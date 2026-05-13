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Innovation at the sweet spot: GLP-1, allulose and the rise of “post-sweeteners”
Key takeaways
- Consumers prioritize ingredient transparency and clean labeling over just sugar reduction, with allulose being a popular alternative.
- Sugar’s multifaceted role makes reformulation complex, requiring a sensory approach, not just ingredient swaps.
- The next wave of sugar reduction will feature “post-sweeteners” offering functional benefits beyond sweetness alone.
There is a convergence of factors driving innovation in the sugar reduction space. Sugar taxes are spreading. Front-of-pack labeling is tightening. Regulations on high-sugar products are increasing across Europe, North America, and Asia. Proprietary research from Kerry and ADM shows that a majority of global consumers are actively trying to lower sugar intake.
However, reformulation is slow, and experts state that the reasons are starting to look less like a technology problem and more like a framing one.
Food Ingredients First speaks with experts from Samyang, Kerry, ADM, and Cargill about where sugar reduction is heading next.
Beyond sugar reduction
Samyang says the consumer question itself has shifted. Reduction is no longer the headline — substitution is.
“Consumer awareness is rapidly shifting beyond simple sugar reduction toward a stronger emphasis on clean labeling and ingredient transparency,” says Douglas Lim, VP and head of North America business at Samyang. “Consumers now place greater importance on understanding what sugar has been replaced with and why, rather than focusing solely on the outcome of sugar reduction.”
Asia-Pacific has led global new product launches incorporating sugar-reduction sweeteners for five years. Natural sweeteners are gaining share, while sugar and artificial sweeteners are in decline.
Allulose is at the center of Samyang’s sugar reduction portfolio. The company says its regulatory positioning sets it apart from both artificial sweeteners and polyols.
“Allulose offers strong clean label advantages, unlike artificial sweeteners and polyols classified as additives,” Lim explains. “In markets such as the US, Korea, and Australia and New Zealand, allulose is recognized as zero-calorie and excluded from ‘sugars.’”
“It delivers the closest taste and functionality to sugar and fructose, without the bitter aftertaste or lingering taste, and with browning effect and viscosity.”
Kerry’s global portfolio director for Tastesense, Guillaume Blancher, says the slow pace of reformulation is a diagnostic problem inside the industry, not a regulatory or consumer one.
“Reformulation has historically been slow because sugar reduction is often approached as an ingredient replacement challenge, rather than a sensory one,” Blancher reveals. “Sugar contributes far more than sweetness alone — it shapes flavor balance, mouthfeel, temporal sweetness, and overall consumer satisfaction.”
“When these elements are not addressed holistically, reformulated products fail to meet expectations.”
Rebuilding what sugar does
Sugar’s job is multifunctional. It contributes to several key aspects of the products it infuses — reduce it, and everything moves.
Cargill’s Nadya Lotay, food and beverage commercial marketing director, says the limits vary by category.
“There is no single ceiling for sugar reduction, but there are clear technical limits that vary by category,” Lotay says. “In bakery, sugar contributes to structure, browning, moisture management, and shelf life.”
“In confectionery and beverages, it also defines flavor perception and product stability. Removing sugar impacts the entire system, not just sweetness.”
However, Blancher at Kerry sees texturization as a solution to those challenges.
“There is a ceiling for sugar reduction only when sweetness is treated as a single ingredient,” he says. “When sweetness is treated holistically, that ceiling changes significantly.”
“In sweet baked goods, you can achieve a no-sugar-added product if the bulking agents — fibers, allulose, where allowed, or sugar alcohols — can be optimized for texture. The flavor then helps adjust the sweetness level and mask any off-notes from the ingredients used to add the bulk back.”
Sarah Diedrich, senior product marketing director for global sweetening and texturizing solutions at ADM, says the hardest jobs sit in indulgent categories.
“Rebuilding bulk and texture is often the most complex challenge, particularly in applications like dairy, frozen desserts, and baked goods where sugar significantly contributes to structure and stability,” Diedrich underscores.
“We address this through our systems approach, combining stevia, allulose, and agave together with our broader ingredients pantry — including Texperien tapioca starch and Fibersol prebiotic dietary fiber — to restore body and texture.”
Samyang takes a similar approach. The company pairs allulose with flavor modulators and Fiberest, a soluble fiber that can boost flavor and texture, to close the gap between high-intensity sweeteners and the experience consumers actually want.
“Consumers expect sugar-reduced or sugar-free products to deliver a taste and texture experience similar to that of conventional products,” Lim says. “Aftertaste and reduced mouthfeel caused by the use of high-intensity sweeteners alone still remain significant hurdles.”
“We propose flavor modulators to mask off-notes, enhance sweetness perception, and boost body and mouthfeel, while Fiberest is incorporated to improve binding and texture.”
Masking has turned into a precision discipline. Blancher says it is opening new doors for formulation and innovation.
“Every sweetener and functional ingredient brings its own distinct set of taste challenges,” he stresses. “The traditional ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach of offering maskers for individual ingredients — for example, a stevia masker or soy protein masker — is no longer sufficient.”
