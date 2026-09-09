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Nestlé bets on “fewer, bigger” innovations to drive scalable food growth
Key takeaways
- Nestlé is prioritizing fewer, scalable innovation platforms that combine global reach with locally tailored products.
- Convenience and changing consumption occasions drive developments across desserts, snacking, iced coffee, and GLP-1 nutrition.
- Emerging-market growth and portfolio consolidation support Nestlé’s focus on core brands spanning indulgence, convenience, and health.
Nestlé is rolling out a new generation of dessert solutions in Brazil and China. The move illustrates how the food giant is concentrating its innovation resources on scalable platforms that can be adapted to local tastes and emerging consumption occasions.
The launches span Moça Pudding and Brigadeirão in Brazil and Nestlé Tiramisù and Cheesecake in China. Consumers can prepare the desserts in three steps, with less than 15 minutes of active preparation time.
Nestlé positions the range as part of its modern cooking growth platform, which seeks to translate the company’s culinary expertise into complete, convenient solutions rather than individual ingredients. According to consumer research cited by Nestlé, 84% of consumers say they would bake more often if it were easier.
“Combining global scale with local relevance is how we continue to grow and innovate,” says Stephanie Arnesen, category lead for dairy culinary solutions at Nestlé’s Food Strategic Business Unit.
The approach allows Nestlé to standardize recipes and development processes while tailoring the finished offering to distinct dessert cultures. The company says this can help consumers prepare homemade desserts “with greater confidence.”
From individual launches to growth platforms
The strategy extends well beyond desserts. Nestlé has identified modern cooking, Chocobakery, and iced coffee as key growth areas, reflecting its stated focus on “fewer product launches — but doing them bigger and better.”
In modern cooking, Maggi has developed air-fryer seasonings and crispy coatings that combine convenience with locally adapted tastes. Meanwhile, Chocobakery draws on bakery-inspired formats, contrasting textures, and indulgent combinations to engage younger Latin American consumers.
In Asia, Oceania, and Africa, the company is expanding Nescafé Espresso Concentrates and ready-to-drink iced coffees as consumers increasingly seek café-style beverages at home and on-the-go.
These initiatives share a common commercial logic: identify a changing consumer behavior, build a repeatable innovation platform around it, and deploy the concept across brands, formats, and regions.
The dessert range is a clear expression of this model. One scalable innovation platform supports culturally distinct products, while social media, influencers, e-commerce, sampling, and in-store communication provide locally relevant routes to consumers.
KitKat targets new formats and occasions
Nestlé is applying a similar approach to established global brands. KitKat is expanding beyond its traditional bar format, including through tablets and cross-category combinations such as KitKat Nescafé Latte.
This diversification is designed to capture a broader range of snacking occasions while retaining the brand’s long-standing association with “taking a break.”
According to Nestlé, younger consumers increasingly view breaks as intentional micro-pauses in an always-connected world. Its Break Better campaign and global Formula 1 partnership translate this insight into products, retail activations, TikTok content, and fan experiences.
“In a world where consumers are more intentional about their time, selling a better break is a powerful place to be,” says Liberato Milo, head of Nestlé’s Confectionery and Snacking Strategic Business Unit.
The strategy is also supported by manufacturing investment. Nestlé has strengthened its European production hubs while expanding capacity in Brazil, India, and Australia, enabling it to bring new KitKat concepts to multiple markets more quickly.
Indulgence and nutrient density
Nestlé’s growth platforms are not limited to indulgence. The company is developing high-protein and collagen-containing products for GLP-1 users. Its wider weight-management portfolio also includes smaller frozen meals and supplements providing protein, fiber, micronutrients, and collagen.
As previously reported by Food Ingredients First, the company views GLP-1 adoption as an “opportunity to serve consumers in new and different ways.”
This creates a two-track innovation strategy. Desserts, Chocobakery products, and KitKat extensions emphasize enjoyment and sensory variety, while GLP-1-oriented development focuses on delivering more nutrition through smaller eating occasions.
However, the two tracks remain connected by convenience, precise occasion targeting, and the need to deliver an appealing consumer experience. Even nutrient-dense products must overcome formulation challenges relating to taste, sweetness, texture, stability, and cost.
Rather than choosing between health and indulgence, Nestlé is segmenting its portfolio around increasingly varied needs — from intentional treats and simplified home cooking to weight management and targeted nutrition.
Emerging markets support momentum
The geographic emphasis also aligns with Nestlé’s recent financial performance. Its H1 2026 results showed that food and snacks grew organically by 3.7%, supported by Maggi, KitKat, and Milo. Asia, Oceania, and Africa provided the main regional impetus during the second quarter.
Emerging markets recorded organic growth of 5.6%, rising to 7.1% when Greater China was excluded. E-commerce, an important channel for digitally supported launches, delivered organic growth of 12.2% and accounted for 21.8% of group sales.
Nestlé is simultaneously consolidating its wider portfolio around four core businesses. The planned Peranel water and premium beverages joint venture, acquisition of the remaining stake in meal-replacement brand yfood, and divestment of Blue Bottle Coffee point to a sharper allocation of resources.
Against that backdrop, the dessert launch demonstrates how Nestlé intends to generate growth by concentrating investment behind adaptable platforms, established brands, and clearly defined consumer occasions while balancing indulgence, convenience, and nutrition.
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