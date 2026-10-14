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Lallemand broadens meat processing solutions with IFF cultures acquisition
Key takeaways
- Lallemand acquires IFF’s meat cultures portfolio, adding Texel starter and surface cultures, as well as bioprotective cultures.
- The deal expands its meat fermentation offering, with supply and technical support continuing during the transition.
- The acquisition follows Lallemand’s recent expansion in enzyme and microbial technologies through BIO-CAT and Solyve.
Lallemand has acquired IFF’s meat cultures portfolio, expanding its offering of starter, surface, and bioprotective cultures for meat applications. The deal brings Texel cultures into its Lallemand Specialty Cultures business unit, broadening its range of microorganism-based solutions for food manufacturers.
Announced this week, the acquisition adds complementary expertise to Lallemand’s existing production, application, and innovation capabilities. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The announcement does not specify whether manufacturing sites, personnel, or other assets are included in the transaction, or detail the integration timeline.
“We are delighted to welcome this range from IFF into the Lallemand Specialty Cultures portfolio,” says Lauriane Fillous, general manager of Lallemand Specialty Cultures.
Fillous says the integration complements the company’s existing offering and strengthens its ability to support customers with selected microorganisms and technical expertise.
Lallemand Specialty Cultures says it will work with customers throughout the transition to maintain continuity of supply, technical support, and service. The business cites 60 years of expertise in meat cultures.
Meat bioprotection
In a March 2026 update, Lallemand outlined its Lalcult Protect cultures for meat applications. The company said Protect PA+ uses bacteriocin production to help control Listeria monocytogenes in dry fermented sausages.
For fresh meat, Lallemand highlighted Protect CM+, which it said can inhibit L. monocytogenes during storage without affecting color, flavor, or pH. The developments underline its existing focus on microbial safety and sensory quality.
Meat reformulation
The acquisition builds on Lallemand’s existing work in meat fermentation and bioprotection, including solutions designed to support formulations with reduced or no added nitrates and nitrites.
In a 2023 interview with Food Ingredients First, the company outlined Natural Rosé, a combination of yeast ingredients and food cultures developed by its Bio-Ingredients and Specialty Cultures divisions.
The concept combines Savor-Lyfe NR 02 and LalCult Carne Rosé — Dry to help maintain sensory quality and food safety when nitrates and nitrites are reduced or removed. The yeast component contributes umami flavor, while cultures help control oxidation.
Julia Plateau-Gonthier, Lallemand’s dairy, meat, and plant-based category manager at the time, explained that the combination was designed to stabilize meat color. The company also reported testing against Listeria and Salmonella and said protective cultures could be tailored to the production process and finished product.
Expanding microbial capabilities
The meat cultures deal follows other moves to broaden Lallemand’s fermentation and ingredient capabilities.
In August, we reported Lallemand’s acquisition of BIO-CAT Enzymes & Microbials, which expanded its enzyme, probiotic, and microbial technologies and strengthened its US manufacturing footprint.
The US-based business serves food ingredients, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology markets.
Last month, Lallemand also established Solyve as a dedicated F&B enzyme business, bringing scientific, manufacturing, and customer support teams into one organization. That move followed its acquisition of the enzyme specialist from France’s InVivo group.
The latest transaction extends Lallemand Specialty Cultures’ meat offering, with the company positioning the expanded portfolio as a platform for further customer collaboration and innovation.
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