“Using the same masking flavor to address the bitterness from stevia, caffeine, or pea protein is not going to be effective. These ingredients require a much more precision-based approach.”
Formulating for GLP-1
At the same time, GLP-1 medications are doing more than shrinking portions — they are changing what users perceive on the tongue.
“Consumers taking GLP-1 medications seek foods that are richer in proteins and lower in sugar and carbohydrates,” Blancher notes. “Crucially, these medications not only change what and how much people consume, but also alter their perceived taste.”
“Research suggests an increased sensitivity to sweetness, reduced tolerance for overly sweet products, and a preference for smaller portions with higher nutritional quality. For brands, this means shifting away from maximum sweetness intensity toward better sweetness quality.”
Kerry’s Adapting Appetites study, released in 2025, found 90% of consumers on GLP-1 medication are already taking vitamins and supplements. The same research found that cost-of-living pressures and treatment affordability are concerns for over half of users. The premium GLP-1 consumer is not the whole market.
ADM reads the shift as evolution, not rejection.
“While overall food intake for GLP-1 users declines, indulgence does not disappear — it evolves,” Diedrich highlights. “Many anti-obesity medication consumers still incorporate treats like ice cream, desserts, and even alcoholic beverages, but in smaller portions.”
“Rather than prioritizing absolute sugar reduction, these consumers may place greater emphasis on the quality of the experience and ingredients, and they may be willing to pay more while enjoying a portion-controlled sweet treat or sip for meaningful moments of indulgence.”
Samyang sees the GLP-1 shift as a structural pivot for the whole category.
“The rise of GLP-1 has shifted consumer expectations from simple calorie reduction toward comprehensive metabolic management, including satiety and blood glucose control,” says Lim. “The growth of the GLP-1 market is pushing manufacturers beyond basic sugar reduction toward higher nutritional density.”
“This includes accelerating development of products that combine sugar reduction with metabolic health, and increasing demand for integrated solutions that deliver satiety, glycemic control, and nutritional value simultaneously.”
Meanwhile, Cargill warns brands and formulators against assuming GLP-1 users will swallow premium pricing automatically.
“There may be some willingness among certain consumers to pay more for products that clearly deliver against defined nutritional needs, but this is not consistent across all segments,” Lotay adds. “Our research shows that price remains one of the most important purchase drivers, second only to taste.”
“Premium positioning must be supported by clear product performance.”
Moving into hydration
Blancher points to hydration as a quieter opportunity in the sugar reduction and GLP-1 companion categories. Reduced appetite tends to bring reduced fluid intake with it. That creates a clinical and commercial gap that reformulated beverages can fill.
“The rapid growth of GLP-1 medication use is creating exciting new opportunities in hydration, as consumers seek convenient, great-tasting beverage solutions that fit with reduced appetite and support daily hydration needs during treatment,” Blancher emphasizes.
A GLP-1 hydration product has to do several things at once. Deliver clean sweetness without overwhelming reduced taste tolerance, stay at a low calorie and sugar threshold, and carry functional or nutrient credentials that justify the smaller portion. Beverage formulators are looking at a stricter brief than functional beverages already face.
The next frontier
Asked where breakthroughs come from over the next three to five years, none of the four companies points to a single new sweetener. The convergence is around systems, data, and intentional design.
Samyang is investing in AI to cut development timelines.
“Samyang’s AI-driven solutions reduce formulation burden and development risk for customers,” Lim says. “Our 3S — Smart, Simple, Successful — Sugar Reduction Solution provides optimized blending guidance based on sugar reduction targets, cost, and application categories.”
“We are also developing predictive models to identify optimal sugar alternative blends by analyzing sweetness profiles and synergy effects among high-intensity sweeteners.”
Blancher at Kerry sees ingredients that go beyond sweetness as the next wave.
“In the near future, the industry will likely see the rise of ‘post-sweeteners’ — ingredients that offer functional benefits beyond a sweetening effect, such as sweet soluble fibers with prebiotic effects, or sweeteners clinically proven not to cause blood sugar spikes,” he says.
ADM offers the most contrarian opinion, with Diedrich arguing the future is smarter sugar, not less sugar.
“Over the next few years, the focus will move from simply reducing or avoiding sugar to using it more intentionally,” she attests. “Consumers may look to pair sugar with functional benefits and time their intake based on what they need in the moment, whether that’s sustained energy, mental clarity, or relaxation.”
“This creates an opportunity for brands to design products that deliver controlled, functional outcomes rather than only lower sugar content.”
Cargill emphasizes the need for integrated systems that unite ingredient innovation, data-driven formulation, and application expertise to produce scalable, consistent, and consumer-aligned solutions.
“Fermentation-derived ingredients, such as Eversweet stevia sweetener, are advancing taste quality, consistency, and scalability,” Lotay concludes. “At the same time, digital tools including AI are improving formulation efficiency, enabling faster development, and greater precision.”
“However, foundational ingredients such as starches, polyols, and texturizing systems will remain essential. They are critical to ensuring reduced-sugar products perform effectively in real-world applications.”
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