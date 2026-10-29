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Naturals surge and sweet flavors strengthen Symrise’s Q3 momentum
Key takeaways
- Naturals and Sweet led Symrise’s Food & Beverage performance in Q3, while Beverages recorded a slight organic sales decline.
- Symrise’s Taste, Nutrition & Health segment posted 5.2% organic growth, driven by higher volumes and positive pricing.
- The company maintained its 2026 guidance, with full-year organic sales growth expected near the midpoint of its 2–4% target range.
Symrise’s Food and Beverage business delivered mid-single-digit organic sales growth in the third quarter of 2026, driven by growth for natural ingredients and sweet flavors, as the German ingredients supplier reported continued volume-led growth across its wider business.
The company’s Taste, Nutrition & Health segment recorded 5.2% organic sales growth in Q3, with reported sales rising to €790 million US$879 million from €736 million (US$819 million) a year earlier.
For the first nine months of 2026, the segment achieved organic sales growth of 3.9%, and reported sales totaled €2.32 billion (US$2.59 billion).
Symrise’s Food & Beverage division delivered mid-single-digit organic sales growth in the third quarter of 2026, driven by double-digit growth in Naturals, high-single-digit growth in Sweet, and mid-single-digit growth in Savory.
Beverages was the exception, recording a low-single-digit organic sales decline following double-digit growth in the same period last year. The division’s performance contributed to 5.2% organic sales growth in the wider Taste, Nutrition & Health segment, which generated reported sales of €790 million (US$881 million), up from €736 million (US$821 million) a year earlier.
Growth in the segment was supported by 4.8% volume growth and 0.4% positive pricing.
At group level, Symrise reported third-quarter sales of €1.31 billion (US$1.46 billion), up from €1.22 billion (US$1.36 billion) a year earlier, while organic sales growth reached 5.3%.
Symrise also reports group sales of €3.8 billion (US$4.2 billion) for the first nine months, compared with €3.7 billion (US$4.1 billion) in the prior-year period, with organic growth of 3.0%.
Dr. Jean-Yves Parisot, CEO of Symrise, says: “Our strong third quarter performance reflects the positive momentum of our businesses in resilient underlying markets, the strength of our customer relationships, and the dedication of our teams.”
“We continue to create and deliver differentiated value to our customers through disciplined execution. We are advancing our strategic priorities by sharpening our portfolio while progressing our ONE SYM Transformation.”
This transformation program was launched by the German flavor and fragrance giant in 2024 to structurally optimize operations, streamline processes, and generate efficiencies to be reinvested into organic growth and enhanced customer competitiveness.
“We have a clear focus on improving operational efficiencies which we reinvest in innovation, commercial excellence, and digital capabilities. Together, these actions are strengthening our competitiveness and reinforcing our ability to deliver durable, profitable growth,” Parisot says.
Investment highlights
In a presentation as part of the company earnings call yesterday (Oct 28), Symrise detailed several Q3 investment highlights that are continuing to drive growth while earning recognition for highest standards.
These include the Chennai Digital & AI Hub Symvision AI which opened in September. The hub scales data products, agentic AI process automation, and global platform integration, complementing Symrise’s existing digital and AI hub in Barcelona, Spain.
Symrise highlighted its Symvision AI platform, which combines machine learning and deep learning models with decades of proprietary sensory research, market data, and social media signals, tracking data across the entire lifecycle of a trend.
Outlook ahead
Symrise reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, targeting organic sales growth of 2% to 4%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5% to 22.5%, and an adjusted business free cash flow margin above 14%.
The company expects full-year organic growth to finish near the midpoint of its guidance range, while fourth-quarter growth is forecast to moderate from Q3 levels amid tougher year-on-year comparisons.
Its adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to fall in the lower half of the target range, reflecting planned reinvestment in IT, innovation, and people.
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