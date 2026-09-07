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Fi Asia Indonesia 2026 preview: Five trends reshaping regional formulation
Key takeaways
- Fi Asia Indonesia 2026 will spotlight healthier, functional formulations that maintain taste, texture, and affordability.
- Ingredion and other suppliers are targeting sugar reduction, sensory innovation, protein, fiber, and biotics in everyday foods.
- Indonesian regulations, halal certification, humid conditions, and shelf life demands are shaping product development.
Healthier products will not be enough to win Southeast Asian consumers if they compromise on enjoyment or price. At Fi Asia Indonesia 2026 (Sep 16–18), ingredient suppliers will showcase their latest solutions enabling manufacturers to combine improved nutrition and functionality with standout sensory experiences, affordability, and local market readiness.
Mandy Zhang, director and marketing category lead for Texture and Healthful Solutions Asia-Pacific at Ingredion, sums up the tension facing manufacturers: “Today’s APAC consumers want it all. They are increasingly health-conscious and navigating emergent needs around affordability and convenience, yet they still continue to crave indulgent taste and textures.”
Ahead of the Jakarta trade show, Food Ingredients First examines five trends emerging from interviews with Ingredion, Innova Market Insights, Tate & Lyle, Prosur, Novonesis, Cosun Ingredients, and Kerry.
Reductionism widens its reach
Sugar reduction is expected to remain a leading formulation priority, particularly as Indonesia develops its Nutri-Level labeling system based on sugar, salt, and fat content. However, the broader direction is toward reducing or replacing multiple ingredients that consumers increasingly scrutinize.
Ingredion’s 2025 proprietary research indicates that approximately 87% of Indonesian consumers are willing to pay up to 30% more for packaged foods and beverages carrying reduced-sugar claims. The company will demonstrate reduced-sugar drinks, non-fat ice cream, and a tomato ketchup containing 50% less sugar and salt in Jakarta. Its PureCircle Clean Taste Solutions are designed to provide sweetness and rebuild functionality in sugar-reduced products.
This build-back approach is important because removing sugar can affect more than sweetness, altering body, viscosity, and the overall eating experience. Ingredion is therefore positioning sugar reduction as a complete formulation exercise rather than a straightforward ingredient swap.
The wider movement toward health-driven reformulation also encompasses recognizable ingredients and concerns around ultra-processed foods.
Simon Claessens, global director of sales and business development at Prosur, says: “There’s evidence that the clean label trend is particularly powerful in Asia-Pacific. Research shows that two-thirds (67%) of consumers in the region are worried about ultra-processed foods, while 62% are worried about levels of additives or preservatives.”
Prosur expects manufacturers to move beyond merely shortening ingredient lists toward making those lists easier to understand. Claessens says: “It’s about building trust by default, using the natural ingredients that consumers increasingly seek — with labels that go a step beyond clean, to clear.”
Texture takes center stage
Reformulation may begin with nutrition, but texture could determine whether consumers return to a product. Ingredion says that while 60% of consumers across APAC prefer multiple textures, this figure approaches 80% in Southeast Asian markets, such as Indonesia.
The company’s Fi Asia concepts will include soft and chewy mochi daifuku, creamy milk-skin yogurt, stretchy chocolate sauces, and fried chicken designed to remain crispy for six to eight hours while absorbing up to 18% less oil.
Ingredion is also highlighting sustainably sourced waxy tapioca to create a premium, creamy mouthfeel. Its concepts indicate that texture innovation is working in two directions: recreating the qualities lost during healthier or more economical reformulation, and developing unusual sensory combinations that can give brands a stronger point of difference.
“Consumers increasingly expect more from their food and beverage choices, and moving forward, texture and healthful benefits must come together to deliver an exceptional eating experience,” says Zhang.
Tate & Lyle will similarly highlight mouthfeel through Tate & Lyle Sensation, a precision sensory formulation tool initially focused on yogurt. Valentina Yeo, the company’s technical sales director for ASEANI and ANZ, says the tool translates consumer texture preferences into formulation-ready insights.
The tool puts consumer insights earlier in sensory development, helping formulators define the desired mouthfeel before texture becomes a late-stage adjustment.
Yeo says: “The companies that successfully combine health, great sensory experiences, and agile innovation will be best positioned to capture growth in the region over the coming years.”
Everyday foods gain functional benefits
Protein, fiber, prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, and immune-support ingredients are moving deeper into familiar foods. Fellicia Kristianti, key account manager for APAC at Innova Market Insights, says three in five Asian consumers actively include protein in their diets.
