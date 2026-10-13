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Symrise connects insights and product development in Symvision AI update
Key takeaways
- Symrise connects trend analysis, consumer insights, concept creation, and product design in its expanded Symvision AI platform.
- The update builds on existing formula prediction tools to support faster food and beverage development.
- Human expertise remains central, while applications beyond food and beverages remain a future possibility.
Symrise has expanded its Symvision AI platform into a four-pillar innovation system connecting trend analysis, consumer insights, concept creation, and product design. The update aims to help food and beverage manufacturers translate market signals into product concepts and tailored taste solutions faster, says the company.
The expansion brings Concept and Design capabilities into a connected workflow alongside the existing Trend and Consumer Insights functions. The platform combines proprietary sensory research, consumer studies, market intelligence, and flavor expertise with AI.
The update builds on an earlier expansion in November 2025, when Symrise added AI-assisted formula prediction tools to support flavor development and reformulation. Those tools included sensory prediction and guidance for reduced-sugar and low-sodium applications.
Connecting trends with taste
The Trend pillar identifies emerging opportunities and changing preferences, while Consumer examines needs, behaviors, and emotional drivers. Concept, supported by Concept Studio, translates these insights into product ideas.
Design brings together sensory intelligence, technical expertise, and data-driven recommendations to shape and optimize customer products.
“Symvision AI links the stages of innovation and strengthens our experts’ ability to create value for customers,” says Dr. Conor Delahunty, vice president of Global Insights Food & Beverage at Symrise.
“We combine proprietary knowledge and human creativity with AI to move from an emerging signal to a relevant product solution with greater speed and precision.”
Symrise says the integrated approach helps teams compare opportunities across markets and categories, prioritize promising ideas, and respond to regional preferences. Human expertise remains central to product creation, with AI supporting insight-led decisions and development.
Building a broader innovation framework
The platform currently focuses on food and beverages. Symrise says connecting expertise, data, and capabilities across disciplines and regions supports its One Symrise approach and creates a foundation that could extend to other business areas over time.
“Symvision AI gives our teams a connected view from trend to taste,” Delahunty adds. “Together with our customers, we transform that knowledge into solutions tailored to their markets and consumers.”
In July, Symrise reported improved organic sales growth in the second quarter, as momentum accelerated across its business after a slower start to the year.
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