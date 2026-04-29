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Spirits giants Pernod Ricard and Brown-Forman call off merger talks
Key takeaways
- Merger talks between Pernod Ricard and Brown-Forman have been formally terminated.
- The proposed merger would have created a major global competitor in premium spirits.
- Industry pressures, such as changing demand patterns and macroeconomic conditions, remain in focus.
Talks between Pernod Ricard and Brown‑Forman over a potential merger have now been formally terminated, marking a swift end to negotiations that had signaled a possible step-change in global spirits consolidation.
The discussions, first confirmed in March, explored the framework of a potential “merger of equals” that would have combined two major premium portfolios, spanning whiskey, tequila, and other high-value categories.
Any deal would have combined two major global spirits portfolios, creating a powerful global competitor to challenge larger industry players, such as Diageo, particularly in premium and super-premium segments.
Spirits consolidation stalled
But just a few weeks after the official announcement, both companies have confirmed that negotiations have been discontinued by mutual agreement following an inability to align on valuation and deal structure.
A Pernod Ricard statement this morning reads: “On March 26, 2026, Pernod Ricard and Brown-Forman confirmed that they were in discussions regarding a potential business combination. These discussions have ended and did not result in an agreement as the companies were unable to reach mutually acceptable terms.”
“Pernod Ricard remains fully focused and confident in its strategy and operating model, supported by strong and committed teams across the group to deliver sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.”
What derailed the deal?
Having gone from conducting active talks to termination in a matter of weeks highlights the complexity of executing large-scale deals in a sector where ownership structures, balance sheets, and long-term brand strategies must align closely.
However, neither company has confirmed precisely what the key sticking points in the potential deal were.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that, according to sources, the US spirits group Sazerac had offered to buy Brown-Forman.
Supply chain disruptions and uncertainty around US tariffs have put pressure on alcohol companies already dealing with declining consumption after the COVID-19 pandemic-era peaks.
Gen Zs generally consume less alcohol than older generations, contributing to the broader decline in alcohol consumption.
While this particular deal has fallen through, the underlying pressures shaping the alcohol sector, including shifting consumer preferences, cost headwinds, and uneven demand, remain firmly in place.
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