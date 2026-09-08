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Cottage Protein+: Upcycled apricot kernels fuel Revo Foods’ alt-cheese innovation
Key takeaways
- Revo Foods launches a cottage cheese alternative made from upcycled apricot kernels.
- The start-up uses fermentation to create texture, flavor, and nutrition from four natural ingredients, avoiding added fats, starches, and thickeners.
- The launch highlights growing exploration of fruit by-products as sustainable sources for plant-based protein innovation.
Revo Foods has upcycled apricot kernels into Cottage Protein+ — a non-dairy product offering 17 g of protein per cup. The fermented protein product taps into the continued consumer demand for natural protein sources, as the dairy industry faces sustainability and cost concerns.
According to the Austrian food tech start-up, cottage cheese sales in Germany have “nearly doubled” over the past three years, reflecting renewed interest in the category.
The company also highlights rising dairy costs, noting that prices have increased by almost 50% over the past year. Plant-based protein sources could offer manufacturers greater availability and price stability.
Known for its fungi-based innovations, including plant-based octopus alternatives and meat substitutes, Revo Foods is now exploring fruit by-products as a source of protein ingredients.
Food Ingredients First sits down with Robin Simsa, co-founder and commercial director at Revo Foods, to discuss the potential of apricot kernels as a protein ingredient and the challenges of developing dairy alternatives.
Non-dairy cheese innovation
Revo Foods uses four natural ingredients — soft apricot kernels, water, salt, and vegan cultures — to develop Cottage Protein+ using fermentation. The alternative dairy cheese contains 11.5% protein, which the company says is “more than many cottage products made from animal ingredients.”
“The biggest challenge is to create a product which is clean and with only a few healthy ingredients, while still tasting great and being high in protein,” Simsa tells us.
“It took many years of development to get to this point, and it is really special to present such a unique product with only apricot kernels, water, and salt as ingredients.”
To achieve the grainy texture and flavor associated with dairy cottage cheese, Revo Foods uses 40% soft apricot kernels fermented with live cultures. The fat profile of the product comes from the apricot kernel’s own oil and resembles that of olive oil. It is rich in unsaturated fatty acids and contains no added fats.
Fruit by-product to protein
Simsa explains that the appeal of apricot kernels lies partly in their ability to give value to an ingredient that is normally discarded.
“Their nutrition speaks for itself: fantastic protein and fat profile, and no need for many other ingredients to achieve the desired taste,” he says.
However, the company does not position the product primarily as an “apricot kernel product,” but rather as a high-protein “fitness product” with a cottage cheese texture that happens to be made from apricot kernels.
Consumer acceptance and market opportunity
The Cottage Protein+ launch comes amid continued demand for protein-focused products in the chilled fresh aisle, including skyr, protein-enriched yogurts, and the “comeback of grainy fresh cheese and cottage cheese,” says Revo Foods.
Innova Market Insights identified “Powerhouse Protein” as its top industry trend for 2026. Consumers increasingly seek clean label dairy substitutes with added health benefits like high-protein and indulgence, says the market researcher.
However, taste and texture remain important factors in consumer acceptance of alternative dairy products. Manufacturers are focusing on reducing off flavors and recreating familiar dairy experiences.
Revo Foods reports that 60% of participants in blind tasting tests preferred its apricot kernel-based cottage product over dairy cottage cheese in terms of flavor and taste.
The company’s current focus remains on consumer products under its own brand and private label partnerships, Simsa notes.
“Especially in private label, there are a lot of exciting distribution partnerships under discussion, and we are open to more collaborations where we would supply our products and/or IP to other partners.”
The vegan refrigerated product will launch across Edeka and Rewe retailers in Germany this month.
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