliant botanical solutions, and enhance market readiness for customer applications.
In terms of formulation performance, Koncentra is designed to offer solubility in powder form and a low effective dose. According to dsm-firmenich, this enables “seamless integration” into various food and beverage applications, with minimal impact on taste, color, or turbidity.
Kicking caffeine
While caffeine still dominates the energy space, dsm-firmenich highlights that increasing awareness of its drawbacks is shifting consumer preferences toward more balanced, natural alternatives.
More consumers are prioritizing solutions that sustain long-term energy levels by addressing the biological foundations of cognitive performance over short-term stimulants.
“Today’s energy solutions are still largely built around caffeine, which often comes with trade-offs that consumers are increasingly unwilling to accept. We see a clear opportunity to redefine the category by moving toward more balanced solutions,” says Lorenzo Pessini, CEO and founder of Nous.
“Koncentra represents a new generation of botanical ingredients, designed to deliver sustained energy alongside focus and mood support without overstimulation. Our ambition is to become a strategic partner for companies looking to innovate in functional ingredients, and this collaboration with dsm-firmenich is a key step in bringing that vision to life at scale.”
Among alternatives to caffeine, Beneo highlighted energy benefits of its Palatinose (isomaltulose) ingredient for athletes on a low-glycemic diet. The slow-release carbohydrate allows food and beverage manufacturers to tap into the growing segments of endurance and professional sports.
Another example is Nektium’s Zynamite, a standardized mango leaf extract backed by nine human clinical trials. The company says the ingredient boosts reaction time, attention, concentration, and physical performance through a mechanism that differs fundamentally from caffeine, offering a “non-stim alternative” for functional beverages and supplements.
To deal with caffeine jitters, Ethical Naturals recently unveiled its MachaWave solution, which blends high-grade organic matcha with AlphaWave L-theanine to balance energy with calm focus.