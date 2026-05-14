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EFSA assessment sparks calls for glycerol limits in slush drinks amid health concerns
Key takeaways
- EFSA highlights that a single glycerol-containing slush drink could exceed safe intake levels for children.
- The agency recommends the European Commission consider setting maximum glycerol limits in beverages.
- Consumer groups are calling for broader regulation of glycerol and other additives in ultra-processed foods.
Following an assessment, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recommends that the European Commission consider establishing numerical maximum levels for glycerol in beverages, particularly slush ice drinks consumed by children.
The core issue behind the new EFSA opinion is that slush products on the market appear to vary widely in glycerol (E422) concentration because there has never been a hard cap.
Currently, there is no specific, legally binding numerical limit on the amount of glycerol in slush drinks within the EU. EU regulations authorize glycerol for use in “flavored drinks” under the principle of “quantum satis.” This means manufacturers can use as much glycerol as is technically necessary to achieve the desired texture, provided they follow good manufacturing practices.
Regulatory limits debate
This development comes against a backdrop of growing concerns over the potential health hazards associated with the popular drinks for children. Last summer, the UK Food Standards Agency ran a campaign warning parents and caregivers not to give children under 7 slush ice drinks containing glycerol.
On May 6, EFSA issued an opinion, following a request from the European Commission specifically about glycerol in slush ice drinks and dealcoholized wine.
EFSA concluded that a single serving of glycerol-containing slush drinks could exceed the acute reference dose for children, and in some cases, adults as well. It recommended that the commission consider setting numerical maximum limits for glycerol in beverages.
Other key findings from the EFSA assessment include that children could exceed the safety threshold after one standard slush drink. EFSA calculated that glycerol concentrations in beverages should be substantially lower to avoid acute effects.
Symptoms reported in children included nausea, vomiting, headaches, hypoglycemia, shock, and loss of consciousness.
Reaction to the EFSA update
Safe Food Advocacy Europe (SAFE) stresses that a decade has passed since the first assessment of glycerol. Yet, despite safety concerns, there are no maximum levels for the additive, and the food industry continues to use it without restriction.
“We cannot trust the industry to prioritize health. This is why we call for numerical maximum levels of glycerol for all foods, beyond EFSA’s recommendation for drinks, to cover all ultra-processed foods that pose a risk for everyone, particularly for children,” says SAFE’s deputy director Luigi Tozzi
“Europe needs to start taking seriously all the evidence linking ultra-processed foods with negative health outcomes, taxing unhealthy additives to encourage reformulation, and actively promoting the consumption of whole foods among Europeans. Ultra-processed foods are a public health problem, and they must be addressed as such.”
Meanwhile, Nicholas Hodac, director general of UNESDA Soft Drinks Europe, tells Food Ingredients First: “Our sector respects the important role that EFSA plays in the scientific assessment of food additives and values its independent, evidence-based work.”
“We will await the decision of the commission regarding any appropriate risk management measures and, as always, our sector will comply with the applicable regulatory requirements.”
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