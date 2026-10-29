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SupplySide Global 2026 live: ADM interview on taking microbiome innovation into everyday F&B
Key takeaways
- ADM’s SupplySide Global showcase features six biotic slushie flavors, digestive support muffins, and a GLP-1 companion protein bar.
- Postbiotics and emerging phagebiotics highlight opportunities to expand microbiome ingredients into everyday F&B.
- The company’s forthcoming Women’s Health Report points to opportunities for accessible, life-stage-specific nutrition.
ADM is bringing targeted nutrition into familiar food formats at SupplySide Global 2026, with biotic slushies, digestive support muffins, and a GLP-1 companion protein bar. Its concept showcase at the Las Vegas, US, event connects microbiome innovation, protein enrichment, and women’s health with the practical challenges of delivering appealing taste and texture.
Speaking with Food Ingredients First on the show floor, Vaughn DuBow, senior director of marketing for North America Health & Wellness at ADM, says the company’s portfolio addresses demand for personalized wellness, quality nutrition, and cleaner labels.
“Our experts highlight innovations across microbiome solutions, plant proteins and plant-based ingredients, sweetening solutions, as well as flavors and colors derived from natural sources, demonstrating how ingredient innovation and application expertise can help manufacturers translate emerging consumer trends into compelling food, beverage, and dietary supplement concepts.”
The showcase continues ADM’s focus on bringing functional ingredients into everyday F&B.
Biotics beyond supplements
ADM highlights new research examining Lactobacillus gasseri CP2305 Postbiotic alongside emerging opportunities in phagebiotics. For developers, DuBow points to the potential to use postbiotics in formats where processing conditions can challenge live microorganisms.
“Postbiotics like L. gasseri CP2305 represent an important evolution in microbiome innovation by offering a combination of clinically documented functionality and formulation flexibility.”
“As a postbiotic, L. gasseri CP2305 can withstand numerous formulation environments, including tough conditions like high-heat or high-water content commonly associated with functional foods and on-trend dosage formats, such as gummies.”
But the opportunity extends beyond digestive wellness, he explains.
“As consumers increasingly recognize the connection between gut health and overall well-being, postbiotics offer an emerging avenue for brands to deliver science-backed benefits beyond traditional supplement formats.”
ADM is also exploring more targeted approaches to microbiome modulation.
“Additionally, bacteriophages represent the newest approach to microbiome modulation. Bacteriophages selectively bind to certain bacteria, providing a more favorable gut microbiome environment,” says DuBow.
From slushies to baked goods
At the event, a wall featuring six flavors of biotic slushies and digestive support muffins demonstrates how microbiome ingredients can fit different eating occasions. However, selecting an ingredient requires more than matching a health proposition to a product format.
“The key is to select biotic ingredients based on the intended health benefit, application, and processing conditions, while ensuring they deliver a positive consumer experience,” says DuBow.
“In addition, it’s important to understand how the ingredient interacts with other formulation components. Processing conditions, including temperature, moisture, pH, and storage requirements, are important considerations in determining which ingredients are best suited to each application.”
Testing must account for the conditions each product encounters during manufacturing and storage.
“Freezing and thawing, for example, can affect the stability of certain live probiotic strains, while baking introduces heat that can significantly reduce their viability.”
“Ingredient selection, processing parameters, protective formulation strategies, and appropriate packaging can all help support stability, depending on the biotic and application.”
“Postbiotics, which do not contain live microorganisms to deliver their intended functionality, may offer additional flexibility in applications where processing conditions present challenges,” DuBow adds.
Building a GLP-1 companion bar
ADM’s Strawberry Shortcake Protein Bar puts nutrient density, portion size, and sensory appeal at the center of its GLP-1 companion concept.
Patricia Hammond, senior marketing manager for Dairy & Specialized Nutrition North America at ADM, explains the formulation work behind the bar.
“Developing the Strawberry Shortcake Protein Bar involved balancing nutrient density with taste and texture in a portion designed for consumers taking GLP-1 medications,” she tells us.
“The formulation delivers 20 g of protein and 4 g of fiber, with fiber playing an important role in achieving the desired texture.”
The concept illustrates how sweetening ingredients can contribute to structure as well as flavor.
“Our SweetRight Agave Syrup and SweetRight Allulose serve as binding agents to help hold the proteins together, while our SweetRight Stevia Echo M provides sweetness and helps maintain an enjoyable flavor profile.”
“Vegetable juice blend is also used for color, supporting the bar’s overall appeal while meeting the needs of consumers seeking convenient, nutrient-dense options.”
Women’s health across life stages
Alongside its product concepts, ADM shares insights from its forthcoming Women’s Health Report. DuBow identifies three priorities — interconnected health needs, life-stage-specific solutions, and accessible support through everyday products.
“Women increasingly recognize that health areas such as gut health, metabolic function, mood, hormone health, and skin health are interconnected, creating opportunities for formulations that deliver multiple complementary benefits rather than addressing a single concern.”
“At the same time, needs evolve from adolescence and the reproductive years through pregnancy, postpartum, perimenopause, menopause, and post-menopause.”
For brands, this means connecting ingredient selection with the priorities of a particular life stage while making the resulting products easy to use.
“Equally important, women consistently expect solutions to be scientifically supported, affordable, convenient, and easy to incorporate into daily routines, regardless of life stage.”
“This creates an opportunity to bring women’s health benefits into familiar formats, including protein shakes, yogurts, functional beverages, and snack bars, pairing emerging ingredients with recognizable components to build consumer confidence.”
DuBow says accessibility must also inform how these products reach the market.
“By combining life-stage-specific strategies with scalable formulations across standard and premium price tiers, brands can make targeted women’s health support more approachable and relevant to consumers’ everyday needs.”
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