“However, a protein claim alone will not win the shelf; supporting other health goals and the availability of protein can also be the key to the trend itself. Keep in mind that ‘getting protein’ in Asia still means real food,” she says.
Eszter Heijnen, commercial lead at Cosun Ingredients, sees growing interest in digestive health, fiber enrichment, protein addition, sugar reduction, and metabolic wellness, particularly in beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutritional snacks. Tate & Lyle also identifies fiber enrichment and functional benefits as the next step beyond sugar reduction.
This creates room for multifunctional ingredients. Cosun positions its chicory root fiber as both a prebiotic and a tool for sugar reduction and texture enhancement.
Olivier De Salmiech, vice president of health and therapeutics at Kerry, says: “The question is moving away from ‘How do I create a functional product?’ toward ‘How do I make everyday products work harder for consumers?’”
The company is bringing concepts containing the BC30 probiotic, Plenibiotic postbiotic, and Wellmune baker’s yeast beta-glucan postbiotic into bakery and snacks. We explored how Kerry and Cosun are adapting biotics for everyday Indonesian products.
Kerry’s portfolio illustrates how the format determines the ingredient strategy. BC30’s spore-forming structure helps it withstand manufacturing stresses, but manufacturers must still validate its viability through shelf life. Plenibiotic and Wellmune do not depend on live microorganisms, providing more flexibility for baked, snack, and shelf-stable applications.
Affordability moves into R&D
Affordability is no longer only a question for marketing and pricing teams. Ingredient suppliers are treating it as a technical objective involving yield, raw material use, processing consistency, and ingredient replacement.
Ingredion will present a reduced-cocoa hazelnut UHT drink, cost-efficient mozzarella-style cheese, and batters that reduce oil pickup without sacrificing crispness. The aim is to save money while preserving consumer-facing quality.
Zhang explains: “Price remains a key factor in consumer purchasing decisions. For over 40% of APAC consumers, price is a top consideration when selecting packaged F&B, requiring ingredient solutions that are both high-performing and cost-effective.”
Adam B. V. Diggle, head of food and beverage biosolutions in Southeast Asia at Novonesis, says: “Our key message is that biosolutions can help manufacturers become smarter and more agile, turning cost pressures into opportunities for stronger margins and sustainable growth.”
The theme reflects a broader regional focus on affordability and manufacturing efficiency, as producers try to serve price-sensitive consumers without abandoning premium, convenient, and functional innovation.
That balance is particularly complex in Southeast Asia. Diggle says: “Manufacturers must strike the right balance between serving consumers in rural markets and meeting the aspirations of urban consumers who are looking to upgrade their lifestyles. We expect this balance between consumer appeal, nutritional value, and affordability to be a key theme at Fi Asia.”
Cost-efficient formulation must therefore support multiple price points instead of simply producing the cheapest possible product. It must also give manufacturers enough flexibility to expand their portfolios as urban shoppers seek more convenient and differentiated products.
Local conditions shape commercialization
Global trends will only convert into sales if products meet Indonesia’s regulatory, certification, processing, and distribution requirements.
Kerry says manufacturers using its authorized “Live Culture” claim for BC30 must verify strain identity and maintain the required live-culture level through the end of shelf life. Cosun, meanwhile, highlights halal certification, traceability, and moisture management for hygroscopic inulin stored in humid conditions.
Cosun says moisture need not prevent successful fiber enrichment, but formulators must match the fiber type and dosage to the application and storage environment.
Heijnen at Cosun argues that meeting local requirements can support expansion rather than merely add compliance costs. “We see regulatory alignment and certification as essential enablers for growth, helping food manufacturers bring high-quality, compliant products to consumers while ensuring supply chain continuity.”
“The new requirements reinforce the importance of transparency, traceability, and regulatory compliance across the value chain.”
Modern retail growth adds another pressure. Novonesis expects manufacturers to offer wider product portfolios while maintaining freshness and longer shelf life as grocery spending gradually shifts from traditional outlets to modern trade.
At Fi Asia, the winning proposition might not be a single ingredient but a formulation system that holds together from factory to shelf. Health, enjoyment, cost, and compliance must reinforce one another.
For De Salmiech at Kerry, accessibility is the thread connecting these priorities. “Ultimately, the future of functional food lies in making wellness easier to access. The most successful innovations will be those that combine credible science, great taste, and everyday convenience, helping consumers make positive choices without changing the foods they already love.”
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