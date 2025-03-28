US turns to Turkey, Brazil, and South Korea for egg imports as avian flu virus continues to spread
The US is planning to ease increasing egg prices in the country by importing millions of eggs from countries like Turkey and South Korea. The strategy is part of the government’s five-pronged approach to combat the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and lower egg prices that have been spiked by bird flu in recent months.
The USDA is exploring temporary import-export adjustments to stabilize supply and has secured new egg import commitments from Turkey and South Korea, while discussions with other countries are ongoing. Meanwhile, the US is understood to have ramped up imports of eggs from Brazil for use in processed foods like cake mixes, ice cream, or salad dressing, rather than sold in stories. This would allow more fresh eggs to be available for shoppers.
Additionally, US shell egg exports have declined by 8%, ensuring more eggs remain in the domestic market to help stabilize prices.
The Trump administration has turned to other countries for egg imports to fill supply gaps and relieve market price tensions that have been building in the US for months. Moreover, the price of eggs has been a contentious topic in the country with consumers facing record prices, while avian influenza has severely damaged the egg sector, hitting producers hard.
Although the USDA claims it is beginning to turn a corner and stabilize egg prices, they are still projected to continue to climb throughout this year.
Investing in the fight against avian flu
According to a recent UDSA forecast, retail egg prices increased by 12.5% in February 2025, following increases of 13.8% and 8.4% in January and December (2024), respectively. Egg prices in February 2025 were 58.8% higher than in February 2024.
“Retail egg prices continue to experience volatile month-to-month changes due to an outbreak of HPAI that began in 2022. HPAI contributes to elevated egg prices by reducing egg-layer flocks and egg production. About 30 million commercial egg layers were affected by HPAI in January and February 2025, though HPAI detections in egg layers eased significantly in the first half of March,” it says.
“Wholesale egg prices declined sharply in March 2025, based on Daily New York Shell Egg prices tracked by the USDA, Agricultural Marketing Service, but changes in retail prices lag changes in wholesale prices. Egg prices are predicted to increase 57.6% in 2025, with a prediction interval of 31.1% to 91.5%.”
The government has previously announced a US$1 billion package to tackle the epidemic and help chicken producers bolster their biosecurity measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.
According to a USDA statement released last week, the agency has expanded biosecurity assessments to commercial poultry producers nationwide, prioritizing egg-laying facilities in top-producing states. More than 130 facilities have undergone assessments in 2025, with 38 assessments completed last week alone.
Expanding supply and lowering prices
USDA is working with FDA and industry stakeholders to evaluate solutions that can help to expand supply safely, minimize burdens on farmers and consumers, and strengthen disease management. It also wants to reduce the extent of depopulation while maintaining food safety standards.
US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins claims things are beginning to change.
“Egg prices are falling, farmers are getting the relief they need, and we are seeing meaningful progress in the fight against avian flu. USDA is making targeted investments and driving innovation to keep our food supply strong and affordable, delivering real results for American families and producers,” she says.
The USDA now offers two free, voluntary biosecurity assessments: one focused on wildlife risk mitigation and another on general biosecurity improvements to help prevent further outbreaks. Additionally, all farms affected by HPAI must complete a biosecurity audit before restocking flocks. USDA is covering up to 75% of costs for the highest-risk biosecurity improvements.
Last month, the US Department of Justice initiated an investigation into the country’s largest egg companies amid concerns over collusion to keep prices high as the avian flu outbreak grips the US.