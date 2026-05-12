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Symrise expands alternative smoke portfolio ahead of EU regulatory changes
Key takeaways
- Symrise’s expanded portfolio offers EU-compliant alternative smoke solutions for savory and beverage products.
- The solutions will help manufacturers navigate 2026 and 2029 EU smoke flavor regulations.
- The company’s smoke alternatives combine compliance with the growing market demand for authentic and plant-based smoke experiences.
As the EU prepares to implement stricter rules on primary smoke flavorings in July 2026, with more slated for 2029, food manufacturers are facing a growing challenge — how to maintain the authentic taste of smoked foods while staying fully compliant. Ingredient suppliers are stepping in with innovative solutions to help brands navigate this regulatory shift.
The latest move comes from Symrise, which is enhancing its Alternative Smoke Taste Solutions portfolio, offering EU-compliant smoke flavorings in both dry and liquid formats. The solutions are designed to retain the complex, multi-sensory experience of traditional smoke — aroma, mouthfeel, and depth — while meeting upcoming regulatory requirements.
“Smoke offers a powerful sensory signature,” says Matthias Hille, senior director Category & Innovation, EAME at Symrise. “With our expanded portfolio, companies can reformulate with confidence, delivering the flavor consumers expect today and in anticipation of future EU regulations.”
Compliance without compromise
Symrise’s solutions emphasize stability, consistency, and scalability, ensuring that flavor performance is maintained across batch sizes and product formats. The company also provides end-to-end reformulation support, helping clients optimize recipes, ensure regulatory clarity, and secure supply chains.
The company’s enhanced alt-smoke portfolio offers regulatory readiness alongside sensory authenticity, as the new alternatives retain the traditional smoke taste for consumers. It supports a wide range of savory and beverage applications, including cold cuts, sauces, and plant-based products.
Symrise stresses that smoke is more than a taste — it carries cultural and emotional significance, evoking the crackle of a grill or the warmth of a slow-cooked roast. Maintaining that sensory authenticity while adapting to stricter EU regulations is a key differentiator for brands aiming to retain customer loyalty.
Changing regulatory environment
In 2024, the European Commission moved to phase out some smoke-flavoring primary products due to genotoxicity concerns regarding their ingredients (Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons).
Under Regulation (EU) 2024/2067, eight primary products are being banned. The two-year transition for added flavors (e.g., soups, crisps) has a transition period ending July 1, 2026, while there is a longer transition for smoked substitutes (hams, fish, cheese) with the ban coming in on July 1, 2029.
The regulation will impact products containing primary smoke products, such as snacks, sauces, processed meat, as well as compounded smoke flavoring formulations.
“We want to make the upcoming transitions as smooth as possible for our customers. With our expanded smoke taste portfolio, companies can reformulate with confidence while providing the full flavor experience consumers expect bite after bite, today and as regulations continue to evolve,” adds Hille.
Moves in smoke alternatives
As EU smoke flavor regulations tighten, ingredient suppliers are racing to provide compliant solutions without compromising taste. This move reflects a broader trend in the flavor industry.
The market opportunity is particularly pronounced for plant-based and clean label products, where authentic smoked flavors are critical to consumer acceptance.
Kerry is addressing the EU ban on smoke flavoring primary products through a portfolio of compliant alternative solutions. Their approach focuses on reformulated natural smoke-type flavors and alternative smoking methods, aiming to maintain authentic smoky profiles without using the prohibited, condensed liquid smoke products.
Givaudan develops advanced, primary-free smoke alternatives that allow food manufacturers to deliver authentic smoky flavors without the environmental, health, or infrastructure costs of traditional wood smoking. Their solutions recreate phenolic, leatherlike, and woody notes while meeting strict safety and regulatory standards, including those in the EU.
Sensient delivers specialty taste solutions, including smoke notes for both foods and beverages, with formulations that allow precise flavor control and sensory impact, targeting functional and plant-based applications while adhering to safety and regulatory standards.
International Flavors & Fragrances offers plant-based, clean label smoke flavors designed for meat alternatives, savory foods, and beverages. The company emphasizes natural, sustainable ingredients while delivering authentic smoky notes to support manufacturers’ regulatory compliance and clean label claims.
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