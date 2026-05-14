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Symrise opens Northwest Arkansas food studio amid fast-changing US market demands
Key takeaways
- Symrise opens a new food studio in Northwest Arkansas to foster innovation and deepen collaboration with North American customers.
- The studio addresses evolving consumer demands for simpler ingredients, reduced sodium and sugar, and higher-protein solutions.
- The move is part of Symrise’s ongoing investment in North America, aligning with the company’s strong financial growth and commitment to innovation.
Symrise has opened a food studio in Northwest Arkansas, US, to accelerate innovation and deepen customer collaboration in North America. The culinary-forward, customer collaboration space is designed to strengthen partnerships with key regional and national customers.
The German flavor and fragrance company formally introduced the facility to customers and prospects during open house events in April, following a soft launch last year.
The studio provides a kitchen- and hospitality-driven environment for tasting, live demos, and real-time concept development beyond traditional lab settings. The studio will also enhance speed and partnership development via hands-on co-creation and rapid prototyping.
Symrise invests in North America
Symrise points to rapidly evolving consumer expectations and new dietary guidelines in North America, which it says are driving demand for simpler ingredients, reduced sodium and sugar, and higher-protein solutions. The Food Studio aims to support customers navigating these shifts.
The studio represents a “significant step” in Symrise’s continued investment in the North American market. The new location places the company near major food manufacturers and retailers, while also providing access to a strong regional talent pool across culinary, technical, and commercial disciplines.
“Our Food Studio reflects how we are evolving alongside our customers, bringing our expertise closer to where and how they work,” says Steve Arrick, president of F&B North America for Symrise. “We have invested both in infrastructure and strong partnerships, and created a space where we can co-create, move faster, and unlock new opportunities together.”
Northwest Arkansas Food Studio
Symrise designed the Northwest Arkansas Food Studio as a culinary space, offering a modern, high-end kitchen paired with a premium presentation area. Unlike traditional lab-focused facilities, the studio emphasizes hospitality, creativity, and real-time collaboration.
“We offer so much more than a workspace. We have built a destination for collaboration,” says Craig Biggers, VP of the food business unit at Symrise. “By combining culinary expertise, technical capabilities, and customer insight in one place, we are creating an environment where ideas can come to life faster and with greater impact.”
“Operating here, close to our customers, changes the way we work together,” adds Scott Haddox, senior account director at the company. “It allows us to move from conversation to creation in real time. Working side by side to develop solutions that are immediately tangible and aligned with our customers’ needs.”
The studio serves as a central hub for ideation and product development. It bridges the gap between Symrise’s fast-turn sample lab capabilities and a collaborative, customer-facing environment.
Symrise’s strong financial results
The Northwest Arkansas Food Studio follows Symrise posting its highest profitability in a decade for FY 2025, with an adjusted profit margin of 21.9%.
“Last year (2025) was a year of disciplined execution guided by our purpose-driven One Symrise Strategy,” said Dr. Jean-Yves Parisot, CEO of Symrise, when the results were released in March. “Targeted efficiency measures, disciplined cost management, and continued investment in innovation and capacity expansion enabled Symrise to increase its adjusted EBITDA margin and significantly strengthen its cash conversion, providing a strong foundation for long-term value creation.”
This week, Symrise revealed that it has expanded its alternative smoke portfolio ahead of EU regulatory changes. The company has also been researching Gen Alpha’s growing impact on household food choices, concluding that F&B businesses should already be targeting these consumers as a longer-term growth lever.
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